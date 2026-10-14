Overview of the Steelers' Offense with Rodgers and Warren, Jacob Parrish's Development | Bucs Blitz

Challenge of Aaron Rodgers

In his 22nd NFL season, Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,234 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen just about any look imaginable from defenses throughout his tenure and pairs an outstanding football IQ with the capability of carving up defenses with accuracy. Rodgers can make every throw on the field and still shows flashes of his stunning peak-form with a quick trigger. He can still extend plays with his legs and can put an otherworldly arc on the football, making dazzling throws that few can achieve. The Buccaneers' defense will have to be disciplined and communicate effectively in facing Rodgers on Sunday in Week Six.

"He knows what plays to check in and out of, whether it is a number count thing or an RPO, whether it is a shot down the field, he knows exactly where to go with the ball and honestly on film, he is still moving around pretty well so it is not like he is just a statue in the pocket," described Alex Anzalone. "We played him last year in Detroit and he was able to make some plays throwing and with his feet."

Focal Point of Steelers' Offense

Jaylen Warren has big-play potential when he steps on the field and has become the catalyst for Pittsburgh. He leads the Steelers with 410 rushing yards and 230 receiving yards. He eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark last week against the Colts and the decisive back runs with no wasted movement. Warren makes cuts without losing momentum and is adept at building yards after contact. He explodes once he plants his foot in the ground and has a good feel between the tackles and on the edge. Warren is proficient as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and the Bucs will be focused on his whereabouts on every offensive play.

"He has been playing outstanding at running, blocking and pass receiving. You really do not see that – doing everything – from one guy," said Todd Bowles. "He is doing everything. He is a very good pass protector, and he is an outstanding runner and he catches the ball very well and makes you miss. You miss a tackle with a guy like that if you don't wrap up, he is going to go to the house, so he is playing great football."

Jacob Parrish Ascension

Jacob Parrish recorded a career-best four passes defensed against the Cowboys, marking his third career game with multiple passes defensed. Parrish's seven passes defensed on the season are tied for second most in the league in 2026 and he is one-of-five players this season to post a game with four or more passes defensed. Parrish also led the Bucs in tackles, with nine, matching his career high (10/5/25 at Seattle). After working primarily in the slot in 2025 out of necessity, Parrish has taken ownership of his role on the outside in 2026 opposite Zyon McCollum. Parrish (82.1) and McCollum (68.8) have allowed a sub-85.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks in 2026. The former has quick feet, twitchy short-area acceleration and hip fluidity in transition. Parrish effectively adjusts to the deep ball and uses his physicality to slow down and disrupt releases in press. During his press conference, Todd Bowles praised the young cornerback's growth and competitive disposition.