Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Nov.6: Yaya Diaby Ruled Out

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (knee) has been ruled out.
DNP: Did Not Participate
FP: Full Participation
LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Yaya Diaby (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) FP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- WR Chris Godwin Jr. (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- RB Bucky Irving (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- G Cody Mauch (back) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- TE Cade Otton (thumb) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- DL Elijah Roberts (personal) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest) - LP Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- S Tykee Smith (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (toe) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)
Bears
- OL Theo Benedet (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- LB T.J. Edwards (personal) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- DL Grady Jarrett (groin) - DNP (Wed.), LP Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
- DB Malik Muhammad II (toe) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
- G Joe Thuney (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
- CB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. (thumb) - LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable