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Scouting Caleb Williams, Jeffery Simmons and Ben Johnson's Dynamic Offense | Bucs Blitz

Ahead of the Week Nine clash at Soldier Field, a look at the skillset of both quarterback Caleb Williams and newly acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, along with the intricacies of Ben Johnson’s inventive offense

Nov 05, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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Fundamentally Sound

Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams is second in the NFL with a 70.9 completion percentage in 2026. He has thrown 53 career passing touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, fourth-best among 36 quarterbacks to attempt at least 400 passes since he entered the NFL in 2024. Williams has had 245-plus passing yards, one-plus passing touchdown and zero interceptions in each of his last three games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest in Bears franchise history. In 2026, Williams has thrown for 1,267 yards and six passing touchdowns for a 104.6 passer rating. He can exploit defenses when the play breaks down and the Bucs will likely employ a spy on third down. Williams has rare improvisation skills and possesses a twitchy release. He can challenge defensive backs with his ball placement and can escape the pocket or reset to create leverage for his throwing angle. The former Heisman Trophy winner can make any throw off-platform and makes clutch plays under pressure. The Bucs' defense will have to be disciplined with their eyes and responsibilities on the field or Williams will make them pay on a play-fake or scramble.

"[There are] a lot of things that stand out – his athleticism, his arm, his quick release, how well he dissects the play and gets rid of the football," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Williams. "It's just command of the offense, really. Everybody has got to do their job. He can throw in-schedule throws and off-schedule throws both very well, and he can make things happen out of the pocket and then in the pocket. So, we've got to be sound – all 11 guys. If one guy's out of place, he'll make you pay."

Instant Impact

After the blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, he made his presence felt in his debut for Dennis Allen. Head Coach Ben Johnson dubbed his performance "profound" on Monday Night Football. In the club's 34-17 dismantling of the Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks, Simmons netted a sack, six tackles (two for loss), a pass deflection and a quarterback pressure. In his first game with the Bears, Simmons was the only defender to command double-digit double teams (13) per Next Gen Stats. Seattle was held to 3.0 yards per play in the 48 plays when Simmons was on the field and in the eight he was not, Seattle averaged 13.3 yards per play per Next Gen metrics. Simmons has a wicked first step for his size and can dip underneath offensive linemen. He can effortlessly convert speed to power and vice versa, along with a well-timed punch. Simmons can split double teams to wreak havoc and creates penetration up the middle on passing downs with a variety of tricks in his arsenal. Defensive tackles rarely have the athleticism to make plays as the backside run defender, but Simmons has the pursuit skills to do it.

"He's a game wrecker," described Baker Mayfield. "No matter what team he's on, even when he was in Tennessee, all eyes are [on him], you're figuring out where he is. We [have to] change some protection things and make sure you know where he's at, at all times and take care of that. He's a guy that can truly make a difference in a ball game. They already had a good defense, so all he does is add to that and allows their talented guys up front to get solo individual pass rush reps and different things like that. So, he definitely adds an element to their [defense]."

Gritty Mentality

In his first year as head coach in 2025, Johnson turned the Bears from an afterthought in the NFL to a championship contender. The club claimed its first NFC North title since the 2018 season and its first playoff win since 2010. Johnson's 2026 unit ranks third in total offense (387.3), second in rushing (150.8) and 13th in passing (236.5). His offense, consisting of pre-snap eye candy motions, condensed splits and heavy outside zone run scheme, is operating efficaciously. The Bears spread the ball around with effectual high-low concepts on routes and variations of 12 and 11 personnel out of the same concepts to create different looks, keeping defenses guessing. Johnson maximizes the ability of D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.

"Yeah, I think that one, he self-scouts a lot," noted Alex Anzalone of Johnson. "He does a really good job knowing what he calls and his tendencies, and he'll throw in some one-offs just because. As a defensive player, it's hard to prepare for. I think he does a really great job of putting his players in the best situations for them. He really emphasizes the run game, too, and he leans on that heavy. Just seeing Chicago evolve over the years, without him and then with him, you definitely see them take that gritty mentality that he brought [down] from Detroit."

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