Prior to signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, linebacker Alex Anzalone spent the previous five years in Detroit, which means he had a front-row seat to the first three seasons of Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions' rapidly-ascendant running back. Along the way, Anzalone probably learned that Gibbs is from Georgia, but he seems to suspect that his former teammate actually hails from somewhere much farther away.

"In the league, when you play against players like this, we call them 'aliens.' They're from a different planet and you've got to play them differently than just a middle-of-the-pack running back. Gibbs is obviously one of them, he's proven that. So you've got to play gap-sound football, know where to fit, get 11 guys to the ball, all that coach speak."

Gibbs's numbers in 2026 are certainly otherworldly, especially considering how high he set the bar in his first three campaigns. The Lions traded his former "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield mate, David Montgomery, to Houston in the offseason with the expressed intent to run even more of their offense through their dynamic back and that strategy has been an enormous success. Gibbs leads the NFL in…deep breath…carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing first downs (64), total touches (240), yards from scrimmage (1,384) and total touchdowns (13).

It's another complete level-up for Gibbs, or maybe the discovery of some more superpowers gained on his home world that have been revealed simply by more exposure. Gibbs had an excellent average of 71.9 rushing yards in 2025 but now he's at 111.1 in 2026 while averaging the exact same number of yards per carry (5.0). He has also forced a league-high 73 missed tackles.

All of which makes him job number one for a Buccaneers run defense that continues to rank first in the NFL, allowing just 79.1 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. Gibbs leads the league in rushing but it was just two games ago that the Bucs faced the NFL's third-leading rusher, Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, and held him relatively in check. Robinson gained 76 yards on 19 carries and did not catch a pass. Yes, that game was played in a continuous downpour but it didn't stop both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell from putting up career single-game highs in rushing yards (170 and 140, respectively). The Buccaneers have held eight straight teams below 100 rushing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL and equal to the longest such streak since 2024…which was also produced by the Tampa Bay defense.

"Gotta stop the run," said outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was also with the Lions the last two years. "You've gotta stop the run. They have a lot of weapons, they can throw the ball, they can run the ball. First and foremost you have to stop the run and [then] we have to get after the quarterback."

In the Bucs' most dominant performance of the season, a 43-13 drubbing of the Panthers in Charlotte in Week Eight, the defense held Chuba Hubbard and company to 88 rushing yards and were thus able to turn up the heat on Bryce Young, who was sacked five times. The week prior to that, the Bucs coughed up a fourth-quarter lead and lost in overtime to Pittsburgh but did hold Jaylen Warren and the Steelers' run game to 89 yards. Tampa Bay also sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in that game. Those two games accounted for 10 of the Bucs' 17 sacks of opposing quarterbacks so far this season.

A similar combination on Sunday in Detroit could keep the Bucs in it against a Lions team that has won five in a row. Gibbs may be the engine to the Lions' offense but wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is also a very dangerous weapon, as is tight end Sam LaPorta, and quarteback Jared Goff has become very good at getting all of them the football in favorable situations.