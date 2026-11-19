Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a foot injury early in the team's Week Nine game in Chicago on Sunday Night Football. He was able to finish the game with no apparent issue, but the injury was significant enough that it probably would have sidelined him for at least one game the following weekend. Fortunately for him and the Buccaneers, the team did not have a game that weekend thanks to a well-timed bye, giving Mayfield more time to recover.

Which brings us to the uncertain situaton of Week 11 and the Buccaneers' upcoming trip to Detroit to take on a red-hot Lions team. On Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield's foot was in a lot better shape than it had been during the bye week, but the quarterback still did not take part in practice. He did practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion. The team expects to determine on Friday if Mayfield can play in Detroit or if the team will once again be turning to rookie passer Jalon Daniels.

Mayfield, unsurprisingly, is bullish on his chances of suiting up, replying, "I feel ready" when asked if he thought he could play this week. "Felt good today," he said. "Obviously, it's [practicing in] a limited fashion. Just trying to get as much as I can in, do the mental side of it, and then hopefully get more tomorrow and go from there."

Mayfield has been doing all he can since the team returned from Chicago to get to a point where he could get clearance in Week 11. He thinks the process has gone well and will continue right up to game day, hopefully with the desired result. He did note, however, that in a somewhat similar situation in Week Six, when he was pushing hard to return after his right thumb dislocation, he did eventually concede that Daniels was the team's best option that Sunday.

"Continue to do what I've been doing since Chicago – doing everything I can to get all the treatment and rehab possible and prepare like a professional," said Mayfield. "For me, it's continuing that. If I continue that, I imagine being able to play. Obviously, like I told you guys before, when it came to the Steelers game, didn't think I was going to be able to. If I feel like 'J.D.' gives us a better option to win, no shame in admitting that. We'll see how it goes, but [I'm] progressing well and [we'll] see how tomorrow shapes up."

Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson also thought Mayfield had an encouraging day on Thursday though noted that it was in limited work.

"Yeah, we'll continue to kind of monitor it the next couple days," said Robinson. "I thought he looked pretty good out there in a limited fashion, so we'll keep kind of seeing where he can progress. We'll see what tomorrow looks like. Then I know [Head] Coach [Todd] Bowles and the medical staff will kind of go from there. But [he] moved around fairly well, and we'll just kind of continue to see what that looks like tomorrow with another day's work, going back-to-back days and how he responds to that."

Mayfield is famously tough and he powered through a litany of injuries last season to start all 17 games. He is not happy about missing any games. In this case, he is particularly eager to get back to action following the bye because he knows the Buccaneers' passing game needs to get in gear for the team to have a real shot at the playoffs down the stretch. He wants to lead the way in finding that consistently productive groove.