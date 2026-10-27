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2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Eight across Power Rankings?

Oct 27, 2026 at 10:25 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

PR Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out firing on all cylinders in Week Seven at Bank of America Stadium, dismantling the Carolina Panthers, 43-13. The Buccaneers ran for 258 yards and put up 20 points off takeaways. In addition, the Bucs sacked Bryce Young five times and nabbed two interceptions. With another division matchup in Week Eight as the Atlanta Falcons come to town, Tampa Bay will look to keep pace in the NFC South hunt. The Falcons are coming off a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in which Michael Penix threw three touchdown passes and Bijan Robinson ran for 122 yards from scrimmage, while Kendal Daniels and Jessie Bates III racked up interceptions. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast by FOX.

See the full list of power rankings from major outlets:

CBS Sports – Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 23
  • NFL Top 5: Vikings, Bills, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals
  • NFC South: Saints (27), Falcons (19), Panthers (18)

The Athletic – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 19
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings and Bears
  • NFC South: Saints (26), Falcons (21), Panthers (20)

FOX Sports – Ralph Vacchiano

  • Rank: 26
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Vikings, Chiefs, Broncos and 49ers
  • NFC South: Saints (25), Falcons (19), Panthers (16)

USA TODAY – Nate Davis

  • Rank: 18
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Seahawks and Vikings
  • NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (10), Panthers (19)

ESPN – Staff Writers

  • Rank: 24
  • NFL Top 5: 49ers, Bills, Vikings, Chiefs and Seahawks
  • NFC South: Saints (25), Falcons (19), Panthers (18)

Where does YOUR power rank? If it's out, we'll let you know when, why and for how long, 24/7. Sign up for outage notifications from Tampa Electric at tampaelectric.com/outagenotifications

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Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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