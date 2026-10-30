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Week Eight Expert Picks: Falcons-Buccaneers

The national analysts are leaning towards the Falcons in Sunday's NFC South showdown at Raymond James Stadium, but some expect a motivated Baker Mayfield to swing the balance

Oct 30, 2026 at 11:32 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come back home in Week Eight trying to turn a rousing road victory at Carolina into a streak within NFC South divisional play, as the Atlanta Falcons visit on Sunday. The Falcons are also riding high, having dispatched a previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers team last Sunday, and they bring serious firepower to Raymond James Stadium in the quartet of Michael Penix, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

Several analysts noted that both teams want to run the ball but will be facing defenses that are hard to run against. One analyst called the two squads "mirror images" in their strengths and weaknesses. One reporter suggested this was a Baker Mayfield game – that his performance would swing the balance – and that he might have some extra motivation going against a Kevin Stefanski-led team. Another pointed out that both teams have struggled to make winning plays at the very end of one-score games, and yet another thought the possible return of Emeka Egbuka for the Bucs would be significant. Perhaps the expert who put it best was the one who called it a "box of chocolates" game with these two teams: You never know what you're going to get.

Bleacher Report's Ian Hanford sided with the Falcons in a tight matchup and explains why:

"Both the Falcons and Buccaneers have stellar run defenses, so this game may come down to which QB plays better. The Bucs beat the Panthers in Baker Mayfield's return to the field, but that was more about leaning on the run game than Mayfield steering the ship. Michael Penix Jr. has six touchdowns in his last two starts, including three in the Falcons' Week 7 upset win over the 49ers. I think Atlanta will carry that momentum and earn a big NFC South win here."

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites at home but the majority of analysts seem to disagree with that assessment. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium:

NFL.com – Huzzah to Dan Parr and Brooke Cersosimo, but it's still 3-2 in favor of the bad guys

ESPN.com – The Elite Eleven experts still dismiss the Bucs, but this time at least it is 6-5

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco foretells a six-point win for the Buccaneers

USA Today – This group of six is decidedly down on the Bucs, going 5-1 in the Falcons favor

Bleacher Report – Ouch. Sweep! Seven for seven for the Falcons against the spread

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio comes down on the side of the home team by a seven-point margin

Sports Illustrated – The MMQB posse is split right down the middle, four each on the Bucs and Birds

Sporting News – Vinnie Iyer calls it a three-point win for the visitors

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November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Week 13

December 6

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Week 15

December 20

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Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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