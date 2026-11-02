Alex Anzalone Spearheads Defensive Shutout Against Falcons

The Buccaneers' defense held the Falcons scoreless in Week Eight in a 16-0 victory at Raymond James Stadium. On the rain-drenched day, Tampa Bay intercepted Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. four times on Sunday, posting the team's first game with four or more interceptions since Week 13 of the 2018 campaign. Tampa Bay became the first team this season to have at least four picks in a single game. Penix's 12.0 passer rating on Sunday marked the fifth-lowest figure by an opposing quarterback against the Buccaneers in franchise history, and the lowest mark since Atlanta's Chris Redman had a 0.0 rating against Tampa Bay in Week 15 of the 2007 season.

Alex Anzalone spearheaded the unit, recording six tackles (one for loss) to go with two passes defensed and a career-high two interceptions, both of which came in the first quarter. The first came on the Falcons' second possession. On first down up 3-0, the Bucs originally showed a six-man loaded front with Anzalone lined up on the edge. After the snap, he faked like he was going to rush, and immediately dropped back into the flat. Anzalone undercut the pass intended for Drake London to snag only the second interception on the year by Penix. On Atlanta's third drive, Josiah Trotter faked a blitz and Anzalone backpedaled. He was patient in coverage and read Penix's eyes, diagnosed, then jumped Jahan Dotson's route to pluck his second interception of the day.

His two-interception performance marked the first time a Buccaneer has had multiple picks in a game since Jamel Dean on 9/18/22 at New Orleans. He became the first linebacker with multiple picks in a game for Tampa Bay since Lavonte David accomplished the feat in Week 11 of the 2015 season against Philadelphia.

"He made two great plays, obviously," said Head Coach Todd Bowles following the game. "He's one of our leaders over there, he's a captain. You can really see him coming around and getting comfortable in the defense and he set the tone real early."