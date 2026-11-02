 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

No team is close to the Buccaneers through eight weeks in the difference between what is gaining on the ground on offense and allowing on defense…The Bucs accomplished a feat the NFL has not seen since 1945

Nov 02, 2026 at 02:25 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gainwell

On a rain-soaked and windy afternoon that made passing difficult, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran for a team-record 324 yards on Sunday, propelling the team to a 16-0 blanking of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. The win improved the Buccaneers to 3-5 after an 0-4 start to the season, putting them just a half-game behind the 3-4 Carolina Panthers in the NFC South standing, with a 2-0 start to intra-divisional play.

The Buccaneers shutout of the Falcons was just the second in the 66-game history of the head-to-head series, which is now tied at 33-33. The other one was 27-0 blanking on Dec. 5, 2004. This was the Bucs' first shutout of any opponent since a 9-0 victory at Carolina in the 2023 season finale that gave Tampa Bay its third straight NFC South title.

Remarkably, three of the top 10 games in team history in terms of rushing yards have occurred within the last four weeks.

Most Rushing Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers History

OpponentDateNo.YardsResult
Falcons11/1/2656324W, 16-0
Eagles11/22/1542283W, 45-17
Raiders11/4/1232278W, 42-32
Saints10/13/2435277W, 51-27
Panthers10/25/2649258W, 43-13
Cowboys12/3/0036250W, 27-7
49ers10/23/1641249W, 34-17
Vikings11/1/9841246W, 27-24
Giants11/2/8049244W, 30-13
Cowboys10/8/2639241W, 24-16

As noted in the chart above, the Buccaneers also ran for 258 yards in a win at Carolina the previous week. This marks the first time the team has ever topped 200 rushing yards in consecutive games. The 582 yards the Bucs have gained on the ground in their last two outings are their most ever in a two-game span, easily outpacing the 437 yards amassed in Weeks Five and Six of the 2024 season and Weeks Eight and Nine of the 2012 campaign. Expanding the numbers outside of the team's own history, the Bucs' 582 rushing yards the past two weeks are the most by any team in the NFL since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2020 season. It is also the fifth-largest rushing total in any two-game span in the NFL since 1982.

Most Rushing Yards in a Two-Game Span, NFL, 1982-2026

1. Ravens, Dec. 27, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021: 653

2. Jets, Oct. 18-25, 2009: 634

3. Bengals, Oct. 22-29, 2000: 599

4. Broncos: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2000: 584

5. Buccaneers: Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2026: 582

The Buccaneers ran the ball on 56 of their 60 plays from scrimmage against the Falcons, marking the second-highest number of carries in a game in franchise annals. It was also the most by any NFL team in a game since the New York Jets ran 57 times against Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2009 season.

Most Rushing Attempts, Single Game, Buccaneers History

1. 62, vs. Kansas City, 12/16/79

2. 56, vs. Atlanta, 11/1/26

3. 51, at Cincinnati, 12/27/98

4t. 49, at Carolina, 10/25/26

4t. 49, vs. Oakland, 11/10/96

4t. 49, vs. New York Giants, 11/2/80

Running back Bucky Irving led the charge with 170 yards on a career-high 27 carries, but running back Kenny Gainwell was not far behind with 140 yards on a career-high 25 carries. That marked new career single-game bests in rushing yards for both running backs. It was also just the second time in team history that two players rushed for over 100 yards in the same game. Astoundingly, Irving and Gainwell's feat was accomplished exactly 28 years after the first occurrence.

Two 100-Yard Rushers in the Same Game, Buccaneers History

  • Mike Alstott (128) and Warrick Dunn (113), vs. Minnesota, Nov. 1, 1998
  • Bucky Irving (170) and Kenny Gainwell (140), vs. Atlanta, Nov. 1, 2026

Irving and Gainwell became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each record 25-plus carries and 125-plus rushing yards in the same game. With a Monday Night Football game still to be played between Chicago and Seattle, Irving currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and is on pace for 1,456 on the season.

NFL Rushing Leaders Through Week Eight, 2026

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 780

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 773

3. Kenneth Walker, Chiefs: 770

4. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 728

5. James Cook, Bills: 707

After Sunday's ground-game onslaught, the Buccaneers now have the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, heading into Monday Night Football. The Bucs are also second in yards per carry.

Most Rushing Yards Per Game, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Buccaneers: 168.6

2. Bears: 154.3

3. Bills: 148.4

4. Falcons: 134.8

5. Chiefs: 134.1

Most Yards Per Carry, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Chiefs: 5.08

2. Buccaneers: 5.07

3. Steelers: 4.89

4. Bills: 4.79

5. Rams: 4.71

Because of the unfavorable conditions and the unflagging production of the run game, the Buccaneers simply elected not to throw the ball for most of Sunday's win. Quarterback Baker Mayfield only flung three passes, two of which were on target but dropped and none of which were complete. That marked the first game in team history without a pass completion – the previous low was three – and of course the fewest completions in a victory. This came one week after the team won in Carolina, 43-13, while throwing only 11 passes and completing just seven.

