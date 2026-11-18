The 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hopefully rested and rejuvenated from their Week 10 bye, go back on the road in Week 11 to face the 7-2 Detroit Lions, winners of their last five games. The Buccaneers' most recent outing before the bye was a spirited effort against another red-hot NFC North team on the road, which ended in a 27-24 loss in Chicago on the Bears' walk-off field goal. The Bucs are trying to keep pace with the 4-5 Carolina Panthers, who now lead the NFC South after a Week 10 win over the Saints. The Lions are in a similarly tight division battle, albeit with better records across the board, and tiebreakers currently put them in first over two other 7-2 squads, Chicago and Minnesota. This marks the fourth season in a row, playoffs included, that the Buccaneers have been sent to Detroit, and this time around kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with CBS handling the local broadcast.
Before the narrow loss in Chicago, the Buccaneers had won two in a row by relying on a formula of a powerful rushing attack plus a stingy defense good at forcing turnovers. That formula didn't evaporate in the crisp Soldier Field evening air, as they still ran for 126 yards and forced five turnovers on defense, but a failure to capitalize sufficiently on the takeaways sent the Bucs to their sixth one-score loss of the season. The Buccaneers will take on Detroit with the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense (163.9 yards per game) and top-ranked rushing defense (79.1 ypg) and they also lead the NFL in takeaways with 21 and specifically interceptions with 16. Bucky Irving ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and if the Buccaneers do want to scale back his workload a bit as Head Coach Todd Bowles recently suggested, they also have Kenny Gainwell, who is averaging 4.8 yards per tote. Linebacker Alex Anzalone returns to his NFL home of the past five years as the NFL's current leader in interceptions among linebackers.
The Lions, as noted, are on a extended winning streak in which their always-explosive offense has recently been supported by a much-improved defense. Detroit allowed 31.8 points per game during a 2-2 start to the season but in its current five-game run has allowed only 14.4 points per game. The return of do-everything safety Brian Branch from injured reserve has clearly made a big difference and the team may also soon get back fellow standout safety Kerby Joseph. On the flip side, Detroit just lost perhaps their best defensive player in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tore an ACL while celebrating a sack against the Patriots. Through 10 weeks, Hutchinson was second in the NFL with 50 quarterback pressures, one behind Houston's Will Anderson. On offense, hyper-efficient passer Jared Goff is surrounded by a star-studded crew that includes Jahmyr Gibbs, the NFL's leader in rushing yards, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. When Goff isn't getting the football to Gibbs – which is infrequent as the latter leads the NFL in touches, as well – he can choose between wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams plus tight end Sam LaPorta, all among the NFL's best at their respective positions. Detroit's offense ranks third in yards, fifth in points, sixth in rushing yards and fifth in passing yards.
Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs go back to familiar Ford Field one more time to try to slow down the rolling Lions:
TOP STORYLINES
Baker or Jalon – Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has already missed three games this season due to a dislocated right thumb, is contending with a lower leg injury which could potentially throw his availability in Detroit into doubt. How significant that injury is, how much he is able to practice and what his status appears to be by the end of the week will obviously be the most significant storyline surrounding the Buccaneers as Sunday approaches. The Bucs have promoted quarterback Easton Stick to the active roster, an obvious sign that there is some concern about Mayfield being ready on Sunday, but if he can't play he would be relieved by rookie Jalon Daniels. Daniels started the three games that Mayfield missed and had the sort of ups and downs one might expect from a rookie getting his first NFL action, but he did toss three touchdown passes, showed some impressive arm strength and was also able to pick up yardage with his legs. Whichever quarterback is under center Sunday, the Buccaneers will continue their search for a more productive passing game to pair with their dominant rushing attack, but they will do so against a Lions' defense that is tied for 28th in passing yards allowed.
Backfield Committee? – Speaking of that dominant rushing attack, it has largely been carried by Irving, though Gainwell and Sean Tucker have fared well with their more limited opportunities. Despite a frame that is not typical of a workhorse back, Irving is averaging 18.6 carries per game, which is fourth in the NFL, and that has gone up to a whopping 23.7 per game over the Bucs' last three outings. Head Coach Todd Bowles conceded that he and his staff would be using the bye week to consider ways to lighten the load on Irving so he stays fresh and healthy for the full season. Will those plans begin to manifest themselves as soon as this week, and what will that mean for Gainwell and Tucker. Gainwell has turned 63 carries into 305 yards, averaging 4.8 per attempt, and also has 15 catches for 121 yards. Tucker has only gotten 15 hands but he has turned them into 80 yards (5.3 avg.) and two touchdowns. Bowles generally subscribes to the "hot hand" philosophy in his backfield and is unlikely to scale things back too much with Irving if the shifty back is on another heater, but there is room to make that backfield into something more of a committee without losing its overall effectiveness.
Another Huge Challenge for Bucs' Rising Defense – The last time the Bucs were on the field, their defense surrendered touchdowns to Caleb Williams and the Bears on Chicago's first two drives. After that, the Bucs clamped down and the Bears never found the end zone again though they held on for a three-point victory. The Bucs have had some impressive performances this season against the likes of Bijan Robinson, Christian Watson, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Warren, D'Andre Swift and Luther Burden, but they perhaps have not faced an offense with so many explosive weapons as the Lions. Tampa Bay's top-ranked run defense may be able to slow down the NFL's leading rusher, but it also has to worry about what Gibbs will do in the passing attack (41 catches for 384 yards and two touchdowns). If the Bucs focus their coverage on limiting Goff's hookups with St. Brown they may open up opportunities for big-play specialist Jameson Williams and a tight end in LaPorta who can stretch the seams. And all of this will take place in the thunderously loud Ford Field, where Detroit is already 5-0 this season with three games in which it scored 31 or more points.
