2026 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 8

After dominating the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte in Week Seven, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their second straight emphatic road win and their first victory within the NFC South division. What they do not have, surprisingly, is a win at home despite four previous attempts. With the Atlanta Falcons coming to town and the division race both wide open and, for the Bucs, tenuous, the team knows it is imperative to get that first victory in front of the home crowd. The 2-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Falcons will meet on Sunday, November 1, at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
And to get that win, Head Coach Todd Bowles believes the team's offense needs to create something akin to the unstoppable ground game it displayed in Charlotte, even if it doesn't match that 258-yard output. The Bucs also had 241 yards on the ground in their Week Five win at Dallas and now have the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack.
"I mean, I think that's our calling card," said Bowles. "We play a lot better when we run the ball very successfully, whether we're home or on the road. We haven't had much success at home, running the football or winning at home, but we've got to turn that around and win a home game."
Atlanta is coming off its own impressive Week Seven victory, as it knocked off the previously-unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, 29-20, thanks in large part to its defense's four takeaways, including ones on the 49ers' last two drives. The Falcons also have a notable win on their docket against the Green Bay Packers in Week Three and have talent on all three levels on defense. The safety duo of Jessie Bates and Xavier Watts remains a team strength but the offseason additions of defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Maason Smith next to the emerging Brandon Dorlus have added juice to the defensive front.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, you know, you look at their safeties – Bates is a hell of a player, Watts, I think, is extremely good as well," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Those guys are so instinctive. They disguise well. But yeah, what really jumps out on tape is their front. You know, they're kind of rotating a lot of guys in. Obviously, [Jalon] Walker is done for the year [and James] Pierce isn't back yet, but [with] who they have in there right now, they're creating chaos, jetting off the ball, attack-front style. Like I said, they're creating chaos, doing a lot of different movement, kind of keeping you on your toes, and they're doing a good job of mixing up their pressures out of different fronts and different looks, so you can't really get a bead on where it's coming from. But yeah, they're playing aggressive, running to the football, and, obviously, going back to the safeties, they're punching at it. Since they run to the football, they're able to recover a lot of these fumbles, too."
Atlanta's offense has produced the 10th most points in the league and has averaged 31.0 over its last five outings. After starting the season on the shelf due to last season's knee injury, quarterback Michael Penix has returned to start those last five games and has transformed the offense while producing a 109.0 passer rating and throwing nine touchdowns against one interception.
"He can throw the ball," said Bowles. He's got great zip on the ball and great timing on the football – [a] strong arm. He can get out of the pocket. He runs a lot better than you think he can run. He's really not giving the ball away. They're doing a great job taking care of the football, which is going to be critical in this game. We've been getting [interceptions], but they're a hard team to get them off of, and he's playing winning football."
Penix is in a dream situation for any quarterback with a trio of highly-drafted and highly-productive skill-position players in running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Robinson leads the NFL with 907 yards from scrimmage, Longdon already has 616 receiving yards through seven games and is averaging 16.2 yards per catch and Pitts has scored four touchdowns in Atlanta's last three games. Which one is the top priority for the Bucs' defense? There isn't necessarily a good answer.
"Tough question, and they all take top priority," said Bowles after first letting out a laugh at the premise.
"I don't think you can not plan for one. It takes 11 guys to be where they're supposed to be, and we've got to make plays. They've got some superstars over there."
Pitts doesn't have outsized numbers on the season yet but that doesn't matter to the Buccaneers, who have been on the receiving end of some of the tight end's best outings. That includes last year's game in Tampa in Week 15 in which Pitts caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's torched us pretty good the past few ballgames," admitted Bowles. "We've got to do a better job. He's a great athlete and he's a great player, but we've got to do a better job defensively."
The Bucs were flying high for 24 hours after their outstanding showing at Carolina, but they've turned the page and know they are facing a significant challenge and a golden opportunity in Week Eight with the Falcons coming to town. The focus: getting that first win at home.
"Very eager," said Mayfield. "We talked about that this morning. We haven't won a home game yet. It's not just about that – obviously, this division game is extremely important, but [we] definitely need to get our mojo back at home."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)
Sunday, November 1, 1:00 p.m. ET
Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)
Tampa, Florida
TV Broadcast Team: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Tony Castricone (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), Jay Recher (reporter)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Martin Gramática, Santiago Gramática
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!
