Bucs Roundtable: Top Play of the Season's First Half

Scott Smith: Al-Quadin Muhammad Strip-Sack/Calijah Kancey Touchdown, at Carolina, Week Seven

As Gabe noted above, the Buccaneers had been winless before their prime-time victory in Dallas, and that first 'W' could indeed have provided some momentum if the team could make it the start of a streak. And for three quarters the next week it looked like that was exactly what would happen. Tampa Bay took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh and had a chance to cruise to victory. Instead, virtually everything went wrong from that point on and the Bucs ended up losing in overtime, 26-19.

After that loss, Head Coach Todd Bowles told his 1-5 team that it was still in the hunt in 2026 but that it had effectively removed all margin for error going forward. The next two games on the docket were critical intra-division matchups against the Panthers and Falcons and they were essentially must-win contests for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs answered emphatically to having their backs put against the wall, demolishing the Panthers, 43-13. The rushing attack, of course, would be the main engine for the blowout with 258 yards and three touchdowns, and a takeaway spree that is still ongoing began that afternoon with four forced turnovers. In the end, it was a laugher, but with 11 minutes left in the second quarter it was still just 10-0 and it was starting to feel like the Bucs were not making enough of their offensive opportunities and therefore not pulling out to a comfortable lead.

Outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey changed all that. On second-and-13 from the Carolina 40, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby dropped Panthers quarterback Bryce Young for a loss of one. On the very next snap, Muhammad lined up over right tackle Taylor Moton, with outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. flanking him out wide. Moton initially engaged with both pass rushers, and Muhammad had Moton on his right shoulder and right guard Robert Hunt on his left shoulder. Moton then continued sliding out wide to stay with Bain, and when he did Muhammad immediately broke free from Hunt and closed the gap on Young in 1.2 seconds. Muhammad got to the quarterback so fast that he didn't have a chance to put the ball away, instead losing control of it. The ball took two bounces on the ground before Kancey, already sprinting toward the opposite end zone, scooped it up and dashed 32 yards untouched for his first NFL touchdown. He punctuated the play with a flip over the end zone, landing on his back in what looked like a painful and awkward manner, but that did nothing to diminish the importance of the moment.