Smashmouth football and wishbone formations are antiquated in today's NFL; however, a modernized ground attack has taken the league by storm in the pass-centric era. In 2026, five running backs have rushed for more than 800 yards on the ground through Week 10 – the most since 2019. Two of those backs will face off on Sunday at Ford Field with the Buccaneers' Bucky Irving and the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs taking center stage. This season, run games have surged at a table set for passing metrics. The Buccaneers and Lions are two clubs that are doing it at an effective and high frequency. Most teams are constructed to pass the ball and stop opposing teams from doing so, but the outlier outfits have veered from the conventional mold with effort and intention.

In 2026, the Bucs have the highest run percentage in the NFL with a 48.1% run rate. The average mark is 40.6% and the Lions come in ninth at 44.1%. While the pendulum has not completely shifted back to a run-heavy league, offenses are maximizing personnel to generate mismatches and are taking advantage of two-high shells and lighter boxes, which provides an advantageous numbers game to run the ball. While SAM linebackers have become nearly obsolete to make way for nickel packages - where a smaller defensive back replaces the relic third linebacker - and coverage-oriented linebackers have become the prototype to combat 11 personnel, feature backs are taking advantage in today's horizontal-stretch approach.

"I think these young guys have come in and they are different than what has been the norm," said Running Backs Coach Skip Peete. "It is not straight-line downhill; these guys are smaller and shiftier to create movement in space in the defense. I think if everybody had their druthers, they would try to be as balanced as they could be and I think if there is a phase of it whether it is the pass or the run, you seem to be having success at that particular time, you are going to lean into that. You will complement it with the other and I have been in both. It depends on your roster build and the type of guys that you have in your building that determines that and it is hard to be a very heavy run team if you do not have the guys that can withstand that punishment. The percentages vary by team and by coordinator, how is he going to put guys in position to have success."

The bygone days that used to rely on power running schemes and ISO using lead fullbacks out of I formations, wishbone and 21/22 personnel groupings, has transitioned into inside and outside zone concepts, duo and gap/counter plays with shotgun formations and run-pass options to spread the field. In order to establish the run, teams have to have the right personnel to do it and that starts with the foundation of the offensive line. Then, the structure consists of fullbacks (although few still exist on rosters), blocking tight ends and receivers that are willing to do the dirty work on stalk blocks. Most defenses are now in nickel, which puts them at a disadvantage facing 21 personnel because they are rarely in a base package. It is a physical mindset to run the ball and both the Bucs and Lions have created frustration for foes by pounding the rock at will.

The Bucs have rushed for 100-plus yards while also holding their opponent to 99-or-fewer yards rushing seven times, which is tied with the Lions for the most such games in 2026. Tampa Bay leads the NFL in rushing yards per game with 163.9 and the unit's offensive line has created open lanes for its running backs in 2026, currently ranked fourth in the NFL in rush yards before contact. The Bucs rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards in Week Eight against Atlanta, following a 258-yard outburst at Carolina in Week Seven and a 241-yard output in Week Five at Dallas. The club's 582 rushing yards across Weeks 7-8 are the most over a two-game span since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards across Weeks 16-17 of the 2020 season.

Bucky Irving spearheads the team's onslaught and ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards (825), fifth in rushing yards after contact (590), eighth in rushing first downs (39) and ninth in yards per rush attempt (4.9). Since Irving entered the league in 2024, Tampa Bay has rushed for 100-plus yards 32 times – the fifth most in the NFL during that span. In 2026, the Bucs are the lone team with three 225-plus yard rushing performances. Irving possesses panoramic vision, outstanding contact balance, lethal lateral jump-cuts and has the ability to stay in-phase with pullers on counter traps. He pairs a powerful base with elusiveness to make a guy miss in tight spaces.

"I think first and foremost he is just a dawg," Zac Robinson told Buccaneers.com on Irving. "He is just going to do whatever needs to be done and I think his mentality, probably a better word than dawg, his mentality for the game of football puts him in position to be successful, just the way he prepares and all of those things. So, dating back to his Oregon days, he definitely was a great gap runner. I think he is a good offset gun runner and he has done a good job with the midzone and we sprinkle in a little bit more wide zone than what he has done in the past, so he has had a good feel for that run. We are still improving on that but I think it is that combination of his mentality and then just leaning into his strengths of when he has his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and he can read, whether it is our pullers' blocks, or whether it is the tight end blocks when they are wrapping around. He has a great feel for setting up defenders to help out our blockers as well and he has a unique trait of some of those downhill gap runs where they can either crease down the A-gap or he has a great feel for when they bounce, and then he had so many gun runs in college and that has always been one of his strengths. He just has a great feel for some of the gun variety. I love that dude; he might be my favorite player that I have ever been around. He is such a stud."

Out of the shotgun alignment, there is less of a running start than under center, so the back has to quickly establish pad level and accelerate. The back may or may not get the ball on RPOs or draws but the stride has to stay the same to not tip a hand to the defense. When defenders over-pursue, the back is looking for cutback lanes and reads double teams, pulling guards and down blocks. He must also be ready for motion and cross-body adjustments to not undress the run direction to the defense. Irving has a feel for how defenses are trying to attack him and is patient in letting blocks develop.

"Being on your landmarks and understanding that you are going to get it from an offset location is what makes a great gun runner," said Robinson. "So, the track has to be clean so that it can synchronize with the offensive line in terms of how they are hitting their blocks and then I think it does require some good patience and you have to feel the first level of the defense but, also have some vision on the second level while they are trying to fit some of those offset gun runs so I think it is a combination. Of those things, the track of the back and making sure that he in phase with the offensive line is always important in every run but it is in the gun as well. I think that is what Bucky has a great feel for."

Since Week Five, Irving and Gibbs are first and second in rush yards respectively with Gibbs at 647 and Irving at 584. Gibbs currently leads the NFL in rush yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11, tied), scrimmage yards (1,384) and scrimmage touchdowns (13, tied). He has four games with 150-plus rushing yards in 2026 including Week 10 a no other player in the league has three. Gibbs is the focal point of the Lions' offense with his lightning speed and ability to eliminate angles. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field with the ball in his hands and open-field agility. Gibbs is a mismatch weapon in the passing game and can alter his tempo to stall pursuit.

"His ability when he sees the crease to accelerate through the hole and the home-run speed is real every time that he touches it so it seems like he is a very detailed runner with his track," detailed Robinson. "If he has any sort of space, the acceleration through the hole has always been impressive to watch at his time at Bama but really, you watch the last couple of years especially in the explosive runs around the league, and he is always at the top of the list. They do a good job with their zone schemes. He is a really good zone runner but he can run every scheme but I think he is really tailored for an outside zone scheme. I know they mix up all of their zones but he is a great zone runner with his ability to press and when he puts his foot in the ground, it's violent and the acceleration, like you said, it is the best in the league."

While Gibbs has the lethal breakaway speed, both Irving and the Lions' prized possession run with similar vision and balance. The Bucs and Lions have engineered an offensive system around the skill of their shifty backs, sparking a ground surge in 2026. While the clocks are not flipping back to the 60's with a resurrection of power run schemes, the NFL is experiencing a rebirth of punishing ground juggernauts. This recent run ignition displays the cyclical nature of the game of football and begs the question, as most current rosters are built to pass and stop the pass defensively, will the pendulum swing back?