TICKETING INFORMATION
The 2026 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
In a series in which the all-time lead has frequently changed hands, the Buccaneers had a chance to regain it in Week 15 of last year but instead handed it back to Atlanta in perhaps their most frustrating games of the season. The Falcons' comeback 29-28 victory put them up in the series 33-32 and eventually proved to be the game that cost them the division tiebreaker at the end of the year.
In that game, the Bucs took a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter on touchdowns from Chris Godwin, Sean Tucker and Devin Culp but Atlanta scored three times in the final 9:37. After pulling within two on touchdowns by Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, Atlanta faced a third-and-28 at their own 29 after a sack by Haason Reddick, which forced a fumble that the Falcons were able to recover. Kirk Cousins completed passes of 14 and 28 yards to keep the drive alive and the Falcons eventually won on a 43-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal as time expired.
The Bucs once again could regain the series lead in 2026 with a two- game sweep, and if they do so, it would mark the 10th time that the lead in the series has changed hands. With a 23-20 win in Atlanta in last year's season opener, the Buccaneers had tied things up, 32-32. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes in the Bucs' comeback victory, including the 25-yard game-winner to rookie Emeka Egbuka with less than a minute to play.
Atlanta engineered the ninth lead change in the series by sweeping both games in 2024. The Falcons first tied the series up in Week Five with a 36-30 overtime win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game was tied four different times, the last when Cousins was able to spike the ball with one second left in regulation to set up Younghoe Koo's 52-yard field goal. Atlanta got the ball first in overtime and won on a 45-yard catch-and-run by KhaDarel Hodge. Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns. Just three weeks later, the two teams met again in Tampa and this one also came down to the wire. After Mayfield hit Cade Otton on a four-yard touchdown pass with seven minutes to play, the home team still trailed, 31-26. Atlanta was able to burn six minutes off the clock with their final possession and the Bucs could advance only to the Atlanta 33 before one last crack at the end zone was incomplete.
In 2023, the Falcons initially tied the series up at 30-30 with a 16-13 win at Raymond James Stadium, but the Bucs took the lead back later in the season with a 29-25 victory in Atlanta. The first of those games was also tied three times, at 7-7, 10-10 and 13-13, before Koo won it at the buzzer with a 51-yard field goal. Mike Evans scored the Bucs' only touchdown on a 40-yard catch, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. kept his team alive in the fourth quarter with a remarkable forced fumble at the goal line against quarterback Desmond Ridder. In the rematch, Ridder put the Falcons ahead, 25-22, with three minutes left on a six-yard touchdown keeper but Mayfield was able to counter that with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending in his 11-yard touchdown pass to Otton. Overall, the Buccaneers have won six of the last 11 meetings in the series but Atlanta has won four of the last five.
Since the Bucs and Falcons became fellow NFC South denizens in 2002, the Bucs and Falcons have a series tie, 23-22. The Bucs' longest winning streak in the series is six, between 1997 and 2003; the Falcons have won five in a row on two occasions, first from 2008-10 and again from 2016-18.
The Falcons won the 2022 regular-season finale, a contest in which the Buccaneers, having already been locked into the fourth seed in the NFC playoff field, rested many of their starters and pulled most of the rest early in the contest. Ridder, in just his fourth career start, threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Atlanta's defense held the Bucs to 222 total yards of offense.
Earlier in the 2022 season, the Buccaneers held on to a 21-15 victory despite a late Atlanta comeback. Tampa Bay controlled the action for three quarters and used two Leonard Fournette touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead into the final period before Atlanta stormed back with two touchdowns. After an Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown catch made it a one-score game, the Bucs' offense was able to drain the final 4:38 from the clock with one long drive.
The Bucs' two wins in 2021 were both by double-digit margins. In Week at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers got five touchdown passes from Tom Brady, including two each to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski – plus Mike Edwards' two fourth-quarter pick-sixes as an exclamation in a 48-25 victory. In the rematch in in Atlanta, Godwin set a team single-game record with 15 catches and Gronkowski once again found the end zone twice in Tampa Bay's 13-point win. Russell Gage, who is now a Buccaneer, caught 11 passes for 130 yards for the Falcons.
Prior to briefly retaking the series lead in 2021, the Buccaneers had been on top with a 24-22 advantage midway through the 2016 season before Atlanta reeled off five straight victories in a streak that included sweeps in 2017 and 2018. Tampa Bay has the all-time edge in scoring in the series, with 1,510 points to the Falcons' 1,443.
