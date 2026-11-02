Bucs Maintaining Massive Run Differential | Data Crunch

On a rain-soaked and windy afternoon that made passing difficult, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran for a team-record 324 yards on Sunday, propelling the team to a 16-0 blanking of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. The win improved the Buccaneers to 3-5 after an 0-4 start to the season, putting them just a half-game behind the 3-4 Carolina Panthers in the NFC South standing, with a 2-0 start to intra-divisional play.
The Buccaneers shutout of the Falcons was just the second in the 66-game history of the head-to-head series, which is now tied at 33-33. The other one was 27-0 blanking on Dec. 5, 2004. This was the Bucs' first shutout of any opponent since a 9-0 victory at Carolina in the 2023 season finale that gave Tampa Bay its third straight NFC South title.
Remarkably, three of the top 10 games in team history in terms of rushing yards have occurred within the last four weeks.
Most Rushing Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers History
|Opponent
|Date
|No.
|Yards
|Result
|Falcons
|11/1/26
|56
|324
|W, 16-0
|Eagles
|11/22/15
|42
|283
|W, 45-17
|Raiders
|11/4/12
|32
|278
|W, 42-32
|Saints
|10/13/24
|35
|277
|W, 51-27
|Panthers
|10/25/26
|49
|258
|W, 43-13
|Cowboys
|12/3/00
|36
|250
|W, 27-7
|49ers
|10/23/16
|41
|249
|W, 34-17
|Vikings
|11/1/98
|41
|246
|W, 27-24
|Giants
|11/2/80
|49
|244
|W, 30-13
|Cowboys
|10/8/26
|39
|241
|W, 24-16
As noted in the chart above, the Buccaneers also ran for 258 yards in a win at Carolina the previous week. This marks the first time the team has ever topped 200 rushing yards in consecutive games. The 582 yards the Bucs have gained on the ground in their last two outings are their most ever in a two-game span, easily outpacing the 437 yards amassed in Weeks Five and Six of the 2024 season and Weeks Eight and Nine of the 2012 campaign. Expanding the numbers outside of the team's own history, the Bucs' 582 rushing yards the past two weeks are the most by any team in the NFL since the Baltimore Ravens ran for 653 yards in Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2020 season. It is also the fifth-largest rushing total in any two-game span in the NFL since 1982.
Most Rushing Yards in a Two-Game Span, NFL, 1982-2026
1. Ravens, Dec. 27, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021: 653
2. Jets, Oct. 18-25, 2009: 634
3. Bengals, Oct. 22-29, 2000: 599
4. Broncos: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2000: 584
5. Buccaneers: Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2026: 582
The Buccaneers ran the ball on 56 of their 60 plays from scrimmage against the Falcons, marking the second-highest number of carries in a game in franchise annals. It was also the most by any NFL team in a game since the New York Jets ran 57 times against Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2009 season.
Most Rushing Attempts, Single Game, Buccaneers History
1. 62, vs. Kansas City, 12/16/79
2. 56, vs. Atlanta, 11/1/26
3. 51, at Cincinnati, 12/27/98
4t. 49, at Carolina, 10/25/26
4t. 49, vs. Oakland, 11/10/96
4t. 49, vs. New York Giants, 11/2/80
Running back Bucky Irving led the charge with 170 yards on a career-high 27 carries, but running back Kenny Gainwell was not far behind with 140 yards on a career-high 25 carries. That marked new career single-game bests in rushing yards for both running backs. It was also just the second time in team history that two players rushed for over 100 yards in the same game. Astoundingly, Irving and Gainwell's feat was accomplished exactly 28 years after the first occurrence.
Two 100-Yard Rushers in the Same Game, Buccaneers History
- Mike Alstott (128) and Warrick Dunn (113), vs. Minnesota, Nov. 1, 1998
- Bucky Irving (170) and Kenny Gainwell (140), vs. Atlanta, Nov. 1, 2026
Irving and Gainwell became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each record 25-plus carries and 125-plus rushing yards in the same game. With a Monday Night Football game still to be played between Chicago and Seattle, Irving currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and is on pace for 1,456 on the season.
NFL Rushing Leaders Through Week Eight, 2026
1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 780
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 773
3. Kenneth Walker, Chiefs: 770
4. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 728
5. James Cook, Bills: 707
After Sunday's ground-game onslaught, the Buccaneers now have the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack, heading into Monday Night Football. The Bucs are also second in yards per carry.
Most Rushing Yards Per Game, NFL Teams, 2026
1. Buccaneers: 168.6
2. Bears: 154.3
3. Bills: 148.4
4. Falcons: 134.8
5. Chiefs: 134.1
Most Yards Per Carry, NFL Teams, 2026
1. Chiefs: 5.08
2. Buccaneers: 5.07
3. Steelers: 4.89
4. Bills: 4.79
5. Rams: 4.71
Because of the unfavorable conditions and the unflagging production of the run game, the Buccaneers simply elected not to throw the ball for most of Sunday's win. Quarterback Baker Mayfield only flung three passes, two of which were on target but dropped and none of which were complete. That marked the first game in team history without a pass completion – the previous low was three – and of course the fewest completions in a victory. This came one week after the team won in Carolina, 43-13, while throwing only 11 passes and completing just seven.
