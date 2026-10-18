Steelers Rally Late to Nip Bucs in Overtime

The Steelers fielded the kickoff to start the second half and got the ball to their own 33. A two-yard Warren run and a pass that was nearly intercepted by Trotter gave the Steelers a quick third-down and Anzalone broke up a slant intended for Freiermuth, leading to another Pittsburgh punt, which took several favorable bounces for the Steelers and went down to the Bucs' 15.

A run and a catch by Irving each gained a single yard, but Daniels scrambled left and turned on the jets, sprinting just past the first-down marker. Three plays later, on third-and-seven, Daniels threw a sharp pass to a well-covered Egbuka and fit it in for a gain of 14. After another toss to Egbuka, a short out, got seven yards to the Steelers' 29, a handoff to Irving left him nowhere to run and it was third-and-three. Daniels converted this one too with a well-thrown short out to Otton just past the sticks. Irving weaved around for seven yards on a first-down handoff but his plunge up the middle got just two more to make it a long third-and-one. Gainwell came on for the third-down carry and made a nice cut back inside when he was initially sent into a wall, finding room for a three-yard run. Irving's next attempt at a cutback nearly broke him free but Ramsey was able to get him by one foot for a loss of two. A shot to Hurst in the end zone was too long and went out of bounds, and Daniels was chased into a throwaway on third down. McLaughlin drilled a 33-yard field goal to restore the Bucs' 13-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh's next drive started at its own 33 and Rodgers got off a swing pass to Bernard for six. However, Warren was stopped for no gain and a rare deep shot to Metcalf was incomplete, leading to a punt. A 13-yard return by Tez Johnson got the ball back to the Bucs' 15.

The Bucs quickly faced a third-and-eight when Daniels' second-down pass to Godwin on a quick curl sailed well over the receiver's head. The Bucs were flagged for holding on third down but the penalty was declined when Daniels' scramble came up five yards short of the line to gain Dixon's punt bounced sidewise and out of bounds at Pittsburgh's 32.

Rodgers started the next drive with another deep shot to Metcalf but the pass rush descended quickly and his throw down the middle was well out of reach. A simple pass over the middle against the zone to Washington got nine and a fake handoff followed by a pass down the line to Bernard for a tunnel screen worked to perfection and was good for 19 to the Bucs' 40. The drive went backward into Pittsburgh territory on the next play Walker crashed immediately through the line and spun Rodgers down for an 11-yard sack. A five-yard pass to Dowdle brought the third quarter to an end. After the teams switched sides, Rodgers made the perfect read on a big Bucs blitz and threw a deep square-in to Metcalf for 17 yards on third-and-16. A roughing-the-passer-call on DL Calijah Kancey moved the ball down to the Bucs' 14 and a quick pass to Bernard got nine. On second-and-one, a well-executed fake sprung Washington wide open into the left side of the end zone and Rodgers got it to him for the five-yard score.

The Bucs got the ball back at their 29 and faced a third-and-seven after an Irving run and an incompletion over the middle. Daniels tried to convert it with a deep out to Egbuka but Everette got in front of the receiver near the sideline and made a juggling interception at the Buc' 45. The Steelers then immediately got a big gain on a short pass to Metcalf that the receiver took up the left sideline for 17. Two very short passes to Metcalf and Bernard were bottled up immediately, leading to a third-and-10. Bain beat his man to the inside and immediately got pressure on Rodgers up the middle but the veteran passer escaped and threw on the run to Warren for 16 yards to the Bucs' 12. Two plays later, Muhammad broke through to drop Rodgers for a six-yard sack, and an illegal shift penalty on the Steelers erased a big play down to the three. On third-and-21 from the 23, Rodgers tried a screen pass to Metcalf but the defense was all over it and it only got two yards, leading to another Boswell field goal, this one from 39 yards out. That left the Bucs with a 16-13 lead with eight minutes left to play.

The Bucs ran an RPO and an indecisive handoff to Irving contributed to a loss of a yard as the Bucs opened their next drive at the 26. Daniels was on target to Egbuka on a second-down curl at the sticks but Dean came over the receiver's back with perfect timing and broke up the pass. Another throw in Egbuka's direction on third down was also in stiff traffic and broken up. Runs by Dowdle and Warren added up to 11 yards and a first down, and a deep out to Metcalf moved the chains again up to the Steelers' 46. Three plays later, on third-and-five, Rodgers threw incomplete and deep in __'s direction but the offense was bailed out by a pass interference call on Jacob Parrish. Now at the Bucs' 37, Rodgers threw a screen to Metcalf but the pass was bobbled and dropped. A dump-off over the middle to Washington created another third down at the 31, with four yards to the sticks. Walker came up big again, getting to Rodgers for a nine-yard sack back to the Bucs' 40. Boswell came on to try a 58-yarder to tie the game, and his first attempt was good but deemed to have been kicked after the two-minute warning. He had to try again and he was up to the challenge, booting his second try even farther and between the posts.

That left the Bucs with 1:55 and a chance to respond with the game-winning score. Kameron Johnson got the attempt off to a good start by getting his kickoff return out to the 37. A slant intended for Hurst was delivered behind the receiver. The next pass had an even worse outcome, as it was picked off by Dean and returned almost to the end zone. Only a hustling Daniels prevented the touchdown but the Steelers still had a first down at the three with 1:38 left on the clock.

McCollum broke up a play-action roll-out pass intended for Washington in the end zone. The Bucs stopped Warren at the two on second down and Bowles used his first timeout with 1:26 left. Parrish stood up against an attempted fad e to Metcalf and broke it up, so the Steelers sent out Boswell once more, this time for the go-ahead 20-yarder.

Pittsburgh kicked it into the end zone for a touchback, making it first down at the 35 with 1:21 left and the Bucs in possession of two timeouts. Daniels immediately got the Bucs into Pittsburgh territory with a strike down the left numbers to Hurst for 22 yards. After a scrambling incompletion, Daniels was chased down from behind by Nick Herbig for a sack back at the 48, prompting the Bucs to use their last timeout. After Daniels found Hurst for a gain of 13 down to the 35, the field goal unit hustled onto the field to line up for a 53-yard try. The Steelers used a timeout but McLaughlin was unmoved, calmly booting it through to tie the game with eight seconds left.

The Bucs stopped Wetjen on the ensuing kickoff return and the Steelers kneeled to send the game to overtime.

Tampa Bay won the overtime coin toss and chose to kick first. The ensuing return came out to Pittsburgh's 30 and Rodgers was hurried into a throw-away on a first-down play-action roll-out. Diaby knifed into the backfield on second down and whipped Warren to the ground for a loss of three. The Steelers kept the drive alive with a seam route to Metcalf that was good for 16 yards to the Pittsburgh 43. A Warren run and a quick out by Metcalf moved the chains again to the Bucs' 44. Warren put on a show on a short pass with multiple spin moves and was able to get to the Bucs' 32 for another first down. Warren got it on the next two plays, too, and piled up 12 yards to the 20-yard line. Rodgers threw over a blitz from the left to get it to Metcalf again for five and Dowdle ran it down to the nine with the OT clock ticking down to four minutes. A screen over the middle to Dowdle got three and Bernard was able to stretch the ball over the goal line on a short pass to the left with 3:15 left in the period.