Packers Hold Off Bucs in Jalon Daniels' Debut Start

Gainwell got the call in the backfield to open the next drive and got five yards on two carries up the middle. On third down, Daniels threw a precision strike to fellow rookie Ted Hurst down the right sideline for a gain of 21 to the Packers' 28. Two plays later, a sidearm pass to Otton on a screen pass got the ball to within a couple feet of the first-down marker. Sean Tucker got the short-yardage carry but didn't make it back to the sticks but he got a second chance on fourth down and powered through the pack for a first down, pushing for eight yards down to the 11. Daniels dashed around left end on a designed run on first down and picked up nine down to the two. Tucker got it again and bounced out to a seam over left tackle to dart into the end zone and tie the game with five minutes left in the first half.

WR Skyy Moore took the ensuing kickoff back out to the Green Bay 26. A holding call on first down resulted in a nine-yard loss but Love then found Watson in a hole in the Bucs' zone and got it to him for a gain of 16. Johnson's second-down carry lost a yard when DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches ran him down from the backside. On the next play, Love hit Golden down the left numbers for what would have been a 17-yard gain, but Parrish was able to poke the ball out of the receiver's hands. Winfield picked it up and returned it to the Green Bay 18, but the play was reviewed and reclassified into an incompletion, leading to a punt that was fair caught at the Bucs' 16.

Daniels' quick pass out to Tez Johnson to the right was good for only two yards, but a screen pass to Godwin worked much better, picking up nine and a first down. Johnson made an impressive snag in front of a defender on Daniels' next throw, picking up 15 yards as the two-minute warning arrived. A Daniels scramble and a short pass to Godwin left the Bucs in a third-and-one in at the Green Bay 45. After an incompletion, the Bucs went for it on fourth down and Daniels was able to hit Hurst for a gain of four. However, two plays later Daniels was intercepted on a short pass by a diving Cooper, who got up and ran 18 yards to the Bucs' 44 with 34 seconds left.

Love threw his next two passes to Lloyd but they only amounted to four total yards and the Packers let the clock roll down to two seconds before sending rookie kicker Trey Smack out to try a 58-yard field goal. The Bucs used a timeout right before the snap but it failed to throw Smack off his game as he eventually drilled the long field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Bucs had to kick off to start the second half and Chase McLaughlin executed it to perfection with a kick that landed in the red zone near the left sideline and bounced into the end zone for a touchback. That put the ball at the Packers' 20, but they still got close to midfield in a hurry, as Love found wide-open TE Mark Redman open down the left numbers for a gain of 25. The Packers faced a third-and-one at the Bucs' 46 moments later and Lloyd was able to bounce his carry to the outside and get five and a first down. Johnson got the next two handoffs and on the second one he broke into the open and rumbled down to the five before Winfield got him out of bounds. A three-yard plunge by Johnson was followed by a Love pass out to Kraft near the right pylon. Kraft caught the ball but it was initially ruled incomplete due to where his feet landed. The Packers threw the challenge flag and the ruling was overturned, leading to a touchdown and a 10-point Green Bay lead.

Another touchback allowed the Bucs to restart at their 35, and Irving made a pair of decisive cuts to gain a total of seven yards on two carries. Unfortunately, a snap infraction penalty on C Graham Barton turned third-and-three into third-and-eight, and a perfect blitz by S Xavier McKinney resulted in a very quick sack of Daniels back at the 30. Dixon came on to punt and his kick was re4dturned by Moore to the Green Bay 38 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Love threw downfield towards Kraft on first down but both Parrish and Tykee Smith were there to break it up. It was moot anyway, as the Bucs accepted a hands-to-the-face call to push Green Bay back 10 yards. A deep out to Golden got those 10 back plus three but Johnson's second-down run was stopped by Zyon McCollum for no gain. After a false start made it third-and-12, Love went overt he top in Golden's direction but the ball sailed out of bounds and out of reach. Johnson fielded the resulting punt with his heels at Bucs' three but was able to get it back out to the 16.

A Daniels scrambled started the drive off with a gain of five, and a quick curl by Godwin led to a 13-yard pickup to the 34. Two plays later, Daniels rolled left and took a hard hit as he flicked a quick throw to WR Kameron Johnson to make it third-and-two. Daniels saw an opening up the middle on third down and broke free for another 21 yards to the Green Bay 37. A 10-yard screen to Tez Johnson two snaps later made it first down at the 24, and after a 12-men-on-the-field penalty, a quick strike to Gainwell picked up 12. After picking up the first down with his next carry, Irving added three more on the final play of the third quarter. Egbuka ran a vertical route into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter but couldn't quite haul in Daniels' pass in the end zone. On third-and-seven Daniels scrambled right and threw on the run to Gainwell, who caught the pass near the sticks and then lunged into the end zone for the 10-yard touchdown.

Moore got the next kickoff back out to the Packers' 32 and then drew a holding flag on first down but Love threw a precise strike to TE Jonnu Smith for a gain of 19 on the next play. After a false start and a fine ankle tackle by Parrish on a tight end screen to Kraft the Packers were in a third-and-three. Love stood in against a blitz and took a hit as threw but was on target to Watson down the left numbers for 18 yards and a first down inside Bucs territory. A screen right to Moore was swarmed over by multiple defenders and LB Christian Rozeboom spun him down for a loss of two. Two plays later, on third-and-four, the Bucs chased Love into a throwaway but the Packers were bailed out on a defensive holding call. Winfield forced a fumble by Lloyd at the end of a 16-yard catch but the ball rolled out of bounds before the Bucs could get to it. However, three plays later on first-and-goal from the three Vea forced a fumble by Johnson and McCollum recovered at the Buccaneers' four with nine minutes left in regulation.

Johnson had to sprint away from a potential safety on first down but was able to get off a short pass to Godwin for two yards. Irving got one more on a second-down carry, and Egbuka fought his way upfield on a tunnel screen to preserve the drive with an eight-yard gain. Two plays later, the Packers were all over an attempted screen to Godwin and the resulting lost made it third-and-14. Barton's snap fluttered out to Daniels right and he was only able to recover it back at the two. After the ensuing punt, the Packers were all the way back to the Bucs' 34 with five minutes left.

Lloyd hurdled over a defender near the end of a 12-yard catch-and-run but after a false start, Green Bay gave the ball back. Jacob Parrish left his man to cut in front of Matthew Golden and picked off the pass at the Tampa Bay seven, returning it to the 15.