Tight Coverage by Bucs Corners Helped Juice Pass Rush at Carolina

In addition to getting sacked those five times, Young also threw the ball away on multiple occasions as the pressure was bearing down. None of those five sacks came on at play on which the Bucs blitz, or even brought a simulated blitz; in fact, one of the four came on a three-man rush. And while pass rushers such as Yaya Diaby, who had three of the sacks and repeatedly won simply by bulling through the blockers, deserve credit for those plays, the tight coverage behind them helped, as well.

"Yeah, they go hand-in-hand," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "I think they did a great job of making [Young] hold the ball a little bit more yesterday where those guys could get off the ball. You know, disguising some things and changing some things around, we really got the D-line going. Once those guys get going, those guys can anticipate routes and go for interceptions."

McCollum is playing at the highest level of his career as he progresses into the second year of the lucrative contract extension he signed just before last season. But Parrish, who primarily played in the slot as a rookie in 2026, is in his first full season as a starting outside corner and has been a revelation to everyone other than Bowles, who insisted prior to the season that the slightly undersized defender could thrive in that spot.

"I think the best part of his game is actually press coverage and vision in zone," said Bowles. "I think he does some very good things that way, which gets him jumps on balls. Yes, he's very quick and athletic, and he can do all those things, but he has a very smart football mind."