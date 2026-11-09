Rapid Reaction: Bears 27, Buccaneers 24

Despite the Buccaneers late comeback heroics, including a six-yard touchdown by Bucky Irving and a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 24, a walk-off field goal by Cairo Sanots sealed the 27-24 victory for the Bears. The Bucs forced five turnovers and picked off Caleb Williams four times. Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 32 attempts for 243 yards and was intercepted twice. Tampa Bay totaled 352 total yards and converted just two-of-12 third-down attempts.

After the Bucs won the coin toss and deferred, the Bears marched down the field and scored on their opening drive. Following a 40-yard return to the Chicago 47 by Zavion Thomas that gave the home team positive field position, Chicago capitalized with a 10-play, 53-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Rome Odunze. The Bears' defense then forced a quick three-and-out on Tampa Bay's first drive after a run for no gain on third down. The Bears struck again on their second possession with a 56-yard touchdown by Luther Burden III. He eluded several tackles post-catch and accelerated for a touchdown on the four-play drive.

Early in the second quarter, despite being able to move down the field after a 44-yard pickup by Kenny Gainwell off a scramble drill, the Bucs were not able to cash in with a touchdown. Tampa Bay lined up to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the four but after they did not get the Bears to jump offsides, the Bucs took the delay of game penalty and Chase McLaughlin kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 14-3. The Bears again produced a methodical drive down the field, but it ended abruptly with a Tykee Smith interception of Williams at the three-yard line. He returned it 23 yards to the Tampa Bay 26-yard line, putting Baker Mayfield and company back on the field. The Bucs were unable to capitalize with points, resulting in a turnover on downs following a failed fourth-and-one attempt. However, the momentum shifted back to the Bucs after Zyon McCollum intercepted Williams at the Tampa Bay 18-yard line. Tampa Bay then punted the football after a false start penalty on third down and an incompletion to Tez Johnson on third-and-10.

Cairo Santos kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the second frame to make it 17-3. The Bucs were able to get into a rhythm on an 18-yard gain by Johnson on a deep out, but Mayfield was intercepted by Cam Lewis at the Chicago 26, halting the drive. McCollum immediately followed suit with one of his own, intercepting Williams at the Chicago 43. Just before the half, McLaughlin kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 17-6.

Out of the half, the Bucs got on the board with their first touchdown of the day. The club's six-play, 74-yard scoring drive was capped off by a Bucky Irving two-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-13 game. On the following play, D'Marco Jackson was flagged for a holding, which nullified a 91-yard return touchdown by Zavion Thomas. After the Bucs' defense got a stop, special teams made a critical play. Chicago only punted 24 yards after Miles Killebrew got through to get a hand on the punt, allowing the Bucs to start at the 49 in Chicago territory. With just over four to go in the third quarter, Alex Anzalone intercepted Williams at the Chicago 43 and returned it six yards to the 37. Two plays later, Mayfield was intercepted by Jaylon Johnson at the Chicago 33 and he returned it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 24-13 lead.