Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

As noted in the chart above, the Buccaneers also ran for 258 yards in a win at Carolina the previous week. This marks the first time the team has ever topped 200 rushing yards in consecutive games. The 582 yards the Bucs have gained on the ground in their last two outings are their most ever in a two-game span, easily outpacing the 437 yards amassed in Weeks Five and Six of the 2024 season and Weeks Eight and Nine of the 2012 campaign. Expanding the numbers outside of the team's own history, the Bucs' 582 rushing yards the past two weeks are the most by any team in the NFL since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2020 season. It is also the fifth-largest rushing total in any two-game span in the NFL since 1982.

Most Rushing Yards in a Two-Game Span, NFL, 1982-2026

1. Ravens, Dec. 27, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021: 653

2. Jets, Oct. 18-25, 2009: 634

3. Bengals, Oct. 22-29, 2000: 599

4. Broncos: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2000: 584

5. Buccaneers: Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2026: 582

The Buccaneers ran the ball on 56 of their 60 plays from scrimmage against the Falcons, marking the second-highest number of carries in a game in franchise annals. It was also the most by any NFL team in a game since the New York Jets ran 57 times against Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2009 season.

Most Rushing Attempts, Single Game, Buccaneers History

1. 62, vs. Kansas City, 12/16/79

2. 56, vs. Atlanta, 11/1/26

3. 51, at Cincinnati, 12/27/98

4t. 49, at Carolina, 10/25/26

4t. 49, vs. Oakland, 11/10/96

4t. 49, vs. New York Giants, 11/2/80

Running back Bucky Irving led the charge with 170 yards on a career-high 27 carries, but running back Kenny Gainwell was not far behind with 140 yards on a career-high 25 carries. That marked new career single-game bests in rushing yards for both running backs. It was also just the second time in team history that two players rushed for over 100 yards in the same game. Astoundingly, Irving and Gainwell's feat was accomplished exactly 28 years after the first occurrence.

Two 100-Yard Rushers in the Same Game, Buccaneers History

Mike Alstott (128) and Warrick Dunn (113), vs. Minnesota, Nov. 1, 1998

Bucky Irving (170) and Kenny Gainwell (140), vs. Atlanta, Nov. 1, 2026

Irving and Gainwell became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each record 25-plus carries and 125-plus rushing yards in the same game. With a Monday Night Football game still to be played between Chicago and Seattle, Irving currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and is on pace for 1,456 on the season.

NFL Rushing Leaders Through Week Eight, 2026

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 780

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 773

3. Kenneth Walker, Chiefs: 770

4. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 728

5. James Cook, Bills: 707

After Sunday's ground-game onslaught, the Buccaneers now have the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, heading into Monday Night Football. The Bucs are also second in yards per carry.

Most Rushing Yards Per Game, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Buccaneers: 168.6

2. Bears: 154.3

3. Bills: 148.4

4. Falcons: 134.8

5. Chiefs: 134.1

Most Yards Per Carry, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Chiefs: 5.08

2. Buccaneers: 5.07

3. Steelers: 4.89

4. Bills: 4.79

5. Rams: 4.71

Because of the unfavorable conditions and the unflagging production of the run game, the Buccaneers simply elected not to throw the ball for most of Sunday's win. Quarterback Baker Mayfield only flung three passes, two of which were on target but dropped and none of which were complete. That marked the first game in team history without a pass completion – the previous low was three – and of course the fewest completions in a victory. This came one week after the team won in Carolina, 43-13, while throwing only 11 passes and completing just seven.

Fewest Pass Attempts in a Victory, Buccaneers History

1. 3, vs. Atlanta in a 16-0 win, 11/1/26

2t. 10, vs. Green Bay in 21-3 win, 10/21/79

2t. 10, at New Orleans in 33-14 win, 12/11/77

4. 11, at Carolina in 43-13 win, 10/25/26

5. 12, vs. St. Louis in 17-7 win, 12/18/77

The Buccaneers became the first team in the NFL to win a game without completing a pass since the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 1974, and those are the only two such occurrences in the Super Bowl era. Tampa Bay is also the first team to shut out an opponent while not completing a pass since the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Cardinals on Nov. 11, 1945. Sunday's game was just the sixth time since 1940 that an NFL team has won without completing a pass.

NFL Wins Without a Pass Completion, 1940-2026