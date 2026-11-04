Practice Battle Sparks Ascension in Bucs Safety Room

As offenses have evolved in the NFL, so have defenses to match up with shifting personnel. Nickel backs have made SAM linebackers obsolete, countering 11 personnel and keeping pace with shiftier scat backs in open space who turn into pass-catchers out of the backfield. Buccaneers' safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith both boast a versatile skillset, starting out at the do-it-all nickel role in Todd Bowles' defense early in their respective careers.

"That nickel spot is so much harder because you are sitting there in the slot and that player that you are on, he can go anyway on the field," said Safeties Coach Tim Atkins on 'The Coaches' Room.' "You have to guard 53 yards at all times and that is just this way [motions with hands]. Then a lot of times, those guys are fast and quick, so to be able to even play the nickel spot and start – and like you said, both had at least one season starting at the nickel spot – is very impressive. Then to be able to go make the transition to safety tells you a lot about their mental IQ, their mental toughness and their overall athletic ability to be able to do it all."

Winfield and Smith play with elite body control, instincts, recognition of play designs, pursuit leverage and ferocious strikes. They can disrupt pass catchers underneath and take on the mentality of a linebacker in the box. Both possess short-range burst and have the strength to take on blockers. Tampa Bay has rushed for 100-plus yards while also holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer yards rushing six times, tying with the Patriots for the most-such games in 2026. The Bucs rushed for a franchise record 324 yards in Week Eight against the Falcons following a 258-yard robust outing against the Panthers in Week Seven. The Buccaneers currently have the top-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, along with the second-ranked run defense (80.0). Going up against Irving and Gainwell during practice, with their quick jumpcuts, ability to stack moves and outstanding vision, has elevated the play of the Bucs' safeties in a 2026 docket featuring several talented backs, including Bijan Robinson.

"During training camp was really really tough because both Bucky and Gainwell give you the best looks that you are going to have as an open-field DB trying to make the tackle that you are going to get across the league," described Atkins. "They probably simulate a guy like Bijan as well as you can simulate, so every day in training camp they have a chance to work on staying fundamentally sound inside/out, keeping leverage and keeping your eye riveted on the near hip to go make that tackle, and I can see where it is a problem for other teams having to gameplan. Those guys are both explosive in the pass game too. They can go out of the backfield and catch a pass and then turn a short checkdown swing pass into a big gain by just making one person miss and that is something that as a defensive coach, we are always drilling during training camp about tackling and making sure your leverage is correct because those guys are so shifty and can make you miss."