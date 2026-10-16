Week Six Expert Picks: Steelers-Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home in Week Six to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for just the 13th time in franchise history. The 1-4 Buccaneers are trying to build on their first win, an impressive 24-16 Thursday night decision in Dallas in which all three phases of the team contributed significantly. The Steelers are 3-2 and just a game back in the loaded AFC North. Neither team has won two games in a row yet this season. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

One analyst who favored the Bucs expected more outsized production from Bucky Irving, but another pointed out that the Steelers' defense did a good job of containing the Colts' Jonathan Taylor last week. Can the Buccaneers keep Aaron Rodgers in check? One expert thinks so, and another considers it possible if the Tampa Bay defense contains Jaylen Warren in the run game and makes Pittsburgh's offense one-dimensional. One writer questions where the Bucs have enough offensive juice to keep up with the Steelers, and another thinks Jaylen Warren will go off again.

NFL.com's Dan Parr picked the Steelers to win and explained that he didn't think the Bucs' offense could generate enough big plays with Jalon Daniels at quarterback. On the other hand, Parr did consider a way in which the Buccaneers could prevail, and it involves the game's most volatile stat: turnovers.

"However, it's also hard to trust Aaron Rodgers to avoid a back-breaking mistake against one of the league's better defenses," writes Parr. "The Bucs shut down what had been the No. 2 scoring offense last Thursday night, and they have had extra time to prepare for Rodgers and Co. The Steelers' formula for success is pretty straightforward -- they are 2-8 when Rodgers has at least one turnover, including the playoffs. They are 11-1 in his starts when he does not turn the ball over. If the four-time MVP takes care of the rock, Pittsburgh should win, but I'm expecting a low-scoring fight to the finish."

The Buccaneers are 2.5-point underdogs at home and the majority of national analysts are siding with the favorite this week. Here's what some of them are predicting will transpire on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:

NFL.com – A salute to Gennaro Filice, the only one of five analysts on this site to go with the Bucs

ESPN.com – Last week it was zero, so the Bucs are progressing with two picks from the Mighty 11

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco's headliner: Buccaneers Upset Steelers

USA Today – Not much love for Tampa in this one, with only one of six experts going that way

Bleacher Report – Seven Bleacher Reporters chime in and three like the Buccaneers

Pro Football Talk – It's close, but Mike Florio waves the Terrible Towel

Sports Illustrated – As Meatloaf once sang (approximately), "two out of eight ain't bad"