In their run to the Super Bowl championship in 2020, the Buccaneers won eight straight spanning the regular season and the postseason, and they downed the Falcons twice in the final three weeks of the regular season, scoring a total of 75 points. Tampa Bay won, 31-27, at Atlanta in Week 15 and then took the rematch in Tampa by a 44-27 margin. The first win required a wild comeback after the Falcons raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead, with Tom Brady throwing for 330 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. The second game at Raymond James Stadium was less stressful, as the Buccaneers led from wire to wire, but included another huge day by Brady, who threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns.
The Buccaneers came close to taking both halves of the series in 2019, winning by a 35-22 score in Atlanta and taking a 22-16 lead into the fourth quarter in the Week 17 rematch in Tampa. However, Matt Ryan led a game-tying drive in the final three minutes of that contest, leading to Koo's 33-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The Buccaneers won the overtime coin toss but lost the game on the first play of the extra period, as Jameis Winston's last pass for Tampa Bay was picked off and returned 27 yards for a touchdown by Deion Jones.
Both of the games in 2018 went down to the wire, neither ending well for the Buccaneers. In Week Six in Atlanta, Tampa Bay rallied from a 15-point deficit to make it a 31-29 game with four minutes to play on Peyton Barber's five-yard touchdown catch. The Falcons then tacked on a field goal to make it a five-point game with just over a minute to play but Winston got the visitors back into scoring range with consecutive completions of 18, 18 and 19 yards to DeSean Jackson, Evans and Adam Humphries. With seven seconds left and the ball at Atlanta's 21, the Bucs tried a tricky play in which Winston began to scramble up the middle and then suddenly attempted a lateral to Humphries. The ball ended up on the turf before Evans scooped it up and got a one-hopper off to Jackson, who appeared to have a path to the end zone pylon along the left sideline. However, Jackson couldn't haul it in and time expired on a 34-29 Falcons victory.
In the Week 17 rematch, at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs gave up a 10-point halftime lead and fell behind by 11 in the fourth quarter before once again rallying, this time taking the lead with five minutes to play on a 19-yard Godwin touchdown catch. That was too much time to leave Ryan, however, and he hit Jones on a pair of 16-yard passes to get the ball into field goal range. Matt Bryant won it as time expired with a 37-yarder.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Zac Robinson, who is in his first year as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, held the same position in Atlanta on Raheem Morris's staff from 2024-25.
- Buccaneers Pass Game Coordinator T.J. Yates has both played and coached for the Falcons in the past. Yates was a reserve quarterback for Atlanta in 2014, though he only threw four passes that season, completing three. After initially breaking into the coaching ranks with Houston, Yates was hired by Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith in 2022 to serve as the wide receivers coach. After two seasons under Smith, Yates was retained by Morris upon his arrival and switched to coaching the quarterbacks in 2024. He then took on the role of Pass Game Coordinator in 2025.
- Tampa Bay wide receiver David Sills, who was just activated from injured reserve in Week Seven, played for Atlanta last year in Robinson's offense and put up career-best numbers of 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
- Justin Peelle, Tampa Bay's tight ends coach, also both played and coached for the Falcons organization. A tight end, he spent three seasons in Atlanta (2008-10) and produced 37 catches for 370 yards and five touchdowns. Peelle started his coaching career on Mike Smith's staff in 2013 and 2013, working as an assistant tight ends coach. He later returned to work under Arthur Smith as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.
- Tampa Bay Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer worked with Robinson on the Falcons' offensive staff in 2024, carrying the title of Pass Game Specialist.
- Ken Zampese, the Bucs' senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist, was on that same Atlanta with Raheem Morris as well, serving as a senior offensive assistant from 2024-25.
- Buccaneers quarterback Easton Stick was with the Falcons in 2025, splitting his season between the practice squad and the active roster. He did not appear in a game.
