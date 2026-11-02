Bucs Run All Over Falcons in Rain-Soaked Shutout

The Buccaneers finally got the ball in the end zone late in the third quarter on a drive powered by Irving's 46-yard breakaway run. Gainwell added a 28-yard run down to the six two snaps later and Irving got the ball to complete it, scoring on a four-yard burst up the middle.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved to 3-5 overall and 2-0 in division play. That has them tied with Atlanta while the Panthers are 3-4 after a loss in Green Bay on Thursday night and the New Orleans Saints are idle this week with a 2-5 record.

"It's a long season," said Mayfield. "Obviously, you guys have seen in the past where we started out really hot and got to a midseason lull. It's all about getting hot at the right time and continuing to get better as the season goes on, since it is a long season. For us, it was not how we wanted to start, don't get me wrong, but we're continuing to improve and coming together as a team and as a unit. We're playing more complementary football and playing for each other, which is good to see. When stuff hits the fan, guys are coming together and not spreading apart and pointing fingers at each other. We're trying to figure it out and make it work."

The Falcons got the ball first and took the opening kickoff out to their 30. Robinson went over right guard for three yards to start the drive, then Penix threw a comebacker to WR Jahan Dotson for 15 yards to the 48. Pitts' second-down catch over the middle left Atlanta in a third-and-two at the Bucs' 40, and the middle of the defense stood up against Robinson to make it fourth-and-one. Atlanta went for it and Penix moved the chains with a plunge over left guard. Robinson's first-down run got just two before Antoine Winfield Jr. shut it down, and his second down carry failed to gain a yard. Penix tried to throw a dart to London on third down but it was off-target and nearly intercepted by CB Jacob Parrish. Atlanta sent out Nick Folk to try a 53-yard field goal but he hooked it wide left.

The Bucs thus took over at their own 43 for their first possession. Irving got his day off to a very good start by taking a handoff up the middle, bouncing off a defender about five yards downfield and breaking free for a 24-yard run to the Atlanta 33. He got it on the next two plays, as well, but they only added up to four yards. On third-and-six, Mayfield tried an out-and-up to Hurst by the goal line but the rookie couldn't hold on and McLaughlin came in to get the scoring started with a 46-yard field goal.

Atlanta's next drive only lasted one play, as Penix tried to hit London in the right flat but Anzalone was in his flight path and he picked off the pass, returning It to the Atlanta 33. After one Irving run, Mayfield pulled off a near miracle that actually ended in disaster. After fumbling the snap initially, Mayfield picked it up, narrowly avoided a sack and started scrambling to his left; with defenders closing in, Mayfield threw a backwards lateral to Irving, who raced to the end zone. Unfortunately, S Jessie Bates did his best Winfield impersonation and punched the ball out of Irving's hands just before the goal line, with the ball going into the end zone and out of bounds for a turnover and a touchback.

Atlanta started its next drive with a false start, with Robinson getting the five back on first-and-15. Penix couldn't find an open man over the middle on second down and threw a sudden hard outlet pass to Robinson, who couldn't hang on. On third down, Anzalone victimized Penix again, this time snaring a pass intended for Dotson short over the middle. He was ruled down at the Atlanta 19.

Irving got two more carries, leaving the Bucs in a third-and-seven at the 16. Mayfield's pass to Godwin near the goal line sailed well over his head, leading to another McLaughlin field goal attempt, which he drilled from 35 yards out.

Atlanta's fourth possession started at their own 24 and Robinson slogged his way through a glut o defenders to account for eight yards. Penix dropped back on third-and-two and Pitts broke wide open down the left numbers but the pass was far over his head and incomplete, leading to a punt, which rolled toa s top at the Bucs' 13. Irving moved the chains immediately with a 12-yard dash up the middle, but his next two carries only gained two yards and Kenny Gainwell's run on third-and-eight didn't come close to moving the sticks. The first quarter came to an end before the Bucs could punt, but when they did Riley Dixon's kick was low and wobbly and fair caught at the Atlanta 38.

Robinson finally broke through the defense on first down, first trying unsuccessfully to barge up the middle before bouncing out to the left and getting to the sideline for a gain of 26. Two plays later, Penix tried a rollout left with a lob intended for Dotson and it was nearly intercepted by DB Keionte Scott. Khalil Herbert came in on third-and-seven and got the handoff but only got one yard. The Falcons elected to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Bucs' 32 but Parrish intercepted Penix's pass intended for London at the Bucs' 17.

Irving went around right end and spun for four yards to start the next drive, and Mayfield elected to keep the ball on a zone read on second down, getting seven yards and a first down. Two more Irving runs combined for nine yards, and on third-and-one he got the first down and then bounced off a tackler for a total of five yards. The Bucky Irving show continued with his 15th carry of the game, as he got seven and two on his next two toes. On third-and-one, he ran into a wall but got low and was able to burrow for just enough to move the chains. Gainwell came in to spell Irving and broke off a 20-yard run down to the Atlanta 28. The Bucs used a timeout before the next play and after the pause ran Gainwell up the middle for one yard. After a false start made it second-and-14, Mayfield tried to throw a swing pass out to his right but the ball slipped out of his hands and behind him. Fortunately, he was able to pick it up and scramble for five yards. Gainwell broke out to his right on third-and-nine but needed one more block to get the corner and didn't get it, getting tripped up after just a four-yard gain. McLaughlin made it 9-0 with four minutes left in the half with a 42-yard field goal.

