Week Five Expert Picks: Buccaneers at Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take center stage in the NFL on Thursday night when they take on the 2-2 Cowboys at AT&T Stadum in Arlington, Texas. The Buccaneers are 0-4 for the first time in 13 years and are seeking their first win after four consecutive one-possession losses. Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will make his second career start and his first on the road as the Bucs try to get their offense in a rhythm against a Dallas team that has scored 30.5 points per game but also allowed 28.0 per outing. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

NFL analysts were impressed with the Cowboys' performance in Week Four against Houston and expect Dak Prescott to remain red hot on Thursday night. One expert specifically predicted a 100-yard receiving night for CeeDee Lamb, against a Bucs defense that has yet to allow one of those in 2026. One analyst thinks the Buccaneers do have a chance if they can survive an early onslaught and then keep up with the high-scoring Dallas offense. One noted that the Dallas secondary has recently added a top performer in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (trade with Pittsburgh) while the Bucs have recently lost one in safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib fracture).

While it's hard to find an analyst who picks the Bucs as straight-up winners this week, there are some who can envision a tight battle for Thursday's national audience. That's true of Bleacher Report's Kris Knox, who writes:

"I know the Buccaneers have no business keeping it close on a short week, in Dallas, and with an undrafted rookie at quarterback. Short-week games can be weird, though, and it's already been a strange season. Really, this isn't as much of a mismatch on paper as it might seem. Dallas' defense is still quite bad and has struggled against both the run (31st) and the pass (24th). If Jalon Daniels can avoid turnovers and make the most of his scrambling ability, the Bucs might even make this one uncomfortably close for the Cowboys."

The Buccaneers are 8.5-point underdogs on the road and NFL analysts are essentially united in their faith in the favorites. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Thursday in Texas:

ESPN.com – For the second week in a row, ESPN's Mighty 11 vote in unison against Tampa Bay

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco uses the word "rout," and not in the Bucs' favor

USA Today – Six experts agree on Cowboys but there is disagreement over how close the game will be

Bleacher Report – Picking against the spread, the seven BR analysts go 6-1 for the home team

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio thinks Jalon Daniels could make a splash but doesn't foresee an upset

Sports Illustrated – It's eight for eight on Dallas for the MMQB crew