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Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Rueben Bain Jr., Ko Kieft Return to Action

The Buccaneers will be without QB Baker Mayfield for a second straight game and have a new issue on defense with Antoine Winfield Jr. ruled out, but rookie OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and TE Ko Kieft are back after missing time

Oct 08, 2026 at 06:45 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will make his second consecutive start when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, as Baker Mayfield continues to be sidelined by a right thumb injury. Tampa Bay's defense is missing someone akin to a quarterback as well, as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sustained a rib fracture in the team's Week Four game against Green Bay and is expected to miss two to four weeks.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) are also inactive for Thursday's game due to injuries. However, rookie outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., who started the first two games of the season before incurring shoulder and groin injuries that kept him out of the next two, is set to return to the field tonight. Tight end Ko Kieft, who missed one game due to an elbow issue, is also back in action.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys submitted their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Five meeting at AT&T Stadium. After elevating safety J.J. Roberts and quarterback Easton Stick from the practice squad, the Buccaneers had 55 available players and thus had to name seven inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Cowboys elevated cornerback Reddy Stewart and safety Juanyeh Thomas and also had to name seven inactives.

The Cowboys will be without cornerback Cobie Durant, one of their key offseason acquisitions, as he will miss a second straight contest due to a hamstring injury. The same ailment will also keep linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tackle Drew Shelton off the field on Thursday. Overshown started the team's season opener but has been sidelined since; Shelton, a fourth-round draft pick this past spring, has appeared in reserve in each of the Cowboys' first four games.

In addition, Dallas announced that CB Joey Porter Jr. is dealing with an illness and will not be suiting up for the game.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • G Luke Haggard
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • CB Benjamin Morrison
  • G Billy Schrauth
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Dennis, Mayfield, Morrison and Winfield are out due to injury.

COWBOYS INACTIVES

  • WR Camden Brown
  • T Ajani Cornelius
  • CB Cobie Durant
  • OLB James Houston
  • LB DeMarvion Overshown
  • CB Joey Porter Jr.
  • T Drew Shelter

Durant, Overshown and Shelter are out due to injury.

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