Atlanta quickly got into Bucs territory thanks toa 37-yard kickoff return by Olamide Zaccheaus and an 11-yard run by Robinson. A two-yard run by Herbert brought on the two-minute warning. Penix then tried a pass down the left sideline to TE Charlie Woerner but was well off-target. The Falcons then went back to the ground as Robinson went left for six yards to make it fourth-and-two at the Bucs' 36 and once again elected to go for it on fourth down. Robinson got the ball headed towards left guard but the Bucs caused a pileup and stopped him a yard short.

There was 1:26 left in the half when the Bucs got the ball back at their 35. Irving took a shotgun handoff and got around left end for a gain of 13. Irving ran up the middle twice for a total gain of four yards, with Atlanta calling timeouts after both plays. A delayed handoff to Gainwell only got a yard and the Falcons used their last timeout as the Bucs prepared to punt with 41 seconds left in the half. Dixon's punt went out of bounds at the 17.

Penix bobbled the snap and had to fall on it, so the Falcons elected to let the clock on the half run out.

Sean Tucker took the opening kickoff of the second half back to the Bucs' 29. The obligatory Irving first-down carry went for two, and his second-down carry only got three more. Gainwell came in on third down and got the target on a well-designed screen but he let it slip through his fingers and the Bucs had to punt. Dixon's kick took a favorable bounce and rolled out of bounds 59 yards downfield at the Atlanta seven.

Robinson tried to go up the middle on first down but was stopped immediately and swung down by NT Vita Vea for no gain. He did better bouncing out to the right on second down, getting upfield for a pickup of eight. Penix faked a handoff and threw quickly out to Pitts but the tight end was tripped up by S Tykee Smith a yard shy of the line to gain so the Falcons punted. Tez Johnson executed the fair catch at the Bucs' 45.

The ensuing drive went nowhere. Mayfield scrambled on two of the three downs and the third-down rush actually lost two yards, making it technically a sack. The Bucs had to punt and a touchback plus a holding penalty allowed Atlanta to get it back at its own 30.

The Falcons stuck with their formula, with Robinson getting the rock on the first two plays of the drive, though that only led to a gain of three yards. On third-and-long, the Falcons tried a swing pass to Herbert but the Buccaneers stopped him four yards short of the line to gain and Atlanta punted again. Jake Bailey hit a boomer and Tez Johnson was hit as soon as he caught the ball at the Bucs' 10 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Irving gave the offense some breathing room with a nine-yard run on first down, and then a lot more on second down when he broke free over left tackle and sprinted all the way down to the Atlanta 35 for a gain of 46. Gainwell came in to give him a breather and on his second carry got around left end and then proceeded to cut and jump through most of the defense for a 28-yard run down to the six. Two plays later, Irving powered in from the four to increase the Bucs' lead to 16-0 with four minutes left in the third period.

Penix dropped back to pass on first down and eventually threw incomplete but the Falcons were rescued by a roughing-the-passer call on DL A'Shawn Robinson. Herbert got the ball across midfield with a nine-yard run to the Bucs' 43 , but Parrish tripped him up for a loss of one on the next play. On third down, the Falcons tried to run Robinson wide out to the left but he was strung out and eventually dropped back at the 46. The Falcons went for it on fourth-and-four and Penix was able to scramble into open field for a gain of seven. After a nine-yard rollout pass to TE Austin Hooper and an incompletion, the Falcons tried a Penix keep but DL Calijah Kancey denied him the yard and the third quarter ended before the Falcons could run a fourth-down play. A second Penix sneak on fourth down kept the drive alive and put the ball at Tampa Bay's 28. However, the drive ended two plays later when Penix looked for Woerner on the right sideline only for McCollum to get in front of the tight end and intercept the pass at the Bucs' 14.

Gainwell started the ensuing drive in the backfield and got three yards on a first-down carry behind left tackle. Initially running into a wall on second down, Gainwell hesitated then found a crack to get upfield for five more. On third-and-two he was met by DE Charles Snowden several yards deep in the backfield but hit him with a sharp spin move and dashed past the sticks for a first down at the 25. Gainwell kept finding seams, getting eight and 10 yards on his next two carries. Another pair of Gainwell runs left the Bucs in a third-and-two and Irving came back for third down but was dropped for a loss of two and the Bucs punted with 7:25 left. Dixon's punt was fair caught at the 12.

The Falcons punted it back 16 game seconds later after three Penix incompletions. Tez Johnson got eight yards on his return back to the Atlanta 49. Gainwell go the call to start the drive and turned in a pair of one-yard runs. The Bucs kept it on the ground on third down in order to burn clock and Gainwell lost two yards to bring Dixon back onto the field. His kick was downed by Kam Johnson at the one-yard line.

Atlanta wasn't backed up for long. Penix found Dotson on the left sideline and the receiver was able to make the catch and spin away from two defenders before sprinting for a gain of 76. Winfield eventually ran him down to save the touchdown. After an eight-yard strike to London, Parrish nearly got his second interception breaking up a pass to Dotson. Robinson deflected Penix's third-down pass high in the air but nobody could get to the deflection. On fourth down, Penix threw low to Zaccheaus at the goal line and the ball went over on downs.