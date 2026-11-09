Bucs Rally But Fall to Bears in Turnover-Riddled Prime-Time Affair

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied late on Sunday night Soldier Field in an upset bid over the Chicago Bears but eventually fell, 27-24, on Cairo Santos' walk-off 38-yard field goal. Tampa Bay had tied the game three minutes earlier on a six-yard Bucky Irving touchdown run following a forced fumble by rookie OLB Rueben Bain on WR Luther Burden. QB Baker Mayfield ran the ball in on a two-point conversion to make it 24-24 with 2:51 remaining but the Bucs' offense never touched the ball again.

"The team fought, fought to stay in it, against one of the top teams if not the top team in the league," said Mayfield. "We're right there, so if we play clean football we can be proud of that. We need to get it fixed."

The Buccaneers fought back multiple times after falling behind 14-0 on Chicago's first two possessions. Mayfield threw for a season-high 243 yards but was intercepted twice, including one that was returned 67yards for a touchdown by CB Jaylon Johnson in the third quarter. The Bucs also committed eight penalties, almost all of them either holding or procedural calls on the offense, including five false starts.

"I think we had settled down," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of the game's flow after the Bears' hot start. "I thought everyone was a little antsy starting the game, the first two drives. Once we settled down I thought we played well and played some pretty good football from there on out and until obviously the last play. They came out real hot and we were on our heels a little bit then the younger guys settled down and started playing football.

The Buccaneers gained 352 yards of offense, to 349 for Chicago, but only converted two of their 12 third-down attempts against the NFL's best third-down defense. The Bears' offense kept drives alive with seven conversions on 13 third-down attempts.

"We've got to be better on third downs on both sides of the ball," said Bowles.

The loss ended the Buccaneers' two-game winning streak and dropped the team to 3-6, but the view in the tightly-bunched NFC South didn't get much worse. The division-leading Carolina Panthers lost at home to the Denver Broncos earlier in the afternoon to drop to 3-5, while the Atlanta Falcons also finished the week at 3-6 after losing in Madrid to the Cincinnati Bengals. Only the New Orleans Saints won in the division in Week Eight, improving to 3-5. As such, the Panthers remain in first, tied with the Saints, but only by a half-game over their other two NFC South foes. The Buccaneers also have a 2-0 record in division play with wins over Carolina and Atlanta.

Bears QB Caleb Williams threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns but was also intercepted four times, including a trio of picks in the second quarter as the Bucs fought off falling into a deeper hole. CB Zyon McCollum snared two of the picks, with S Tykee Smith and LB Alex Anzalone getting one each. It marked the second straight game that the Buccaneers' defense had recorded four interceptions and the team now leads the league with 16 on the season.

In a game that featured two offenses and two defenses both ranked in the top four in terms of rushing yards, the Bucs' ground attack was more effective at cracking the opposition, rushing for 126 yards compared to 72 for the home team. Irving ran 20 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers also threw for a season-high 226 net yards in Mayfield's third game back from his dislocated right thumb. WR Tez Johnson led the team with 76 receiving yards on two grabs, including a 57-yarder in the third quarter that set up Irving's first touchdown run. RB Kenny Gainwell had three grabs for 60 yards and WR Emeka Egbuka returned from a two-game absence due to a foot injury to catch three passes for 38 yards.

The Buccaneers kept things close with their three second-quarter interceptions but only turned them into three points. McCollum's second interception in the third quarter was followed immediately by Johnson's pick-six, which gave Chicago a 24-13 lead. Chase McLaughlin continued his perfect season by making field goals of 27, 21 and 35 yards but the Bucs didn't get enough out of their season-high five takeaways.

"It comes back to obviously the turnovers for us, the interceptions," said Mayfield. "Especially when it turns into immediate points on the pick-six and that was obviously the difference in the game. The defense after they settled in played amazing, so you've got to make the throws, you've got to be more accurate."

