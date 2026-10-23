Baker Mayfield's "Next-Level" Leadership, Getting the Ball in the Hands of Chris Godwin Jr. and More | Bucs Blitz

Impactful Leadership

Quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday this week in anticipation of the Week Seven matchup with the Panthers. It marked the first extensive throwing for the signal-caller since he dislocated his right thumb in the Week Three game against the Minnesota Vikings. He wore a glove to help protect the ligament this week and practices went without a hitch for the team's franchise quarterback. Mayfield could make his return in Week Seven but the club has prepared for both scenarios, including the possibility of rookie Jalon Daniels being thrust into the role for the fourth consecutive week. Head Coach Todd Bowles is hoping to make a decision on Mayfield's status for Sunday after practice on Friday. If he is able to suit up, Mayfield's poise, moxie, improvisation skills and arm talent will help bolster the club's passing game.

"Yeah, all those things that come with Bake – unbelievable leader, all the things in the locker room, just on the practice field, the command that he has," noted Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson. "I know the systems have subtly changed, but he's known this verbiage for quite some time now. So, all that stuff is so seamless, the conversations. He brought up something this morning for a certain look on their defense that's like, 'Hey, that's a great idea. Let's put it in.' So, some of those next-level things that you get with the veteran quarterback like 'Bake' that's seen a lot of football. Of course, we're going to love if he's out there and ready to roll."

Chris Godwin Jr.: A True Pro

The Buccaneers 30th-ranked passing offense has struggled for much of the season, including a lack of consistency, miscues, third-down/red zone woes and communication errors. Veteran Chris Godwin Jr. does not have a game under his belt in 2026 with more than 50 receiving yards, nor has he nabbed his first touchdown catch. Overall, Godwin ranks second in franchise history in receptions (612), receiving yards (7,626), and touchdown receptions (41). Additionally, he ranks fourth in total touchdowns (43). Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Godwin ranks 13th in the NFL in receptions (519), 15th in receiving yards (6,259) and is tied for 25th in receiving touchdowns (33). The savvy route-runner and RAC-artist has been a go-to on third down with his physicality at the catch point and on first down, putting the offense ahead of the chains. Whether choice routes, out-breakers or crossers, Godwin is efficient. This past week, Todd Bowles, Zac Robinson and Baker Mayfield discussed the desire to put the ball into the hands of Godwin at a higher frequency to spark growth on offense.

"Chris and I have such a good relationship," described Mayfield. "There's been a ton of things that I think I can get the ball to him quicker, same with when J.D. [Jalon Daniels] was playing. We have to feature him more, but it comes down to also just being on the same page, executing the pass details. I mean, that meeting that we had, like you mentioned earlier, that just making sure that we're in the right spots at the right time. Chris is a true pro, he knows how to handle that stuff. He's a guy that…You just [have] to get him more touches. He's not an easy guy to bring down. It's not going to be flashy, but he's a guy that if you get him more and more involved, your offense is going to thrive."

Bully Ball

After suffering an ACL injury during training camp last year, David Walker had to redshirt his rookie campaign. He missed the entirety of his first year after impressing during OTAs and has taken advantage of reps in 2026 with 4.0 sacks in six games. Walker's 88 defensive snaps so far in 2026 are the fewest among players with 4.0 sacks on the year. Among qualified players with 45-plus pass rush snaps, Walker ranks first in the league in sack rate (8.2%), first in quarterback hit rate (12.2%), second in pressure rate (26.9%) and third in quick pressure rate (12.2%). He has set the tone along the defensive front, terrorizing backfields. Walker has a diverse rush kit and has showcased the ability to win in a variety of ways. He plays with natural leverage and power in his lower body. Walker is not a one-trick pony and can beat blockers with both strength and quickness, making him a challenge to contend with in the trenches. The Panthers currently have the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL entering Week Seven and Walker will vie to add Bryce Young to his sack list.