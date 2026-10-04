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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Packers 17, Buccaneers 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-14 at Raymond James in Week Four

Oct 04, 2026 at 05:15 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 17-14 at home in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers:

  • Passing: QB Jalon Daniels - 19/26 for 148 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs
  • Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 16 att. for 61 yards
  • Receiving: WR Chris Godwin Jr. - 6 rec. for 31 yards
  • Defense: LB Josiah Trotter - 9 total tackles

Packers:

  • Passing: QB Jordan Love - 22/30 for 198, 2 TDs & 1 INT
  • Rushing: RB Kaleb Johnson - 8 att. for 42 yards
  • Receiving: TE Tucker Kraft - 6 rec. for 42 yards, 1 TDs
  • Defense: LB Edgerrin Cooper - 9 total tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 INT

TAP HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOX SCORE

The Bucs totaled 275 total yards and were five-of-12 on third down. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start and completed 19-of-27 attempts for 148 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, rushing for 55 yards on eight totes. Defensively, Josiah Trotter led the Bucs with nine combined tackles and Jacob Parrish nabbed an interception in the second half.

The Buccaneers punted on the opening offensive possession after a quick three-and-out. Jalon Daniels scrambled on third down but came up short of the sticks. Following an incompletion from Jordan Love to Bo Melton on third down, the Packers punted away on their first offensive drive. On the next drive for Tampa Bay, Daniels was intercepted by Evan Williams at the Green Bay 32-yard line, thrusting Love and company back on the field. The Packers capitalized with a 68-yard scoring drive, culminating in a two-yard touchdown by Matthew Golden on a fade.

The Bucs answered with a score of their own on the following drive as Sean Tucker quickly bounced to the outside and found an open lane for a two-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven. The play before on the nine-play, 54-yard drive, Daniels faked the ball to Bucky Irving and took off with the football for a nine-yard gain. The Bucs next offensive drive, featuring a gain of 15 yards by Tez Johnson on a sensational contorted grab and a critical third down conversion to Ted Hurst III, was cut short. Daniels was intercepted by Edgerrin Cooper ay the Green Bay 38 and it was returned 18 yards to the 44. The Packers capitalized with a 58-yard field goal by Trey Smack just before the half.

The Packers struck early in the third frame with a two-yard touchdown by Tucker Kraft. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass on the field but after Green Bay challenged the ruling, it was reversed, giving the visiting team a 17-7 advantage. On the 80-yard scoring drive for Green Bay, a 25-yard gain by Mark Redman and a 31-yard gain by Kaleb Johnson set up the touchdown.

The Bucs opened up the fourth quarter with a touchdown. The 84-yard drive was highlighted by a 21-yard run for Daniels to the Green Bay 37-yard line and a 12-yard pickup for Kenny Gainwell off a screen. The possession was capped with a 10-yard touchdown by Gainwell. Daniels escaped pressure, rolled to the left and hit Gainwell off-platform to trim the deficit, 17-14. The Packers then marched down the field but the defense got a takeaway in the red area. Vita Vea forced the ball out of Kaleb Johnson's hands and Zyon McCollum recovered the football at the Tampa Bay four-yard line. The Bucs were unable to capitalize and had to punt the ball away after a botched snap and Graham Barton fumble led to no gain.

Jacob Parrish intercepted Love with just under five minutes to go in the fourth at the Tampa Bay seven-yard line and returned it eight yards to the 15. On fourth-and-11, the Bucs went for it to keep the drive alive but a free rush by Evan Williams off the edge, forcing a Daniels' incompletion.

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?

0-4

Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Two vs. the Browns?

RB Sean Tucker had a rushing touchdown and RB Kenny Gainwell had a receiving touchdown.

Who was a standout on offense?

QB Jalon Daniels threw for 148 yards and ran for 55 yards in his first NFL start. He threw a passing touchdown to Kenny Gainwell early in the fourth quarter.

Who was a standout on defense?

CB Jacob Parrish had an interception late in the fourth quarter. It was the third interception of his NFL career.

Who do the Buccaneers play next?

They play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8th at 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium during Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

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