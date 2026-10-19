 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

After getting two more sacks on Sunday against Pittsburgh, second-year OLB David Walker has the third most by a Buccaneer through his first six career games…Jacob Parrish takes over the NFL lead in passes defensed

Oct 19, 2026 at 11:46 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in overtime, 26-19, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six, in their first game to go to an extra period since Week 13 of the 2024 season. Tampa Bay is now 20-27-1 all-time in games that went to overtime. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 1-5 and into fourth place in the NFC South, with their first game against a division opponent coming up next weekend in Charlotte against the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay had a 16-3 lead entering the fourth quarter on Sunday and statistically had one of its best defensive games of the season. The Buccaneers sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times, nearly doubling their sack total (six) from the first five games of the season. Second-year outside linebacker David Walker led the charge, recording five tackles, 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits. That was the first multi-sack game by a Buccaneer in 2026 and the first since Anthony Nelson pulled off the feat at New Orleans on Oct. 26, 2025. Walker is just the ninth Buccaneer player to record a multi-sack game within the first six outings of his career, and the first to do since Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at New England on Oct. 3, 2021.

The Buccaneers' other three sacks on defense went to outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive back Keionte Scott. It was a day of milestones for the Bucs' defenders, as those sacks represented:

  • The first two-sack game of Walker's career
  • The first sack of Bain's career
  • The first sack of Scott's career
  • The first sack by Muhammad since he joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason

Walker's 4.0 sacks are the third most by a player in the first six games of his career in Buccaneers franchise history.

Most Sacks, First Six Career Games, Buccaneers History

1. Santana Dotson, 1992: 7.0

2. Eric Curry, 1993: 5.0

3. David Walker, 2026: 4.0

4t. Howard Jones, 2015: 3.5

4t. Calvin Turner*, 1987: 3.5

(* Replacement player during player's strike)

Bain and Scott became the first pair of Tampa Bay rookies to each record a sack in a game since linebacker Kwon Alexander and edge rusher Howard Jones did so against Jacksonville on Oct. 11, 2015. Bain also deflected a pass in the fourth quarter that ended up in the arms of defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson for an interception. Incredibly, that was Robinson's second interception of the season after he had a total of one pick in his first 10 NFL campaigns. Robinson joined a very short list of Buccaneers' defensive linemen who have had multiple interceptions in a season, tying the team record at two.

Multi-Interception Seasons, Defensive Linemen, Buccaneers History

  • Booker Reese, 1983: 2
  • Warren Sapp, 2002: 2
  • Simeon Rice, 2003: 2
  • Gaines Adams, 2008: 2
  • A'Shawn Robinson, 2026: 2

Best Photos of Steelers vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 6 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers vs. Bucs
1 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
2 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
3 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
4 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
5 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
6 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
7 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
8 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
9 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
10 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
11 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
12 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
13 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
14 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
15 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
16 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
17 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
18 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
19 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Cian Leach/2023 CianLPhotography (401) 391-8028 cianlphotography@gmail.com
Steelers vs. Bucs
20 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
21 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
22 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
23 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
24 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
25 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
26 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
27 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
28 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
29 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
30 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
31 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
32 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
33 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
34 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
35 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
36 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
37 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
38 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
39 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
40 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
41 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
42 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
43 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
44 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
45 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
46 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
47 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
48 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
49 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
50 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
51 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
52 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
53 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
54 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
55 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
56 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
57 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
58 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
59 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
60 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
61 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
62 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
63 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
64 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
65 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
66 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
67 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
68 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
69 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
70 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
71 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
72 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
73 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
74 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
75 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
76 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
77 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
78 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
79 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
80 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
81 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
82 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
83 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
84 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
85 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
86 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
87 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
88 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
89 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
90 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
91 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
92 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
93 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
94 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
95 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
96 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
97 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
98 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
99 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
100 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
101 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
102 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
103 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
104 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
105 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
106 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
107 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
108 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
109 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
110 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
111 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
112 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
113 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
114 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
115 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
116 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
117 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
118 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
119 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
120 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
121 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
122 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
123 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
124 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
125 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
126 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
127 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
128 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
129 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
130 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
131 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
132 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
133 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
134 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
135 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
136 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
137 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
138 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
139 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
140 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
141 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
142 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
143 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
144 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
145 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
146 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
147 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
148 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
149 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
150 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
151 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
152 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
153 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
154 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
155 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
156 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
157 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
158 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
159 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
160 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
161 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
162 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
163 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
164 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
165 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
166 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
167 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
168 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
169 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
170 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
171 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
172 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
173 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
174 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
175 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
176 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
177 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
178 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
179 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
180 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
181 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
182 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
183 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
184 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
185 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
186 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
187 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
188 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
189 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
190 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
191 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
192 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
193 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
194 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
195 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
196 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
197 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
198 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
199 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
200 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
201 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
202 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
203 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
204 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
205 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
206 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
207 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
208 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
209 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
210 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
211 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
212 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
213 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
214 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
215 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
216 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
217 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
218 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
219 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
220 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
221 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
222 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
223 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
224 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
225 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
226 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
227 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
228 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
229 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
230 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
231 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
232 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
233 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
234 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
235 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
236 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
237 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
238 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
239 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
240 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
241 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
242 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
243 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
244 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
245 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
246 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
247 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
248 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
249 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
250 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
251 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
252 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
253 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
254 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
255 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
256 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
257 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
258 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
259 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
260 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
261 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
262 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
263 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
264 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
265 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
266 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
267 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
268 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
269 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
270 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
271 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
272 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
273 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
274 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
275 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
276 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
277 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
278 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
279 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
280 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
281 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
282 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
283 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
284 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
285 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
286 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Steelers vs. Bucs
287 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
288 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
289 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
290 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
291 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
292 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
293 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
294 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
295 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
296 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
297 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
298 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
299 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
300 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Steelers vs. Bucs
301 / 301