Fewest Pass Attempts in a Victory, Buccaneers History

1. 3, vs. Atlanta in a 16-0 win, 11/1/26

2t. 10, vs. Green Bay in 21-3 win, 10/21/79

2t. 10, at New Orleans in 33-14 win, 12/11/77

4. 11, at Carolina in 43-13 win, 10/25/26

5. 12, vs. St. Louis in 17-7 win, 12/18/77

The Buccaneers became the first team in the NFL to win a game without completing a pass since the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 1974, and those are the only two such occurrences in the Super Bowl era. Tampa Bay is also the first team to shut out an opponent while not completing a pass since the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Cardinals on Nov. 11, 1945. Sunday's game was just the sixth time since 1940 that an NFL team has won without completing a pass.

NFL Wins Without a Pass Completion, 1940-2026

  • 11/1/2026 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • 9/29/1974 – Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
  • 12/3/1950 – Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
  • 11/11/1945 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
  • 10/11/1942 – Steelers at Brooklyn Dodgers
  • 11/16/1941 – Steelers vs. Brooklyn Dodgers

The Buccaneers finished Sunday's game with -2 net passing yards thanks to a third-quarter sack taking by Mayfield. They also had just 64 net passing yards in the Week Seven win at Carolina. Those 62 combined net passing yards are the fewest by any team in consecutive victories since the 1942 Pittsburgh Steelers put up 47 in Weeks 11 and 12.

Tampa Bay's defense was as dominant as its rushing attack in Week Eight. The Buccaneers held Atlanta to 224 yards, 76 of which came late in the fourth quarter on a missed-tackle 76-yard catch and run by wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Running back Bijan Robinson, who entered the contest as the NFL's leader in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage, was held to 76 total yards, all on his 19 carries. The Buccaneers have yet to allow an individual 100-yard rusher in 2026 and they rank second in rush defense, allowing 80 yards per game. Tampa Bay has now compiled 1,349 rushing yards on offense and allowed 640 on defense, producing by far the best run differential in the NFL.

Best Rushing Yardage Differential, NFL Teams, 2026

TeamYards GainedYards AllowedDifferential
Buccaneers1,349640709
Bears1,080613467
Bills1,039682357
Jaguars860542318
Steelers943671272

The Buccaneers intercepted Falcons quarterback Michael Penix four times, with linebacker Alex Anzalone getting picks on consecutive drives early in the first quarter. Cornerback Jacob Parrish added an interception early in the second quarter and cornerback Zyon McCollum got into the INT column for the second week in a row in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers' four-interception game was their first since a 24-17 win over Carolina on Dec. 2, 2018. Penix only completed eight of his 24 pass attempts, leading to a 12.0 passer rating that was the sixth-lowest the Buccaneers have ever allowed to an opposing team in a game.

Lowest Passer Rating Allowed, Single Game, Franchise History

1t. 0.0: vs. Atlanta, Dec. 16, 2007 (Chris Redman)

1t. 0.0: at Carolina, Oct. 27, 2002 (Randy Fasani)

3. 4.8: vs. N.Y. Giants, Oct. 4, 1998 (Danny Kanell, Brad Maynard)

4. 9.8: vs. New England, Dec. 12, 1976 (Steve Grogan)

5. 10.6: at Cleveland, Dec. 24, 2006 (Derek Anderson)

6. 12.0: vs. Atlanta, Nov. 1, 2026 (Michael Penix)

Parrish tied for the team lead with seven tackles and added his interception plus two passes defensed. He continues to lead the NFL in that lattermost category, while McCollum is tied for fourth.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026

1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 13

2. Quentin Lake, Rams: 11

3. Deonte Banks, Giants: 10

4t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 9

4t. Jaylen Watson, Rams: 9

The Buccaneers' tight coverage resulted in the Falcons failing to convert a single one of their 12 third-down attempts on the afternoon. It was just the fifth time in franchise history that the Bucs have pitched a shutout in third-down conversions, and only the third time the Falcons have ever failed to convert one. One of the other two instances was also against the Buccaneers in 2007.

Anzalone became the first Buccaneer with a multi-interception game since cornerback Jamel Dean against New Orleans on Sept. 18, 2022. He is the first non-defensive back for the Buccaneers to have a two-interception game since Lavonte David against Philadelphia on Nov. 22, 2015. As noted, both of Anzalone's two picks came on Atlanta's first three possessions, making him the first Buccaneer to have two interceptions in the first quarter of a game since Donnie Abraham, also against the Falcons, on Nov. 5, 2000.

Despite the choppy conditions, kicker Chase McLaughlin made all three of his field goal attempts, from 46, 34 and 42 yards. He is now a perfect 19-for-19 on field goal tries this season and his 19 consecutive successful kicks marks the third-longest streak in team history. McLaughlin already owns the team record with 30 straight across the 2023-24 seasons and Connor Barth had 25 straight from 2011-12. McLaughlin's 19 field goals are tied for the most in the NFL through Week Eight heading into Monday Night Football, and are the most by any kicker without a miss so far this season.

