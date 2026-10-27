2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out firing on all cylinders in Week Seven at Bank of America Stadium, dismantling the Carolina Panthers, 43-13. The Buccaneers ran for 258 yards and put up 20 points off takeaways. In addition, the Bucs sacked Bryce Young five times and nabbed two interceptions. With another division matchup in Week Eight as the Atlanta Falcons come to town, Tampa Bay will look to keep pace in the NFC South hunt. The Falcons are coming off a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in which Michael Penix threw three touchdown passes and Bijan Robinson ran for 122 yards from scrimmage, while Kendal Daniels and Jessie Bates III racked up interceptions. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast by FOX.