- Atlanta Inside Linebackers Coach Barrett Ruud was a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of Nebraska in 2005. He played the first six of his eight seasons in the NFL in Tampa, starting 68 of the 95 games in which he appeared and amassing 657 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and seven, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
- The Buccaneers are on of six teams for which Falcons kicker Nick Folk has played in his 19-year career, though his time in Tampa was brief. He played four games for the Bucs in 2017, making six of 11 field goals and seven of nine extra point attempts.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson
- Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry
- Pass Game Coordinator (OFF) T.J. Yates
- Pass Game Coordinator (DEF) George Edwards
- Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith
Atlanta:
- Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
- Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees
- Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich
- Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman
2026 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB Alex Anzalone (UFA)
- OLB Rueben Bain Jr. (1st-round draft pick)
- DL DeMonte Capehart (5th-round draft pick)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (UFA)
- CB Ayden Garnes (UDFA)
- WR Ted Hurst (3rd-round draft pick)
- S Miles Killebrew (UFA)
- CB Kevin Knowles (W-KC)
- OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (UFA)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (FA)
- LB Christian Rozeboom (UFA)
- QB Brett Rypien (FA…currently on practice squad)
- DB Keionte Scott (3rd-round draft pick)
- TE Bauer Sharp (6th-round draft pick)
- WR David Sills (FA…currently on injured reserve)
- G Billy Schrauth (5th-round draft pick)
- T Justin Skule (UFA)
- QB Easton Stick (FA…currently on practice squad)
- LB Jeremiah Trotter (2nd-round draft pick)
Falcons:
- P Jake Bailey (UFA)
- WR Zachariah Branch (3rd-round draft pick)
- DB Sydney Brown (T-PHI)
- QB Andy Dalton (FA)
- LB Kendal Daniels (4th-round draft pick)
- DT Gervon Dexter (T-CHI)
- WR Jahan Dotson (UFA)
- DE Samson Ebukam (UFA)
- K Nick Folk (UFA)
- DT Da'shawn Hand (UFA…currently on injured reserve)
- LB Christian Harris (UFA)
- TE Austin Hooper (UFA)
- LB Jared Ivey (W-SEA)
- C Corey Levin (UFA)
- CB Robert Longerbeam (FA)
- TE Nick Muse (FA)
- G Ethan Onianwa (7th-round draft pick)
- LB Harold Perkins (6th-round draft pick)
- RB Brian Robinson (UFA)
- DT Maason Smith (T-JAX)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (FA)
- DE Charles Snowden (FA)
- QB Jack Strand (UDFA)
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (FA)
- T Jawaan Taylor (UFA)
- CB Avieon Terrell (2nd-round draft pick)
- DE Cam Thomas (UFA)
- DT Anterio Thompson (6th-round draft pick…currently on reserve/NFI)
- LB Josh Woods (FA)
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (UFA)
ADDITIONAL 2026 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- The Buccaneers brought in a quartet of new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who replaces Josh Grizzard. Robinson came to Tampa after two seasons in the same role for the Atlanta Falcons on Raheem Morris' staff, and he has coaching roots with the L.A. Rams in the Sean McVay system. The Buccaneers also hired T.J. Yates, who worked with Robinson in Atlanta, as their new pass game coordinator and brought in Chandler Whitmer from the college ranks to be the quarterbacks coach. Whitmer spent the 2025 season with Indiana, helping Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy and the Hoosiers capture their first national championship. Ken Zampese also joined Todd Bowles' staff as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.
- Tampa Bay also made a significant change in another phase of the game, hiring long-time NFL special teams guru Danny Smith to coordinate that crew. Smith has more than three decades of coaching experience in the NFL, including 29 as a special teams coordinator, the last 13 with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Luke Smith, Danny's nephew, also followed him from Pittsburgh to Tampa to serve as the Bucs' assistant special teams coach.
- The Bucs also might a couple changes on their defensive coaching staff, including the hiring of Marcus West to be the new defensive line coach. In addition, Tim Atkins and Rashad Johnson were promoted from previous positions to safeties coach and cornerbacks coach, respectively.
- A franchise era ended early in 2026 when two long-time Buccaneer icons, wide receiver Mike Evans and Lavonte David, left the team. Evans signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent, ending an illustrious 12-year run in Tampa in which he completely rewrote the team's receiving record book, moved into the top 10 in NFL history in career touchdown catches and became the first player ever to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. David retired following a 14-year career – making him one of only three Buccaneers to play at least 14 seasons in Tampa – in which he tied Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in team annals. Both Evans and David are potential Hall of Famers as well and are considered two of the most accomplished figures in Buccaneers history.
- In August, the Buccaneers and defensive lineman Vita Vea agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season. Vea, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded 35.0 sacks, eighth most in franchise history, and has been a linchpin in one of the league's best run defenses while earning two Pro Bowl invitations. Then, just prior to the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield were able to agree on a contract extension through the 2029 season that makes the quarterback the highest-paid player in franchise history. Mayfield threw for 12,237 yards and 95 touchdowns in his first three seasons at the helm of the Bucs' offense, ranking in the top three in both categories in the NFL during that span.
