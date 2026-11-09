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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Bears 27, Buccaneers 24

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears 27-24 at Soldier Field in Week Nine during Sunday Night Football

Nov 09, 2026 at 12:15 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Chicago Bears, 27-24 on the road in Week Nine of the 2026 NFL season.

TOP PERFORMERS 🏈

Buccaneers

  • Passing: QB Baker Mayfield - 18/32 for 243 yards, 2 INTs
  • Rushing: RB Bucky Irving - 20 att. for 97 yards, 1 TD
  • Receiving: WR Tez Johnson - 2 rec. for 76 yards
  • Defense: CB Zyon McCollum - 5 total tackles, 2 INTs

Bears:

  • Passing: QB Caleb Williams - 22/37 for 279 yards, 2 TDs & 4 INTs
  • Rushing: RB D'Andre Swift - 12 att. for 31 yards
  • Receiving: WR Luther Burden III - 7 rec. for 97 yards, 1 TD
  • Defense: DB Cam Lewis - 6 total tackles, 1 INT

TAP HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOX SCORE

Despite the Buccaneers late comeback heroics, including a six-yard touchdown by Bucky Irving and a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 24, a walk-off field goal by Cairo Sanots sealed the 27-24 victory for the Bears. The Bucs forced five turnovers and picked off Caleb Williams four times. Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 32 attempts for 243 yards and was intercepted twice. Tampa Bay totaled 352 total yards and converted just two-of-12 third-down attempts.

After the Bucs won the coin toss and deferred, the Bears marched down the field and scored on their opening drive. Following a 40-yard return to the Chicago 47 by Zavion Thomas that gave the home team positive field position, Chicago capitalized with a 10-play, 53-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. The Bears' defense then forced a quick three-and-out on Tampa Bay's first drive after a run for no gain on third down. The Bears struck again on their second possession with a 56-yard touchdown by Luther Burden III. He eluded several tackles post-catch and accelerated for a touchdown on the four-play drive.

Early in the second quarter, despite being able to move down the field after a 44-yard pickup by Kenny Gainwell off a scramble drill, the Bucs were not able to cash in with a touchdown. Tampa Bay lined up to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four but after they did not get the Bears to jump offsides, the Bucs took the delay of game penalty and Chase McLaughlin kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 14-3. The Bears again produced a methodical drive down the field, but it ended abruptly with a Tykee Smith interception of Williams at the three-yard line. He returned it 23 yards to the Tampa Bay 26-yard line, putting Baker Mayfield and company back on the field. The Bucs were unable to capitalize with points, resulting in a turnover on downs following a failed fourth-and-one attempt. However, the momentum shifted back to the Bucs after Zyon McCollum intercepted Williams at the Tampa Bay 18-yard line. Tampa Bay then punted the football after a false start penalty on third down and an incompletion to Tez Johnson on third-and-10. 
Cairo Santos kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the second frame to make it 17-3. The Bucs were able to get into a rhythm on an 18-yard gain by Johnson on a deep out, but Mayfield was intercepted by Cam Lewis at the Chicago 26, halting the drive. McCollum immediately followed suit with one of his own, intercepting Williams at the Chicago 43. Just before the half, McLaughlin kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 17-6.

Out of the half, the Bucs got on the board with their first touchdown of the day. The club's six-play, 74-yard scoring drive was capped off by a Bucky Irving two-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-13 game. On the following play, D'Marco Jackson was flagged for a holding, which nullified a 91-yard return touchdown by Zavion Thomas. After the Bucs' defense got a stop, special teams made a critical play. Chicago only punted 24 yards after Miles Killebrew got through to get a hand on the punt, allowing the Bucs to start at the 49 in Chicago territory. With just over four to go in the third quarter, Alex Anzalone intercepted Williams at the Chicago 43 and returned it six yards to the 37. Two plays later, Mayfield was intercepted by Jaylon Johnson at the Chicago 33 and he returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 24-13 lead.

Early in the fourth frame, McLaughlin drilled a 35-yarder to trim the deficit, 24-16. On their next offensive drive, the Bucs were forced to punt after back-to-back sacks of Mayfield on first and second down, followed by Gainwell coming up short of the sticks on third down. Keionte Scott forced a fumble, recovered by Ifeatu Melifonwu at the Chicago 21. He returned it four yards to the 17. The Bucs answered with a six-yard touchdown run by Irving and a successful two-point conversion with a Mayfield run up the middle, tying the game at 24. As time expired, Santos kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Bears a 27-24 victory at Soldier Field.

What is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record?

3-6

Who scored touchdowns for the Buccaneers in Week Nine vs. the Bears?

RB Bucky Irving scored two touchdowns in the second half against Chicago.

Who was a standout on offense?

RB Bucky Irving ran for 97 yards and gained 28 receiving yards. WR Tez Johnson had a 57-yard reception in the third quarter.

Who was a standout on defense?

CB Zyon McCollum picked off Caleb Williams twice in the first half, increasing his season total to four. S Tykee Smith & LB Alex Anzalone also got interceptions in the game.

Who do the Buccaneers play next?

They play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 21st at 1:00p.m. ET at Ford Field in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season.

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