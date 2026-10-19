David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in overtime, 26-19, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six, in their first game to go to an extra period since Week 13 of the 2024 season. Tampa Bay is now 20-27-1 all-time in games that went to overtime. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 1-5 and into fourth place in the NFC South, with their first game against a division opponent coming up next weekend in Charlotte against the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay had a 16-3 lead entering the fourth quarter on Sunday and statistically had one of its best defensive games of the season. The Buccaneers sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times, nearly doubling their sack total (six) from the first five games of the season. Second-year outside linebacker David Walker led the charge, recording five tackles, 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits. That was the first multi-sack game by a Buccaneer in 2026 and the first since Anthony Nelson pulled off the feat at New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2025. Walker is just the ninth Buccaneer player to record a multi-sack game within the first six outings of his career, and the first to do since Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at New England on Oct. 3, 2021.

The Buccaneers' other three sacks on defense went to outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive back Keionte Scott. It was a day of milestones for the Bucs' defenders, as those sacks represented:

The first two-sack game of Walker's career

The first sack of Bain's career

The first sack of Scott's career

The first sack by Muhammad since he joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason

Walker's 4.0 sacks are the third most by a player in the first six games of his career in Buccaneers franchise history.

Most Sacks, First Six Career Games, Buccaneers History

1. Santana Dotson, 1992: 7.0

2. Eric Curry, 1993: 5.0

3. David Walker, 2026: 4.0

4t. Howard Jones, 2015: 3.5

4t. Calvin Turner*, 1987: 3.5

(* Replacement player during player's strike)

Bain and Scott became the first pair of Tampa Bay rookies to each record a sack in a game since linebacker Kwon Alexander and edge rusher Howard Jones did so against Jacksonville on Oct. 11, 2015. Bain also deflected a pass in the fourth quarter that ended up in the arms of defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson for an interception. Incredibly, that was Robinson's second interception of the season after he had a total of one pick in his first 10 NFL campaigns. Robinson joined a very short list of Buccaneers' defensive linemen who have had multiple interceptions in a season, tying the team record at two.

Multi-Interception Seasons, Defensive Linemen, Buccaneers History