Keeping Pace in the South – The Bucs may be tempted to do some scoreboard watching during their game Sunday, because while the Falcons are on a bye the Panthers and Saints also both play in the early-afternoon window. After the Panthers won a road game showdown between those two teams in Week 10 to secure first place in the NFC South, they now get to return home to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore looked like a strong AFC contender early in the season with a 4-1 start but is now riding a five-game losing streak and is without the straw that stirs their drink, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will be coming off a dispiriting weekend in which they gave the L.A. Chargers their first win of the season. If the Panthers, who are favored by 2.5 points, can take down the Ravens the Bucs will need a concurrent win against the Lions to avoid falling two games back in the division ahead of a visit from Carolina to Tampa in Week 12. The Saints, who fell to 3-6 with their loss to Carolina get a tough draw in Week 11 as they head to Chicago to take on the 7-2 Bears, winners of four in a row. The Falcons took a 3-7 record into their bye week. The Buccaneers have the second-easiest remaining slate of games based on strength of schedule (combined records of the teams they will be facing), but that run starts with one of the most difficult post-bye challenges in Detroit.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott
The Lions use their top receiver, who is an elite route runner, all over their formation, and that includes giving him 34% of his snaps out of the slot. While St. Brown is actually getting the highest percentage of his targets on the outside in his career this season, there will still be plenty of moments when he is the primary responsibility of Scott, the Buccaneers' rookie slot defender. St. Brown leads the Lions with 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking in the NFL's top 10 in all three categories. He is also 12th in the NFL with 336 yards after the catch, which make up 44.5% of his overall yardage total. He easily creates separation, rarely drops the ball and even is a tough and willing run blocker. Scott has handled the slot job quite well in his rookie campaign, racking 35 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and four passes defensed. He has the quick change-of-direction skills that are absolutely crucial to operating in the slot and he has a nose for the football and an all-out attack approach at all times. Scott is also an excellent blitzer and actually leads all NFL defensive backs with five quarterback pressures, all five of which were "quick" pressures, meaning he got to the quarterback in under 2.5 seconds. Both St. Brown and Scott play with a very physical approach, which should make their one-on-one moments very entertaining.
2. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving vs. Lions LB Derrick Barnes
Even if the Bucs do try to scale Irving's workload back to some small degree, it is still absolutely crucial that they get him going on Sunday in order to keep the chains moving and thus keep Detroit's offense off the field as much as possible. Irving has completely regained the form that made him a rookie sensation in 2024 and is on pace for 1,759 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. Irving is a master at taking small increases, accelerating on a dime and then making would-be defenders miss; 273 of his 825 rushing yards have come after he has forced a missed a tackle, which is the fourth most in the NFL. Barnes 40 tackles on the season, and 23 of those have come on running plays, while four of his six tackles for loss have came against runs. He also has 3.0 sacks on the season, which means Irving will occasionally be the one on defense when he's kept in to block. Barnes's responsibilities in the middle of the Lions' defense have only increased since the frightening injury that ended the season for Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, the team's leading tackler. Like the Bucs' Josiah Trotter, Barnes is a downhill run-stuffer who sheds blocks and quickly fills gaps in the line. The Buccaneers also have reason to remember what Barnes can do, as he was the Lion who came up with the late interception that halted Tampa Bay's comeback in the 2023 Divisional Round playoff game at Ford Field.
3. Lions T Blake Miller vs. Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.
A pair of rookie first-round draft picks will be paired up in this battle, as Bain most commonly lines up on the left end of the Bucs' defensive front, which will make him the responsibility of Miller, who is already entrenched as the Lions' starting right tackle. Bain may be heating up as the season progresses, as suggested by his multiple pressures on the Bears' Caleb Williams in Week Nine as well as his game-changing forced fumble in the fourth quarter. Bain is a relentless rusher with tremendous bend and a well-developed arsenal of pass rush moves and the Bucs were beyond thrilled when they were able to land him with the 15th overall pick in April. The Lions were on the clock two picks later and snared Clemson's Miller, allowing them to ably enact their plan of moving on from long-time left tackle Taylor Decker and moving All-Pro right tackle to the left side. Through the first half-season of his career, Miller has looked stronger in pass protection than run blocking and according to Pro Football Focus has only been credited with allowing one sack this season. The Lions like to put their blockers on the move and Miller moves fluidly and times his blocks well to create instant seams for Gibbs. His wide wing span and strong hands allow him to wall off and lock onto blockers before they can get anywhere near Goff in the backfield.
4. Buccaneers G Ben Bredeson vs. Lions DL Alim McNeill
As noted above, Aidan Hutchinson was leading the team and second in the NFL with 50 quarterback pressures at the time of his season-ending knee injury last, but it's actually interior lineman Alim McNeill who leads the Lions in sacks, with 6.5. That's already a career-high for McNeill, who had one sack in 10 games last season. He also has career highs in QB pressures (35) and quick pressures (13). He is also coming off one of his best games of the season, as he recorded six pressures and three quick pressures last Week in the win over New England. All three of his quick pressures came against the Patriots' left guard, Greg Van Roten, and that's the same position that Bredeson manages for the Buccaneers. After a slow start to the season, Tampa Bay's offensive line has begun to round back into its 2024 form, when it had the same five starters as now, including Bredeson. Bredeson had won the left guard spot in training camp before the season and had played so well that the Buccaneers quickly re-signed him to a multi-year deal after that campaign. He's a cerebral, barrel-chested blocker who works well in tandem with Wirfs and center Graham Barton. Bredeson will combine with those two to keep McNeill away from the quarterback if they can.