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Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Nov.6: Yaya Diaby Ruled Out

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Nov 06, 2026 at 03:15 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Nov.6

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (knee) has been ruled out.

DNP: Did Not Participate

FP: Full Participation

LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Yaya Diaby (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) -  DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.) FP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
  • RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • WR Chris Godwin Jr. (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • RB Bucky Irving (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • G Cody Mauch (back) - FP (Wed.),  FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) - FP (Wed.),  FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • TE Cade Otton (thumb) - FP (Wed.),  FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DL Elijah Roberts (personal) -  DNP (Wed.),  FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (rest) - LP Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • S Tykee Smith (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (toe) - DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.)

Bears

  • OL Theo Benedet (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • LB T.J. Edwards (personal) - DNP (Wed.),  FP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • LB D'Marco Jackson (ankle) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • DL Grady Jarrett (groin) - DNP (Wed.), LP Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
  • DB Malik Muhammad II (toe) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable
  • G Joe Thuney (rest) -  DNP (Thurs.), FP (Fri.)
  • CB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. (thumb) - LP (Fri.) Game Status: Questionable

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