Falcons:
- The Falcons made big moves at both head coach and quarterback in the offseason. After dismissing Raheem Morris, the team turned to Kevin Stefanski, who had been let go by the Browns after six years (and two AP Coach of the Year awards). Stefanski retained defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and some of the defensive staff but brought Tommy Rees with him from Cleveland to fill the offensive coordinator position. Stefanski also hired former Dolphins assistant Craig Aukerman to be his special teams coordinator and brought in long-time O-Line guru Bill Callahan to serve as the offensive line coach.
- In a companion move to the Morris-Stefanski switch, the Falcons also brought in a new general manager. Terry Fontenot was let go after five seasons in the position and replaced by Ian Cunningham, who had previously been the assistant general manager in Chicago from 2022-25.
- Cunningham is not the Falcons' top-ranking personnel official. The team also created a new "president of football" position and filled it with franchise legend Matt Ryan. Owner Arthur Blank made it clear that Ryan, who played quarterback for 14 season in Atlanta and was the NFL MVP in 2016, would have "final decision-making authority."
- Michael Penix, the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 draft, remains at the top of the Falcons quarterback depth chart but Atlanta has had quite a bit of activity at the position since the end of last season, which Penix finished on injured reserve due to a November torn ACL. First, the Falcons released quarterback Kirk Cousins in March, and two days later pounced on Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins released him, making him a very cost-effective addition for his next team. The Falcons also signed journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian in March but released him in July with a non-football injury designation. On the same day, the Falcons signed Cooper Rush, who started the first two games of the season when neither Penix nor Tagovailoa was ready to play. Rush was then released in mid-October when Andy Dalton became available and signed to the Falcons. The Falcons also have undrafted rookie and fan favorite Jack Strand as a fourth quarterback on the active roster.
- Kaleb McGary, a first-round pick in 2019, announced his retirement in April. McGary started 92 games over six seasons at right tackle for the Falcons but missed all of 2025 due to a knee injury suffered on the final day of training camp.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- OLB Yaya Diaby (illness) – WEDS: LP
- WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) – WEDS: LP
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) – WEDS: DNP
- T Luke Goedeke (calf) – WEDS: DNP
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) – WEDS: FP
- LB Josiah Trotter (illness) – WEDS: DP
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) – WEDS: FP
Falcons:
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP
- WR Beaux Collins* (hip) – WEDS: FP
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – WEDS: DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – WEDS: LP
- DT LaCale London (chest) – WEDS: LP
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP
- DE Za'Darius Smith (rest) – WEDS: DNP
- LB Charles Snowden (back) – WEDS: LP
- T Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) – WEDS: LP
- CB Avieon Terrell (illness) – WEDS: LP
- T Cameron Williams* (ankle) – WEDS: FP
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
* In 21-day window to return from injured reserve
BUCCANEERS' UNIFORM COMBINATION
The Buccaneers will wear white jerseys and pewter pants at home against the Falcons in Week Eight.
WEATHER FORECAST
Mostly cloudy and humid, high of 83, low of 69, 88% chance of rain, winds out of the S at 9 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Alan Eck (11th season, fourth as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Buccaneers (-1.5)
- Over/Under: 45.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 64
Touchdowns: RB Bucky Irving, 5
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 679
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 83.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bucky Irving, 558
Receptions: WR Emeka Egbuka, 28
Receiving Yards: WR Chris Godwin, 243
Interceptions: DL A'Shawn Robinson, 2
Sacks: OLB David Walker, 4.0
Tackles: LB Josiah Trotter, 57
Falcons-
Points Scored: Nick Folk, 51
Touchdowns: RB Bijan Robinson, 5
Passing Yards: QB Michael Penix, 1,157
Passer Rating: QB Michael Penix, 109.0
Rushing Yards: RB Bijan Robinson, 704
Receptions: WR Drake London, 38
Receiving Yards: WR Jahan Dotson, 616
Interceptions: S Jessie Bates/LB Kendal Daniels/S Xavier Watts, 1
Sacks: DE Za'Darius Smith, 4.5
Tackles: S Xavier Watts, 44
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 17th (23.1 ppg)
Total Offense: 26th (296.9 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 3rd (146.4 ypg)
Passing Offense: 32nd (150.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 23rd (18.3)
Third-Down Pct.: 16th (39.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 29th (10.73%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 21st (52.2%)
Scoring Defense: 14th (21.6 ppg)
Total Defense: 3rd (294.7 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 2nd (77.3 ypg)
Passing Defense: 14th (217.4 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 4th (17.4)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 9th (36.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 18th (6.50%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 11th (52.6%)
Turnover Margin: t-14th (+1)
Falcons-
Scoring Offense: 10th (24.4 ppg)
Total Offense: 17th (337.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 4th (149.5 ypg)
Passing Offense: 23rd (197.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 21st (19.0)
Third-Down Pct.: 20th (38.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 23rd (7.96%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: t-8th (66.7)
Scoring Defense: 20th (24.7 ppg)
Total Defense: 19th (344.4 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 4th (88.9 ypg)
Passing Defense: 29th (255.6 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 20th (20.4)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 23rd (42.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 22nd (5.94%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: t-20th (66.7%)
Turnover Margin: 21st (-3)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- The Buccaneers' defense produced five quarterback sacks in both Week Six against Pittsburgh and Week Seven against Carolina. If it can get five more in Week Eight against the Falcons it will tie a team record for consecutive five-sack games, originally set in the first three weeks of the 2000 season.
