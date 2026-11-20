Baker Mayfield Outlook

Baker Mayfield suffered a foot injury early in the Week Nine clash with the Chicago Bears on a scramble and dart to Kenny Gainwell. He was able to play through the remainder of the game and took the allotted bye week to progress in rehab. Mayfield did not practice on Wednesday, but upgraded to limited on Thursday. Rookie Jalon Daniels is the other option, and the Bucs will likely make a decision on which player will start at quarterback on Sunday in Detroit on Friday following practice. Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson said he looked "good" during Thursday's practice, but the staff will continue to monitor his development and how Mayfield's body responds after stacking two days of practice.

"Continue to do what I've been doing since Chicago – doing everything I can to get all the treatment and rehab possible and prepare like a professional," said Mayfield. "For me, it's continuing that. If I continue that, I imagine being able to play. Obviously, like I told you guys before, when it came to the Steelers game, didn't think I was going to be able to. If I feel like 'J.D.' gives us a better option to win, no shame in admitting that. We'll see how it goes, but [I'm] progressing well and [we'll] see how tomorrow shapes up."

Stopping the Run

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bucky Irving are first and second, respectively, in rush yards since Week Five. Gibbs leads the NFL in rush yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11, tied), scrimmage yards (1,384) and scrimmage touchdowns (13, tied). He has four games in 2026 with 150-plus rush yards, including Week 10 – no other NFL player has even amassed three. Gibbs is currently the best back in the league and is a threat to score with the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field with lightning speed. He quickly hits gaps and takes off with breakaway agility. Gibbs has a lethal one-cut and spin move, devastating defenders. He can stop on a dime with outstanding change-of-direction and eliminates pursuit angles. On Sunday, Tampa Bay has to rally to the ball with all 11 to gang tackle or Gibbs has the prowess to take over the ballgame. The Bucs rank first in the NFL in rush defense, limiting opponents to 79.1 yards per game but Gibbs presents a unique challenge in Week 11.

"First and foremost, we've got to stop the run," noted Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. "We know Gibbs and what he presents, and he's a dangerous running back, and we've got to stop the run first. I think the offense goes through him. We know [Jared] Goff and the receivers, they are special and they're dynamic, but we've got to stop the run first and foremost."

Challenge in the Pocket

Jared Goff leads the NFL with 89 passing touchdowns over the last three seasons and ranks in the top-five in completion percentage (67.4), touchdown-interception ratio (18-4) and passer rating (105.9) in 2026 – tying with Hall of Famers Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes for three consecutive seasons with a 105-plus passer rating. He has thrown four interceptions over the previous three games after having none in his first six. Goff can make throws to every level of the field and hits the deep ball with accuracy. With a quick release, command in the pocket, ability to shift his internal clock when feeling pressure and ability to throw receivers open, Goff leads the Lions' offense with poise. The Bucs' defense will have to stay disciplined on Sunday, not allowing Goff to escape using his legs or bait with play fakes.