Most Field Goals Without a Miss, NFL, 2026

1. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 19-19

2. Tyler Bass, Bills: 16-16

3. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers: 13-13

4. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 10-10

Related Content

news

Passing Optional in Win at Carolina | Data Crunch

The Bucs only threw 11 passes on Sunday in Charlotte, their fewest in a victory since the 1970s, thanks to an unstoppable rushing attack, a turnover-happy defense and the first score of a certain variety in franchise history

news

David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

After getting two more sacks on Sunday against Pittsburgh, second-year OLB David Walker has the third most by a Buccaneer through his first six career games…Jacob Parrish takes over the NFL lead in passes defensed

news

Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

In their win over the Cowboys in Week Five, Bucky Irving and the Buccaneers ran the ball a lot and had one of the best per-carry games in franchise history

news

Cade Otton Rising Up Bucs' Tight End Ranks | Data Crunch

Cade Otton is now in sole possession of third place in franchise history for receptions by a tight end, while rookie LB Josiah Trotter continues to produce and S Antoine Winfield produces another big play

news

Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry… Both Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin moved up franchise statistical lists and Zyon McCollum was perfect in coverage against the Vikings

news

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

news

Another Rookie Debut, Another Touchdown | Data Crunch

For the fourth season in a row, Tampa Bay's opening game featured a rookie finding the end zone…Plus Baker Mayfield moves up a franchise chart, Emeka Egbuka passes 1,000 and Chase McLaughlin adds to an NFL record

news

Lavonte David in Hall of Fame Company | Data Crunch

With his final performance of the 2025 season, Lavonte David joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher on a short list of players with an impressive combination of career statistics

news

Mike Evans Joins Another Elite NFL Group | Data Crunch

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is now just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions; eight of the other nine are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth will likely soon join them

news

Chase McLaughlin Sets All-Time NFL Record | Data Crunch

Buccaneers long-range ace of a kicker Chase McLaughlin is now the first player in NFL history to succeed on 11 straight field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in a single season

news

Mike Evans Returns with a Flourish | Data Crunch

In his first game back from injured reserve, WR Mike Evans recorded his 43rd career 100-yard receiving performance, which ranks third among active players…K Chase McLaughlin also ascended to the top of an impressive list

Latest Headlines

Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III: Fighting For Each Other | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and WR Ted Hurst III after Week 8 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. They discussed the biggest takeaways from their second divisional win this season, their journey to the NFL and their upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Chicago.

3 Stars of the Game Against Atlanta

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, three players stood out for the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Bucs' Defense: "It Was Either Us or Them"

Tampa Bay's defense won the battle on third downs in the shutout win over Atlanta, in particular on short third downs against an offense with one of the NFL's best running backs

Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 1, 2026

Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III: Fighting For Each Other | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tez Johnson and WR Ted Hurst III after Week 8 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. They discussed the biggest takeaways from their second divisional win this season, their journey to the NFL and their upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Chicago.

Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

No team is close to the Buccaneers through eight weeks in the difference between what is gaining on the ground on offense and allowing on defense…The Bucs accomplished a feat the NFL has not seen since 1945

Alex Anzalone Spearheads Defensive Shutout Against Falcons

Against the Falcons in Week Eight, Buccaneers inside linebacker Alez Anzalone galvanized the defense with a standout performance, including two interceptions of Michael Penix Jr.

Breaking Down Week 8 vs. the Falcons | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle", Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline reporter Jay Recher looks back at the Bucs 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the pouring rain on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. We have a TON of highlights from the victory, including the FOUR interceptions, the historic rushing performances. ALSO, we've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Kenny Gainwell, LG Ben Bredeson and LB Alex Anzalone AND a chat with the voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone!

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 8

Top observations from the Buccaneers' shutdown 16-0 victory over the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Todd Bowles: 'Everybody is Onboard' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed getting the tough, gritty win, everybody being on the same page and looking ahead to Chicago.

Falcons vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 16-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs Run All Over Falcons in Rain-Soaked Shutout

The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale

"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence

Todd Bowles' Speech Following Week 8 Win vs. Falcons | Victory Sound

Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Buccaneers' Next Game: Tampa Bay Gets Prime-Time Stage in Chicago

Following wins at Carolina and Atlanta that propelled the Bucs back into the NFC South race, they will now take on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night in Week Eight

Baker Mayfield: 'Whatever It Takes to Win' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed the offensive line taking over, the defense's dominance and being thrilled with the W vs. the Falcons.

Zyon McCollum, Alex Anzlaone & More on W vs. ATL | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke, CB Zyon McCollum, T Tristan Wirfs, LB Alex Anzalone, S Tykee Smith and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles Discusses Historic Victory vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed succeeding while playing in rough weather, the big day on the ground and the defense intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times.

Bucky Irving on Career-High 170 Rushing Yards vs. Atlanta | Press Conferences

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. RB Irving discussed the historic game from the rushing attack, his mentality as a ball carrier and QB Baker Mayfield's leadership.

Single Game Tickets

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising