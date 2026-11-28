Nine-year-old Thatcher is in Tampa this weekend for a meaningful experience as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida joined forces to help make his wish to meet quarterback Baker Mayfield come true on Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup. Thatcher traveled from Oklahoma with his mom, dad, and two sisters on Friday, kicking off a weekend filled with indelible moments.

On Saturday, Thatcher received a behind-the-scenes look at One Buccaneer Place, where he watched the team practice, met Baker and his teammates, and enjoyed lunch with the Bucs.

His wish weekend continues into Monday, where Thatcher will fire a cannon from the iconic pirate ship. He will enjoy a shopping spree at the team store and experience the palpable energy from the sidelines before heading to his seats to cheer on Baker and the Bucs with unabashed zeal.

Thatcher's wish experience was captured by ESPN for a feature piece that will air during Monday Night Countdown, while his full wish experience will air in July 2027 as part of ESPN's My Wish. In July, ESPN and Make-A-Wish will celebrate the 21st anniversary of granting sports wishes through the award-winning My Wish series, one of the longest-running and most beloved storytelling features on SportsCenter.