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Zyon McCollum's Vision in Zone Leads to Two-Pick Performance in Chicago

In Week Nine on Sunday Night Football, cornerback Zyon McCollum secured two interceptions from off coverage with patience and vision. He broke down the plays following the loss at Soldier Field

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Zyon Sidebar Week 9

In Sunday's prime-time four-interception and five-takeaway affair for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Zyon McCollum recorded the second and third interceptions for his team, giving him three consecutive games with an interception and making him the first Buc to accomplish that feat since Lavonte David in 2013. He is one of 10 players in franchise history with four or more interceptions over a three-game span, and the first since David in 2013. Additionally, he becomes the first Bucs defender this century to pick off four passes in a three-game span since Donnie Abraham in 1999.

McCollum's career high four interceptions in 2026 are tied for the team lead and make Tampa Bay one of two clubs across the NFL to have multiple players (Alex Anzalone – four) with three or more interceptions, joining the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are the lone team in the NFL with four players with multiple interceptions in 2026. With two against the Bears, McCollum is up to 11 passes defensed on the season – tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2026, trailing only teammate Jacob Parrish's 14. McCollum is playing the best football of his career in 2026 and entered the Week Nine Sunday Night Football clash with the lowest passer rating allowed when targeted with a minimum of 30 defensive targets (44.0). He has held some of the NFL's most prestigious wideouts in check, staying in their hip pocket.

"Bowles was putting pressure in Caleb Williams' face," described McCollum. "I was just dropping into my zone, playing a little bit softer and just trying to have vision on the ball. I saw the ball in the air – I did not even see it thrown – I just went and attacked it. Normally when you see balls on the sideline, you are like, 'Oh that is out of bounds,' but I thought, 'I actually have a shot at this.' I knew that I had to toe tap and then on the second one, it was kind of similar. I knew that he was going to hit the curl, but Kee [Tykee Smith] was right underneath the curl and he lobbed it. When he lobbed it, he did not get it off clean and I knew I had to go get it. Then, it was just a matter of catching it."

McCollum created momentum in the second quarter with two picks from off coverage, being patient. He drove on the ball with elite burst and an understanding of the route patterns and timing on the ball by Williams. The clutch plays galvanized the defense and presented the offense with an opportunity to capitalize. The fifth-year cornerback has displayed his ball-hawking prowess, explosion through his hips to disrupt the passing window from off coverage and anticipation skills. He attacked the ball with authority and showed his short-area twitchiness. The Bucs lead the NFL in takeaways through Week Nine with 21 and McCollum divulged on the team's mentality at the midway point of the 2026 slate.

"We have been so focused on details and being together and forcing takeaways and that is such a big part of our game – forcing takeaways," noted McCollum. "It just continues to give us the right mindset and knowing that we are in the right place. If that is supposedly the best team in the NFL, then what are we? We just have to stay together and stay positive and enjoy the time off. Then, come back and continue what we have been doing, cannot take our foot off the gas."

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