Steelers vs. Bucs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Overall, the Buccaneers surrendered 300 total yards to the Steelers and a season-low 3.9 yards per play. The run defense continued to be among the stingiest in the NFL, giving up 89 yards on 22 carries. Prior to the game on Monday night between San Francisco and Washington, the Buccaneers have allowed the second fewest rushing yards in the NFL and the second fewest yards per carry.

Fewest Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 72.2

2. Buccaneers: 75.5

3. Texans: 83.0

4. Falcons: 83.2

5. Vikings: 86.6

Fewest Yards Allowed Per Carry, NFL, 2026

1. Jaguars: 3.23

2. Buccaneers: 3.41

3. Texans: 3.43

4. Seahawks: 3.51

5. Chiefs: 3.52

A week after recording 10 passes defensed in a win over Dallas, the Buccaneers' defense added eight more PBUs on Sunday against the Steelers. Two of those were by cornerback Jacob Parrish, including one in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Parrish is now the NFL leader in passes defensed heading into Monday Night Football.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026

1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 9

2t. Deonte Banks, Giants: 8

2t. Jamel Dean, Steelers: 8

2t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 8

2t. Amik Robertson, Commanders: 8

6t. Four tied with: 7

Rodgers threw for 243 yards in the game but took 49 attempts (33 completions) to get there, averaging 516 yards per attempt. In his 18-season Hall-of-Fame career, Rodgers has only thrown 30-plus passes and averaged fewer yards per attempt once.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels made his third consecutive start in place of an injured Baker Mayfield and completed 22 of 43 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing four times for 39 yards. Daniels' touchdown pass was a two-yard strike to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka early in the second quarter. Egbuka led the Buccaneers with seven catches on the afternoon and among all players drafted in 2025 ranks tied for third in receptions, second in receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions.

Most Receiving Yards, Players Drafted in 2025

1. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: 1,485

2. WR Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: 1,178

3. TE Tyler Warren, Colts: 1,030

4. WR Luther Burden, Bears: 1,013

5. TE Harold Fannin, Browns: 897

Daniels completed passes to nine different players, with rookie tight end Bauer Sharp notching his first career reception on a 21-yard play on a third-quarter field goal drive. That list is inflated a bit because one of the players to catch a Daniels pass was Daniels himself, on a pass deflected at the line in the first quarter. That statistical anomaly made Daniels the first Buccaneers quarterback to catch one of his own passes since Chris Simms on Nov. 27, 2005. The only other quarterbacks to pull off that strange feat were Brian Griese on Dec. 12, 2004 and Vinny Testaverde on Oct. 14, 1990.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin provided 13 of the Bucs' 19 points with four field goals and an extra point and remains perfect on the season on 14 field goal attempts. With eight seconds left in regulation, he drilled a 53-yarder to tie the score at 19-19 and send the game into overtime. That was the 47th field goal of 50 or more yards in McLaughlin's career, the 11th most in NFL history. McLaughlin remains the most accurate kicker from that distance in NFL annals.

Most Field Goals of 50-Plus Yards, NFL History

Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History

(minimum 25 attempts)

KickerTeam(s)MadeAtt.Pct.
Chase McLaughlinSeven teams *475585.5%
Will ReichardVikings242982.8%
Chris BoswellSteelers566981.2%
Brandon AubreyCowboys374975.5%
Cameron DickerChargers212875.0%

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets.)

