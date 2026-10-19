David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in overtime, 26-19, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six, in their first game to go to an extra period since Week 13 of the 2024 season. Tampa Bay is now 20-27-1 all-time in games that went to overtime. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 1-5 and into fourth place in the NFC South, with their first game against a division opponent coming up next weekend in Charlotte against the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay had a 16-3 lead entering the fourth quarter on Sunday and statistically had one of its best defensive games of the season. The Buccaneers sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times, nearly doubling their sack total (six) from the first five games of the season. Second-year outside linebacker David Walker led the charge, recording five tackles, 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits. That was the first multi-sack game by a Buccaneer in 2026 and the first since Anthony Nelson pulled off the feat at New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2025. Walker is just the ninth Buccaneer player to record a multi-sack game within the first six outings of his career, and the first to do since Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at New England on Oct. 3, 2021.
The Buccaneers' other three sacks on defense went to outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive back Keionte Scott. It was a day of milestones for the Bucs' defenders, as those sacks represented:
- The first two-sack game of Walker's career
- The first sack of Bain's career
- The first sack of Scott's career
- The first sack by Muhammad since he joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason
Walker's 4.0 sacks are the third most by a player in the first six games of his career in Buccaneers franchise history.
Most Sacks, First Six Career Games, Buccaneers History
1. Santana Dotson, 1992: 7.0
2. Eric Curry, 1993: 5.0
3. David Walker, 2026: 4.0
4t. Howard Jones, 2015: 3.5
4t. Calvin Turner*, 1987: 3.5
(* Replacement player during player's strike)
Bain and Scott became the first pair of Tampa Bay rookies to each record a sack in a game since linebacker Kwon Alexander and edge rusher Howard Jones did so against Jacksonville on Oct. 11, 2015. Bain also deflected a pass in the fourth quarter that ended up in the arms of defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson for an interception. Incredibly, that was Robinson's second interception of the season after he had a total of one pick in his first 10 NFL campaigns. Robinson joined a very short list of Buccaneers' defensive linemen who have had multiple interceptions in a season, tying the team record at two.
Multi-Interception Seasons, Defensive Linemen, Buccaneers History
- Booker Reese, 1983: 2
- Warren Sapp, 2002: 2
- Simeon Rice, 2003: 2
- Gaines Adams, 2008: 2
- A'Shawn Robinson, 2026: 2
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 6 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Overall, the Buccaneers surrendered 300 total yards to the Steelers and a season-low 3.9 yards per play. The run defense continued to be among the stingiest in the NFL, giving up 89 yards on 22 carries. Prior to the game on Monday night between San Francisco and Washington, the Buccaneers have allowed the second fewest rushing yards in the NFL and the second fewest yards per carry.
Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026
1. Jaguars: 72.2
2. Buccaneers: 75.5
3. Texans: 83.0
4. Falcons: 83.2
5. Vikings: 86.6
Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026
1. Jaguars: 3.23
2. Buccaneers: 3.41
3. Texans: 3.43
4. Seahawks: 3.51
5. Chiefs: 3.52
A week after recording 10 passes defensed in a win over Dallas, the Buccaneers' defense added eight more PBUs on Sunday against the Steelers. Two of those were by cornerback Jacob Parrish, including one in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Parrish is now the NFL leader in passes defensed heading into Monday Night Football.
Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026
1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 9
2t. Deonte Banks, Giants: 8
2t. Jamel Dean, Steelers: 8
2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 8
2t. Amik Robertson, Commanders: 8
6t. Four tied with: 7
Rodgers threw for 243 yards in the game but took 49 attempts (33 completions) to get there, averaging 516 yards per attempt. In his 18-season Hall-of-Fame career, Rodgers has only thrown 30-plus passes and averaged fewer yards per attempt once.
Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels made his third consecutive start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield and completed 22 of 43 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing four times for 39 yards. Daniels' touchdown pass was a two-yard strike to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka early in the second quarter. Egbuka led the Buccaneers with seven catches on the afternoon and among all players drafted in 2025 ranks tied for third in receptions, second in receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions.
Most Receiving Yards, Players Drafted in 2025
1. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: 1,485
2. WR Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: 1,178
3. TE Tyler Warren, Colts: 1,030
4. WR Luther Burden, Bears: 1,013
5. TE Harold Fannin, Browns: 897
Daniels completed passes to nine different players, with rookie tight end Bauer Sharp notching his first career reception on a 21-yard play on a third-quarter field goal drive. That list is inflated a bit because one of the players to catch a Daniels pass was Daniels himself, on a pass deflected at the line in the first quarter. That statistical anomaly made Daniels the first Buccaneers quarterback to catch one of his own passes since Chris Simms on Nov. 27, 2005. The only other quarterbacks to pull off that strange feat were Brian Griese on Dec. 12, 2004 and Vinny Testaverde on Oct. 14, 1990.
Kicker Chase McLaughlin provided 13 of the Bucs' 19 points with four field goals and an extra point and remains perfect on the season on 14 field goal attempts. With eight seconds left in regulation, he drilled a 53-yarder to tie the score at 19-19 and send the game into overtime. That was the 47th field goal of 50 or more yards in McLaughlin's career, the 11th most in NFL history. McLaughlin remains the most accurate kicker from that distance in NFL annals.
Most Field Goals of 50-Plus Yards, NFL History
Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History
(minimum 25 attempts)
|Kicker
|Team(s)
|Made
|Att.
|Pct.
|Chase McLaughlin
|Seven teams *
|47
|55
|85.5%
|Will Reichard
|Vikings
|24
|29
|82.8%
|Chris Boswell
|Steelers
|56
|69
|81.2%
|Brandon Aubrey
|Cowboys
|37
|49
|75.5%
|Cameron Dicker
|Chargers
|21
|28
|75.0%
(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets.)