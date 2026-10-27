Tight Coverage by Bucs Corners Helped Juice Pass Rush at Carolina

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers throttled their division rivals in Charlotte on Sunday, beating the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers by a wide 43-13 margin. After the game, quarterback Baker Mayfield, who returned to action after missing three games with a right thumb injury referred to the Buccaneers play as "complementary" between the offense, defense and special teams and called it a "complete" game.
The Buccaneers' rushing attack, which rolled for 258 yards, the fourth-most in a game in franchise history, and their pass rush, which swamped Bryce Young for five sacks, one of which caused a fumble that Calijah Kancey returned for a touchdown, reasonably got the most attention after the game. One of the less recognized aspects of the Bucs' full-team effort was the continued strong play of the cornerback duo of Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish.
McCollum and Parrish combined for three passes defensed and McCollum had his first interception of the season, setting up a touchdown just before halftime. Parrish's two passes defensed increased his season total to a league-leading 11. Perhaps the most imporessive numbers, however, illustrate the things that didn't happen.
Star second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan was held to just 40 yards, joining Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb as some of the NFL's top-producing wideouts who couldn't crack the Bucs' secondary. Wide receiver Jalen Coker, who just the week before had six catches for 97 yards in a win over the Eagles, caught just a single pass for a season-low nine yards. And Bryce Young, who was averaging a league-leading 305.8 passing yards per game through the first six weeks, completed just barely over 50% of his passes and was held to 163 yards before he was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter.
In addition to getting sacked those five times, Young also threw the ball away on multiple occasions as the pressure was bearing down. None of those five sacks came on at play on which the Bucs blitz, or even brought a simulated blitz; in fact, one of the four came on a three-man rush. And while pass rushers such as Yaya Diaby, who had three of the sacks and repeatedly won simply by bulling through the blockers, deserve credit for those plays, the tight coverage behind them helped, as well.
"Yeah, they go hand-in-hand," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "I think they did a great job of making [Young] hold the ball a little bit more yesterday where those guys could get off the ball. You know, disguising some things and changing some things around, we really got the D-line going. Once those guys get going, those guys can anticipate routes and go for interceptions."
McCollum is playing at the highest level of his career as he progresses into the second year of the lucrative contract extension he signed just before last season. But Parrish, who primarily played in the slot as a rookie in 2026, is in his first full season as a starting outside corner and has been a revelation to everyone other than Bowles, who insisted prior to the season that the slightly undersized defender could thrive in that spot.
"I think the best part of his game is actually press coverage and vision in zone," said Bowles. "I think he does some very good things that way, which gets him jumps on balls. Yes, he's very quick and athletic, and he can do all those things, but he has a very smart football mind."
McCollum and Parrish combined for another impressive outing in the Week Seven win over Carolina. While sacks and long runs get the most attention, the play of the Bucs' outside corners is contributing mightily to the team's overall defensive success.