Related Content

news

Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

In their win over the Cowboys in Week Five, Bucky Irving and the Buccaneers ran the ball a lot and had one of the best per-carry games in franchise history

news

Cade Otton Rising Up Bucs' Tight End Ranks | Data Crunch

Cade Otton is now in sole possession of third place in franchise history for receptions by a tight end, while rookie LB Josiah Trotter continues to produce and S Antoine Winfield produces another big play

news

Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry… Both Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin moved up franchise statistical lists and Zyon McCollum was perfect in coverage against the Vikings

news

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

news

Another Rookie Debut, Another Touchdown | Data Crunch

For the fourth season in a row, Tampa Bay's opening game featured a rookie finding the end zone…Plus Baker Mayfield moves up a franchise chart, Emeka Egbuka passes 1,000 and Chase McLaughlin adds to an NFL record

news

Lavonte David in Hall of Fame Company | Data Crunch

With his final performance of the 2025 season, Lavonte David joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher on a short list of players with an impressive combination of career statistics

news

Mike Evans Joins Another Elite NFL Group | Data Crunch

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is now just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions; eight of the other nine are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth will likely soon join them

news

Chase McLaughlin Sets All-Time NFL Record | Data Crunch

Buccaneers long-range ace of a kicker Chase McLaughlin is now the first player in NFL history to succeed on 11 straight field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in a single season

news

Mike Evans Returns with a Flourish | Data Crunch

In his first game back from injured reserve, WR Mike Evans recorded his 43rd career 100-yard receiving performance, which ranks third among active players…K Chase McLaughlin also ascended to the top of an impressive list

news

Vita Vea Climbing Bucs' All-Time Sacks Chart | Data Crunch

NT Vita Vea moved into eighth place in team history with his 35th career sack on Sunday, while QB Baker Mayfield continues to produce positive results with his scrambles, particularly on third downs

news

Bucs Continue to Pull Out Close Games | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers improved their 2025 record in games decided by three or fewer points to 5-0 with a 20-17 win over Arizona in Week 13, matching division-rival Carolina for the best record in such outcomes

Latest Headlines

Zyon McCollum: Composure Through Adversity | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum after Week 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week 6 vs. the Steelers, how HC Todd Bowles impacted his career and his journey as a professional football player.

Bucs Will Evaluate Baker Mayfield in Practice on Wednesday for Potential Return

As the Buccaneers prepare for a critical intra-division game against the Panthers this week, they will also be trying to determine if quarterback Baker Mayfield will be able return from action following his thumb injury

Zyon McCollum: Composure Through Adversity | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum after Week 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. They discussed takeaways from Week 6 vs. the Steelers, how HC Todd Bowles impacted his career and his journey as a professional football player.

Steelers vs. Bucs Week 6 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 18, 2026

David Walker Led Defensive Charge Against Steelers With Multi-Sack Performance

A breakdown of David Walker's production against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his two sack performance, and the film study habits that attributed to the standout day

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Timeline to Return | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed needing to finish games, OLB David Walker's impressive play and the upcoming divisional play.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Steelers | Week 6

Top observations from the 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Overtime at Raymond James Stadium in Week Six

David Walker Brings the Pressure | Data Crunch

After getting two more sacks on Sunday against Pittsburgh, second-year OLB David Walker has the third most by a Buccaneer through his first six career games…Jacob Parrish takes over the NFL lead in passes defensed

Breaking Down Week 6 vs. the Steelers | After the Whistle

This week's edition of "After The Whistle" Jay Recher breaks down the Buccaneers 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday to drop Tampa Bay to 1-5 on the season. We've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Jalon Daniels, LB Alex Anzalone and K Chase McLaughlin, some of the top highlights from the game AND a discussion with the Voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone.

Jalon Daniels: Loss to Steelers Doesn't Affect Bucs' Confidence

Rookie QB Jalon Daniels expects the Bucs to launch into Week Seven and a critical upcoming game against Carolina with no dip in confidence or energy despite the overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday

Steelers Rally Late to Nip Bucs in Overtime

The Buccaneers took a 16-3 lead into the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh on Sunday but ended up with a 26-19 loss in overtime after Pittsburgh scored on five straight possessions

Steelers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 26-19 (OT)

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles on Final Score vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team playing 'tough', needing to finish games and the performance of QB Jalon Daniels.

Jalon Daniels in Facing Pittsburgh's Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed needing to execute better, the importance of playing with positive energy and his mentality on the field.

Rapid Reaction: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in overtime

Buccaneers' Next Game: Bucs Dive Into Division Play with Trip to Carolina

Tampa Bay will play its first game against a division foe in Week Seven when it travels to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Panthers and rising quarterback Bryce Young

Emeka Egbuka, Josiah Trotter & more on Game vs. Steelers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker, WR Emeka Egbuka, LB Alex Anzalone, WR Ted Hurst III, DB Keionte Scott and LB Josiah Trotter spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Steelers | Week 6

In the Buccaneers' 26-19 loss to the Steelers in Week Six, five notes stood out for the home team

Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rueben Bain Jr. Sacks Aaron Rodgers | Steelers vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for a loss of 8 yards during Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising