Bucs vs. Bears SNF Game Blog | Week 9 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 9 2026
- Sun. 11/08 at 8:20 p.m.
- Soldier Field
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Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Despite intercepting MVP candidate Caleb Williams four times, winning the ground-game battle and throwing for a season-high 226 net passing yards, the Buccaneers lost on Sunday night in Chicago, 27-24 thanks in part to their own miscues
View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed limiting turnovers on offense, the team's fight and going on a run after the Bye Week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the defense's five turnovers, QB Baker Mayfield's play and limiting penalties.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone, RB Bucky Irving, CB Zyon McCollum & C Graham Barton spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears 27-24 at Soldier Field in Week Nine during Sunday Night Football
In the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Chicago, five notes stood out for the visiting team
QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a two point conversion score against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving scores his second rushing touchdown of the day against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu recovers a fumble forced by DB Keionte Scott against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 game vs. the Chicago Bears
LB Alex Anzalone intercepts a pass that was broken up by CB Jacob Parrish against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
QB Baker Mayfield completes a 58-yard pass to WR Tez Johnson against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass again against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
S Tykee Smith intercepts a pass against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 9 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears
QB Baker Mayfield completes a pass to RB Kenny Gainwell for 44-yards against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.