In addition to his two picks, which stretched his streak to three straight games with an interception, McCollum also recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss. Bain had two quarterback hits in addition to his critical forced fumble and the team's only sack was split by Anthony Nelson and Calijah Kancey.

The Buccaneers will head into their bye week after returning home from Chicago. The prime-time loss was deflating after two straight wins but the NFC South race is still very much up for grabs.

"We've got to take this bye to get healthy and continue to get guys back and just have it in our minds that we need to go on a run. Mentally it needs to be that way."

The Bears got the ball first and ended up with great starting field position as WR Zavion Thomas got his kickoff return all the way out to the Chicago 47. Jacob Parrish made a great one-on-one tackle on WR Luther Burden on a screen to the left for a loss of one, but an outlet pass to TE Sam Roush gained five. On third-and-six, Williams escaped the pocket and scrambled for seven yards before sliding down at the Bucs' 45. A pitch to RB Salvon Ahmed was very well-blocked and he got eight before being submarinedby S Antoine Winfield Jr., and another Williams scramble moved the sticks to the Bucs' 30. Two plays later, Williams avoided pressure and threw a low hard dart to Thomas down to the 13. Rome Odunze couldn't hold on to a pass at the back of the end zone on the next snap, but two plays later on third-and-seven those two hooked up on a scramble drill for a nine-yard score.

Chicago's first kickoff hit down short of the landing zone, giving the Bucs a starting line of their own 40. A run and a catch by Irving added up to six yards, but a third-down handoff to Irving didn't work. The Bucs punted and Chicago got the ball back at its own 19.

Odunze caught a pass on the right sideline and slipped a tackle to run for 23 yards. An incompletion and a tackle by OLB David Walker left Chicago in a third-and-eight, but Burden took a pass over the middle and sprinted his way through the Bucs' defense all the way to the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown.

Tampa Bay's second drive started at its 24 after Sean Tucker's kickoff return from the goal line. The Bucs came out in a heavy, three-TE set and Irving got four yards up the middle on first down. Irving fourth through tacklers on second down to get the ball past the sticks, and on the ensuing first down he pounded into the line for one. After a sideline lob to Otton was well-covered and incomplete, Mayfield made a remarkable play, scrambling all over the field and directing Gainwell to take off downfield before hitting him for a gain of 44. Two Irving runs only produced three yards, and on third-and-seven from the Chicago17 Mayfield found WR Emeka Egbuka for a gain of five. The Bucs went for it on fourth down and a very quick out to Otton got exactly the amount of yardage needed. Gainwell started right and then cut into a seam inside on first-and-goal from the 10 to get down to the three on the final play of the first quarter. After the break, Mayfield tried to hit Otton in the end zone but it was incomplete, and a Gainwell run on third down lost a yard. The Bucs left their offense on the field but only to try to draw an offsides call. The Bears didn't bite and McLaughlin came on to hit a 27-yard field to make it 14-3.

Chicago's next drive started at its 33. After a pair of incompletions, the Bucs almost got off the field on third down, chasing Williams out to the left, but he was able to get off an impressive pass on the run to Odunze for 16 yards. A pair of six-yard plays made it first down at the Bucs' 39. Three plays later, on third-and-three, the Bucs' pass rush nearly got Williams down but he once again made a stunning play to get off a 12-yard pass to Odunze. Two more short gains took it down to the Bucs' eight, but a personal foul call on Chicago on the next snap pushed the ball back to the 21. On the next play, Williams fired over the middle in the direction of Odunze near the goal line but Smith jumped the route and picked it off, return the ball to the Bucs' 26.

Mayfield threw to WR Chris Godwin on first down on a slant but it was behind the receiver, and WR Ted Hurst couldn't corral a low throw on a second-down curl. However, Godwin found an opening in the zone on third down and sat down for a quick completion that left the Bucs a yard short of the sticks. Tampa Bay went for it on fourth down and tried a QB keeper but Mayfield was knocked back at the line and the ball went over on downs.