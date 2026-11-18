KEY MATCHUPS

1. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott

The Lions use their top receiver, who is an elite route runner, all over their formation, and that includes giving him 34% of his snaps out of the slot. While St. Brown is actually getting the highest percentage of his targets on the outside in his career this season, there will still be plenty of moments when he is the primary responsibility of Scott, the Buccaneers' rookie slot defender. St. Brown leads the Lions with 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking in the NFL's top 10 in all three categories. He is also 12th in the NFL with 336 yards after the catch, which make up 44.5% of his overall yardage total. He easily creates separation, rarely drops the ball and even is a tough and willing run blocker. Scott has handled the slot job quite well in his rookie campaign, racking 35 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and four passes defensed. He has the quick change-of-direction skills that are absolutely crucial to operating in the slot and he has a nose for the football and an all-out attack approach at all times. Scott is also an excellent blitzer and actually leads all NFL defensive backs with five quarterback pressures, all five of which were "quick" pressures, meaning he got to the quarterback in under 2.5 seconds. Both St. Brown and Scott play with a very physical approach, which should make their one-on-one moments very entertaining.

2. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving vs. Lions LB Derrick Barnes

Even if the Bucs do try to scale Irving's workload back to some small degree, it is still absolutely crucial that they get him going on Sunday in order to keep the chains moving and thus keep Detroit's offense off the field as much as possible. Irving has completely regained the form that made him a rookie sensation in 2024 and is on pace for 1,759 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. Irving is a master at taking small increases, accelerating on a dime and then making would-be defenders miss; 273 of his 825 rushing yards have come after he has forced a missed a tackle, which is the fourth most in the NFL. Barnes 40 tackles on the season, and 23 of those have come on running plays, while four of his six tackles for loss have came against runs. He also has 3.0 sacks on the season, which means Irving will occasionally be the one on defense when he's kept in to block. Barnes's responsibilities in the middle of the Lions' defense have only increased since the frightening injury that ended the season for Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, the team's leading tackler. Like the Bucs' Josiah Trotter, Barnes is a downhill run-stuffer who sheds blocks and quickly fills gaps in the line. The Buccaneers also have reason to remember what Barnes can do, as he was the Lion who came up with the late interception that halted Tampa Bay's comeback in the 2023 Divisional Round playoff game at Ford Field.

3. Lions T Blake Miller vs. Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

A pair of rookie first-round draft picks will be paired up in this battle, as Bain most commonly lines up on the left end of the Bucs' defensive front, which will make him the responsibility of Miller, who is already entrenched as the Lions' starting right tackle. Bain may be heating up as the season progresses, as suggested by his multiple pressures on the Bears' Caleb Williams in Week Nine as well as his game-changing forced fumble in the fourth quarter. Bain is a relentless rusher with tremendous bend and a well-developed arsenal of pass rush moves and the Bucs were beyond thrilled when they were able to land him with the 15th overall pick in April. The Lions were on the clock two picks later and snared Clemson's Miller, allowing them to ably enact their plan of moving on from long-time left tackle Taylor Decker and moving All-Pro right tackle to the left side. Through the first half-season of his career, Miller has looked stronger in pass protection than run blocking and according to Pro Football Focus has only been credited with allowing one sack this season. The Lions like to put their blockers on the move and Miller moves fluidly and times his blocks well to create instant seams for Gibbs. His wide wing span and strong hands allow him to wall off and lock onto blockers before they can get anywhere near Goff in the backfield.

4. Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson vs. Lions DL Alim McNeill