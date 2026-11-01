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Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight

Nov 01, 2026 at 05:15 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious over the Atlanta Falcons, 16-0 at home in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers

  • Passing: QB Baker Mayfield - 0/3 for 0 yards
  • Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 27 att. for 170 yards, 1 TD
  • Receiving: WR Chris Godwin Jr - 1 target, 0 rec. for 0 yards
  • Defense: LB Alex Anzalone - 6 total tackles, 2 INTs

Falcons:

  • Passing: QB Michael Penix Jr. - 8/24 for 125 yards, 4 INTs
  • Rushing: RB Bijan Robinson - 19 att. for 76 yards
  • Receiving: WR Jahan Dotson, 2 rec. for 95 yards
  • Defense: LB Harold Perkins Jr. - 6 total tackles, 1.0 sack

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shutdown the Atlanta Falcons, 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight. The Bucs did not complete a single pass on the day with a torrential downpour for most of the outing but eclipsed the franchise rushing record (283) late in the fourth quarter on a Kenny Gainwell six-yard run. Tampa Bay totaled 325 yards on the ground and Michael Penix Jr. was intercepted four times, including two by Alex Anzalone. Bucky Irving totaled 170 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Kenny Gainwell accumulated 140 on the ground.

The Falcons first drive ended in a Nick Folk 53-yard field goal attempt that was wide left. The Bucs first drive culminated in a Chase McLaughlin 46-yard field goal after Ted Hurst III could not hang onto the back-shoulder grab in the end zone on a fade.

Alex Anzalone intercepted Michael Penix Jr. at the Atlanta 41-yard line and returned it eight yards to the 33. The Bucs were unable to turn the takeaway into points after Baker Mayfield lateraled the ball to Bucky Irving and Jessie Bates III forced a fumble into the end zone for a touchback as Irving was about to cross the goal line.

On the ensuing drive, Anzalone nabbed another pick of Penix. He intercepted the ball at the 31-yard line and returned it 12 yards to the 19. The Bucs were again unable to cash in with a touchdown and this time, settled for a McLaughlin 34-yard field goal to make it a 6-0 game. The Falcons' next offensive series ended in a Jacob Parrish interception of Penix at the Tampa Bay 17-yard line on fourth down.

The Bucs next 13-play, 60-yard drive ended in a McLaughlin 42-yard field goal to give the Bucs a 9-0 advantage. Late in the third frame, the Buccaneers finally got on the board with seven. Tampa Bay orchestrated a six-play, 90-yard scoring drive that ended in a Bucky Irving four-yard touchdown. A 46-yard gain by Irving to the Atlanta 34-yard line and subsequent 28-yard gain by Kenny Gainwell, in which he hurdled a defender to make it to the six-yard line, set up the score. The Bucs' defense prevented the Falcons from trimming the deficit as Zyon McCollum intercepted Penix at the Tampa Bay 14-yard line.

With just over three in the fourth frame, a 76-yard gain by Jahan Dotson set up the Falcons at the Tampa Bay 22-yard line but the Bucs forced an incompletion on fourth down. On the Bucs' following drive, the offense surpassed the franchise record for rushing yards in a game (283) on a Kenny Gainwell six-yard run to punctuate the victory.

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?

3-5

Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Eight vs. the Falcons?

RB Bucky Irving scored the game's only touchdown on a four-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Who was a standout on offense?

RB Bucky Irving ran for a career-high 170 yards and RB Kenny Gainwell picked up 140 yards of his own. The Bucs set a franchise record for rushing yards in a single game with 324 yards on the ground against the Falcons.

Who was a standout on defense?

The Bucs defense picked off Michael Penix Jr. four times. LB Alex Anzalone had two interceptions in the first quarter and CBs Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum both had one.

Who do the Buccaneers play next?

They play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 8th at 8:20p.m. ET at Soldier Field on Sunday Night Football in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL Season.

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