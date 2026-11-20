The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from their bye with a road trip, heading to Detroit to take on another streaking team from the highly competitive NFC North. The Lions have won five straight to advance to 7-2 and currently have a tiebreaker edge as the first-place team in their division. The Buccaneers narrowly missed a chance in Chicago in Week Nine to extend their own winning streak to three games. This is the Buccaneers' sixth game in Detroit in the last eight seasons, playoffs included.

To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

The most common topic discussed by the experts in making their Bucs-Lions pick this week is Tampa Bay's uncertainty at quarterback, with Baker Mayfield trying to overcome a foot injury. Some note that the Lions are on a roll that isn't likely to stop this week, while one counters that this could be a "trap game" for the home team. Several experts anticipate a very good battle between the Lions' explosive offense and the Bucs' stingy defense. The loss of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to injured reserve gives some experts pause when consider the Lions but there is a general belief that Detroit's defense is on the rise. One interesting issue raised by one analyst: The Bucs have had an extra week to game plan for the Lions, while Detroit is coming back directly from an overseas game in Munich.

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com sees the red-hot Lions as being too much for the Bucs to handle right now, writing:

"With or without Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers are faced with a tough test coming out of their bye, taking on an NFC North juggernaut on the road for a second straight game. If Mayfield is forced to miss the game due to an ankle/foot issue that cropped up during the bye, Tampa Bay will really be behind the eight ball. The Bucs have only won one game this season in which Mayfield has completed a pass, a strange stat that paints the picture of a strange season for the alleged NFC South favorites. Detroit, meanwhile, is on a heater, winners of five straight, including two wins against division rivals and a beatdown of the Patriots in Germany. From the outside looking in, shocking injuries to Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson may have sapped some of the Lions' momentum, but Dan Campbell is convinced that Detroit won't throw itself a pity party with so much still at stake. As the Lions welcome back Kerby Joseph and continue to reintegrate Brian Branch, the defense should continue to improve; it has averaged just 12.8 points allowed per game since the bye."

The Buccaneers are 6.0-point underdogs on the road and the majority of analysts are comfortable with the Loins holding serve at home. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Ford Field:

NFL.com – Five out of five dentists analysts agree: Lions will win

ESPN.com – Ben Solak and Dan Graziano defy the rest of The Eleven and pick the Bucs

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco can't look past the Bucs' QB uncertainty, picking the Lions by five

USA Today – Bucs pick up one stray ballot out of six analysts here

Bleacher Report – Picking against the spread, five of seven Bleacherites lean to the Buccaneers

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio has jokes, but no love for the Buccaneers this week

Sports Illustrated – Gilberto Manzano is the only one of eight MMQB staff to pick Tampa Bay