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for 12,916 yards since joining the Buccaneers in 2023, which ranks sixth in team history. With 54 more he will pass Trent Dilfer (12,969) for fifth place.
- Mayfield also threw his 200th career touchdown pass in the Week Seven win at Carolina. With two more, he will have 100 touchdown passes as a Buccaneer, joining Jameis Winston (121) and Tom Brady (108) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to hit that mark.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 7,961 yards from scrimmage in his career. With 39 more he will join Mike Evans (13,062) and James Wilder (9,449) as the only players in franchise history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage.
- DL A'Shawn Robinson has a team leading two interceptions through his first six games as a Buccaneer. If he picks off another pass this season he will set the record for most interceptions by a defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on the challenges of facing Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: "He's tough. I mean, he can stop and start, he's strong, he's quick, he's got great vision, he's got hands. Anytime he's in open space, it's going to be a problem. We've got to get everybody to the ball, and we've really got to swarm to the football. One guy usually doesn't do it."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on the performance of T Benjamin Chukwuma in place of Luke Goedeke in Week Seven: "Yeah, I think, for me last year when he was stepping in for Tristan [Wirfs] at the left side, [I was] a little nervous – you've got an undrafted rookie starting at left tackle, but then you realize how strong he is. Come Sunday, once he puts his hands on you, you're not really going anywhere. So yeah, he played well. He's going to continue to improve for us and continue to understand what we're doing schematically. But yeah, definitely a positive, a huge positive, for us to not take steps back when you're missing a guy like Luke."
- Running back Bucky Irving on his work ethic and motivation to succeed in the NFL: "I mean, that's a great question, man. Like I said, I'm very hard on myself. I know where I come from. It's not easy growing up where I'm from and just being able to give [those] kids back at home hope that it's possible if you just put your mind to it. [I] give all glory to God because I tell myself all the time, I just talk to them every time because sometimes I have self-doubt and I tell myself I'm not supposed to be here. Like you said, [there is] going to be somebody out there [that's] always doubting you. So, just being able to know I'm not the biggest guy, people say I'm not the fastest guy, but just being able to know that I've got the heart and I truly love this game and I truly love what I do every day. So, just being able to have that attitude each and every day. I mean, the process, it can get boring, but you've just got to tell yourself you've got to stick to this routine. Like I always say, when I step out there on the green grass, it brings me joy. I love playing football every day when I step out there."
- Outside linebacker David Walker on the impact of Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith: "Danny Smith is one of a kind. When he first got here, his stress was, 'We are going to turn this thing around. We are going to be better than we were last year because last year we were in last place.' Now, we are rocking in at second. He breaks down so much film and spends so much time on the little stuff and he is like, 'Y'all go play and I will handle all the gravy.' He knew going into that the jumper gap was going to be open. He called the right call and we had been working all week. Tykee got through there and he sees the stuff before it happens and it is pretty cool to be around a coach that is that smart and that intelligent in that aspect of the game."
- Bowles on the aggressiveness of the Bucs' secondary and what has allowed it to create turnovers: "Understanding the scheme. They're starting to make plays within the scheme and not just playing what we call, but kind of seeing where they can make their plays within the calls, and that shows maturity of them coming in from last year. Obviously, Zyon [McCollum] and [Jacob] Parrish watch a lot of film. I think [Safeties Coach] Tim [Atkins] and [Cornerbacks Coach] Rashad and [Defensive Assistant] 'T.J.' (Todd Bowles Jr.) do a great job getting those guys ready to play and making them aware of certain plays that they can take, and I think they're doing a good job focusing on that."