Fewest Pass Attempts in a Victory, Buccaneers History
1. 3, vs. Atlanta in a 16-0 win, 11/1/26
2t. 10, vs. Green Bay in 21-3 win, 10/21/79
2t. 10, at New Orleans in 33-14 win, 12/11/77
4. 11, at Carolina in 43-13 win, 10/25/26
5. 12, vs. St. Louis in 17-7 win, 12/18/77
The Buccaneers became the first team in the NFL to win a game without completing a pass since the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 1974, and those are the only two such occurrences in the Super Bowl era. Tampa Bay is also the first team to shut out an opponent while not completing a pass since the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Cardinals on Nov. 11, 1945. Sunday's game was just the sixth time since 1940 that an NFL team has won without completing a pass.
NFL Wins Without a Pass Completion, 1940-2026
- 11/1/2026 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- 9/29/1974 – Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- 12/3/1950 – Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- 11/11/1945 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
- 10/11/1942 – Steelers at Brooklyn Dodgers
- 11/16/1941 – Steelers vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
The Buccaneers finished Sunday's game with -2 net passing yards thanks to a third-quarter sack taking by Mayfield. They also had just 64 net passing yards in the Week Seven win at Carolina. Those 62 combined net passing yards are the fewest by any team in consecutive victories since the 1942 Pittsburgh Steelers put up 47 in Weeks 11 and 12.
Tampa Bay's defense was as dominant as its rushing attack in Week Eight. The Buccaneers held Atlanta to 224 yards, 76 of which came late in the fourth quarter on a missed-tackle 76-yard catch and run by wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Running back Bijan Robinson, who entered the contest as the NFL's leader in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage, was held to 76 total yards, all on his 19 carries. The Buccaneers have yet to allow an individual 100-yard rusher in 2026 and they rank second in rush defense, allowing 80 yards per game. Tampa Bay has now compiled 1,349 rushing yards on offense and allowed 640 on defense, producing by far the best run differential in the NFL.
Best Rushing Yardage Differential, NFL Teams, 2026
|Team
|Yards Gained
|Yards Allowed
|Differential
|Buccaneers
|1,349
|640
|709
|Bears
|1,080
|613
|467
|Bills
|1,039
|682
|357
|Jaguars
|860
|542
|318
|Steelers
|943
|671
|272
The Buccaneers intercepted Falcons quarterback Michael Penix four times, with linebacker Alex Anzalone getting picks on consecutive drives early in the first quarter. Cornerback Jacob Parrish added an interception early in the second quarter and cornerback Zyon McCollum got into the INT column for the second week in a row in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers' four-interception game was their first since a 24-17 win over Carolina on Dec. 2, 2018. Penix only completed eight of his 24 pass attempts, leading to a 12.0 passer rating that was the sixth-lowest the Buccaneers have ever allowed to an opposing team in a game.
Lowest Passer Rating Allowed, Single Game, Franchise History
1t. 0.0: vs. Atlanta, Dec. 16, 2007 (Chris Redman)
1t. 0.0: at Carolina, Oct. 27, 2002 (Randy Fasani)
3. 4.8: vs. N.Y. Giants, Oct. 4, 1998 (Danny Kanell, Brad Maynard)
4. 9.8: vs. New England, Dec. 12, 1976 (Steve Grogan)
5. 10.6: at Cleveland, Dec. 24, 2006 (Derek Anderson)
6. 12.0: vs. Atlanta, Nov. 1, 2026 (Michael Penix)
Parrish tied for the team lead with seven tackles and added his interception plus two passes defensed. He continues to lead the NFL in that lattermost category, while McCollum is tied for fourth.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026
1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 13
2. Quentin Lake, Rams: 11
3. Deonte Banks, Giants: 10
4t. Zyon McCollum, Buccaneers: 9
4t. Jaylen Watson, Rams: 9
The Buccaneers' tight coverage resulted in the Falcons failing to convert a single one of their 12 third-down attempts on the afternoon. It was just the fifth time in franchise history that the Bucs have pitched a shutout in third-down conversions, and only the third time the Falcons have ever failed to convert one. One of the other two instances was also against the Buccaneers in 2007.
Anzalone became the first Buccaneer with a multi-interception game since cornerback Jamel Dean against New Orleans on Sept. 18, 2022. He is the first non-defensive back for the Buccaneers to have a two-interception game since Lavonte David against Philadelphia on Nov. 22, 2015. As noted, both of Anzalone's two picks came on Atlanta's first three possessions, making him the first Buccaneer to have two interceptions in the first quarter of a game since Donnie Abraham, also against the Falcons, on Nov. 5, 2000.
Despite the choppy conditions, kicker Chase McLaughlin made all three of his field goal attempts, from 46, 34 and 42 yards. He is now a perfect 19-for-19 on field goal tries this season and his 19 consecutive successful kicks marks the third-longest streak in team history. McLaughlin already owns the team record with 30 straight across the 2023-24 seasons and Connor Barth had 25 straight from 2011-12. McLaughlin's 19 field goals are tied for the most in the NFL through Week Eight heading into Monday Night Football, and are the most by any kicker without a miss so far this season.
Most Field Goals Without a Miss, NFL, 2026
1. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 19-19
2. Tyler Bass, Bills: 16-16
3. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers: 13-13
4. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 10-10