Bucs vs Panthers Game Blog | Week 7 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 7 2026
- Sun. 10/25 at 1:00 p.m.
- Bank of America
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.
The Bucs won their first game against an NFC South opponent, dominating in all three phases of the game in a 43-13 win at Carolina that ranks as the third most lopsided road win in team history
QB Baker Mayfield, who made his return Sunday from a thumb injury in the Bucs' 43-13 thrashing of the Panthers, says the win validated the process the team has been following after the disappointment of a 1-5 start
The Buccaneers will play a second consecutive game against an NFC South opponent in Week Eight, following up their 43-13 drubbing of the Panthers in Charlotte with a visit from the Atlanta Falcons
Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 43-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed his return to the field, RB Bucky Irving's two-touchdown day and building momentum going forward.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 43-13 at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the three defensive takeaways, the special teams unit's performance and OLB Yaya Diaby's three-sack day.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers racked up 258 combined yards on the ground in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.
View RB Bucky Irving's top plays against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 7 win vs. the Carolina Panthers
In the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB YaYa Diaby recorded three sacks against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby, DL Calijah Kancey and C Graham Barton spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.
RB Sean Tucker scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.
S Tykee Smith intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.
WR Tez Johnson catches a touchdown pass from QB Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving scores a 1-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.