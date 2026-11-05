Chase McLaughlin's Aim True for NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin didn't miss a kick in the month of October, and that wasn't missed by the NFL front office. On Thursday, McLaughlin was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

McLaughlin has not missed in the entire 2026 season, going 19 for 19 on field goal tries and 17 for 17 on extra point attempts. Specifically in October, he was seven for seven on field goals, with a long of 53, and 11 for 11 on extra points, and those 18 total kicks were the most made without a miss among all NFC kickers in the month. McLaughlin's 32 kicking points were also the most by any conference player without a miss.

McLaughlin, who is in his eighth NFL season and fourth with the Buccaneers, leads the NFL with 74 points scored through Week Eight. He accounted for 32% of the Buccaneers points scored in October and his five field goals of 40-plus yards were tied for the third most in the conference during the month. He has made all four of his attempts from 50 yards or further this season and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history from that range, at 85.5%.