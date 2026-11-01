Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shutdown the Atlanta Falcons, 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight. The Bucs did not complete a single pass on the day with a torrential downpour for most of the outing but eclipsed the franchise rushing record (283) late in the fourth quarter on a Kenny Gainwell six-yard run. Tampa Bay totaled 325 yards on the ground and Michael Penix Jr. was intercepted four times, including two by Alex Anzalone. Bucky Irving totaled 170 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Kenny Gainwell accumulated 140 on the ground.

The Falcons first drive ended in a Nick Folk 53-yard field goal attempt that was wide left. The Bucs first drive culminated in a Chase McLaughlin 46-yard field goal after Ted Hurst III could not hang onto the back-shoulder grab in the end zone on a fade.

Alex Anzalone intercepted Michael Penix Jr. at the Atlanta 41-yard line and returned it eight yards to the 33. The Bucs were unable to turn the takeaway into points after Baker Mayfield lateraled the ball to Bucky Irving and Jessie Bates III forced a fumble into the end zone for a touchback as Irving was about to cross the goal line.

On the ensuing drive, Anzalone nabbed another pick of Penix. He intercepted the ball at the 31-yard line and returned it 12 yards to the 19. The Bucs were again unable to cash in with a touchdown and this time, settled for a McLaughlin 34-yard field goal to make it a 6-0 game. The Falcons' next offensive series ended in a Jacob Parrish interception of Penix at the Tampa Bay 17-yard line on fourth down.

The Bucs next 13-play, 60-yard drive ended in a McLaughlin 42-yard field goal to give the Bucs a 9-0 advantage. Late in the third frame, the Buccaneers finally got on the board with seven. Tampa Bay orchestrated a six-play, 90-yard scoring drive that ended in a Bucky Irving four-yard touchdown. A 46-yard gain by Irving to the Atlanta 34-yard line and subsequent 28-yard gain by Kenny Gainwell, in which he hurdled a defender to make it to the six-yard line, set up the score. The Bucs' defense prevented the Falcons from trimming the deficit as Zyon McCollum intercepted Penix at the Tampa Bay 14-yard line.