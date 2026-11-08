Bucs-Bears Inactives | Emeka Egbuka Returns to Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense will have one more weapon available on Sunday night when they take on the Chicago Bears, as second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was listed as questionable due to a foot injury on Friday's injury report, has been cleared to play. Despite missing the past two games due to that ailment and a concussion, Egbuka leads the Buccaneers with 28 catches and two touchdown receptions.

The Buccaneers' defense, however, will be without a key component as outside linebacker Yaya Diaby has been sidelined by a knee injury suffered last Sunday against Atlanta. The Buccaneers will be down to a four-man rotation at edge rusher with Rueben Bain Jr., Al-Quadin Muhammad, David Walker and Anthony Nelson.

The Buccaneers and Bears submitted their list of inactives at 6:52 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Nine meeting at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers did not make any practice squad elevations this week and thus have 53 available players on Sunday, meaning they had to name five inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Bears elevated running back Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad to a roster that had 52 players and therefore had to name five players inactive.

The Bears will be without one half of their very effective backfield duo, as running back Kyle Monangai will miss a fifth straight game due to thumb and toe injuries. In addition, rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad is out due to a toe injury but fellow cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who was a late-week addition to the injury report, has been cleared to play.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

DL DeMonte Capehart

OLB Yaya Diaby

CB Ayden Garnes

G Trevor Keegan

G Billy Schrauth

Diaby is out due to injury.

BEARS INACTIVES

KB Keyshaun Elliott

QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)

DT Jayden Loving

RB Kyle Monangai

CB Malik Muhammad