Bucs Come Alive in 30-Point Thrashing of Division-Leading Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran for 258 yards on offense, produced five sacks and two interceptions on defense and even got a takeaway and a franchise-first two-point play in a complete – and critical – 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. It marked the Buccaneers' largest margin of victory since a 48-14 win over the Panthers in 2024 and their largest margin of victory in a road game since a 47-7 drubbing of the Lions in Detroit in 2020. Overall, it was the third most lopsided road win in franchise annals.
"You don't change the process just because of the results," said Quarterback Baker Mayfield. "We've been working on how to play together, how to come together, so to see it come together in a win like this, guys can continue to build on that. We know what the recipe is for us when it comes to the work throughout the week and when it comes to the energy and the mindset on game day, so we've just got to continue that."
The Buccaneers game plan clan for the important intra-divisional game clearly centered on running the ball against a Panthers team that ranked last in the league with 5.12 yards allowed per carry. In his return to action after missing five games with a thumb injury, Mayfield was only asked to throw the ball 11 times, of which he completed seven for 64 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Meanwhile, RB Bucky Irving ran 24 times, two shy of his career high, for 106 yards and yards and two touchdowns and didn't play in the fourth quarter. RB Kenny Gainwell also had 88 yards on 14 carries despite missing the third quarter while tending to a hip injury, and RB Sean Tucker added a 46-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The Bucs rushing total was their fourth highest mark in a single game in team history.
"They did a great job moving the ball," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We talked about it before the game. We had to control time of possession and keep them out there because they are very explosive on their offensive side of the ball. We cashed in. We didn't settle for too many plays, we got touchdowns. We made plays, we got turnovers, it was a full-team effort."
The Buccaneers' defense complemented the offensive outburst with interceptions by CB Zyon McCollum and S Tykee Smith and a forced fumble by OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad that caused a fumble that was returned 32 yards for a touchdown by DL Calijah Kancey in the second quarter as the Bucs raced out to a 17-0 lead. OLB Yaya Diaby produced three of the five sacks, with Muhammad and Vita Vea providing one each. The Bucs held Panthers QB Bryce Young, who had been leading the NFL with 306.8 passing yards per game, to 163 yards on 14-27 passing and doubled his interception total for the season. Overall, the Carolina offense was held to 266 yards on the afternoon.
"I thought the D-Line and secondary worked well together," said Bowles. "The coverage helped the rush2, the rush helped the coverage. They were getting off the ball early and making some plays. Their time was coming. It happens like it happened today. We talked about it the other day, about them getting pressure and not making results. Today they had results and we've just got to keep at it. Yaya had a heck of a game."
After the Panthers' finally got on the board with Young's 50-yard touchdown pass to TE Darren Waller, the Bucs' special teams unit got into the scoring game when S Tykee Smith blocked the extra point and McCollum scooped up the ball and ran the length of the field for a two-point play. That was the first return of a blocked PAT for a two-point score in franchise history. In addition, TE Ko Kieft recovered a muffed punt by David Moore in the second quarter that led to a Chase McLaughlin field goal. The Buccaneers scored a total of 20 points off of turnovers, their highest total in any game this season.
"Just complementary football at it's finest," said Quarterback Baker Mayfield. "It was complementary football from the get-go. Guys feed off that."
The Bucs complete, three-phase win snapped an NFL long streak of 12 straight games decided by one score or less. More importantly, it gave Tampa Bay some breathing room in the NFC South race by improving its record to 2-5, including 1-0 in division play. The Panthers still lead the division with a 3-3 record but only have one more win than the Buccaneers, the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons and the 2-5 New Orleans Saints. The Bucs face the Falcons at home in Week Eight and have five of their games against division opponents still to come.
"You've got to have the same attitude," said Bowles, who told his team after last week's loss to Pittsburgh that there was no more margin for error. "You can smile on the play, we'll make corrections tomorrow but you've got to move on and have the same attitude next week.
"It was our first division game; we've got five more to go. We've got to hone in and focus on those and then win the non-division games."
View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 7 win vs. the Carolina Panthers
Irving got the scoring started on the game's opening drive after the Bucs won the coin toss and elected to take the ball first. Irving had 11 touches and 51 yards on the 70-yard touchdown march, including the four-yard run at the end. Irving scored again on a one-yard run late in the second quarter.
"We took the ball, trying to set the tone early with our guys," said Mayfield. "It wouldn't have mattered, I think the defense would have come out and set the tone regardless, but we wanted the ball for that reason. We wanted to set the tone for us."
That opening drive almost stalled just past midfield but Mayfield kept it alive with a scrambling 19-yard throw to WR Tez Johnson. Mayfield and Johnson also hooked up later in the third quarter on another third down scramble drill, this one for a 14-yard touchdown. Johnson led the team with just 33 receiving yards but still made a big impression on Mayfield.
"For Tez to be able to have two really critical scramble-drill catches…that was big time," said Mayfield.
The Buccaneers produced their most dominant first half in recent memory, taking a 33-6 lead into halftime, which ranked as the third most first-half points in a game in franchise history. That included a season-high 17 points off turnovers, but the offense also produced 196 yards, mostly on the ground. Mayfield only had to throw nine passes in the half, but the last one was an improvisational 14-yard end zone pass to Tez Johnson that was the 200th regular-season touchdown pass of his career. Irving ran 18 times for 84 yards and two touchddowns and the Bucs had 147 ground yards in the half overall.
Diaby had the first three-sack game of his career and the first by a Buccaneer since Devin White in 2020. After producing just six sacks through their first five games, the Bucs now have two consecutive five-sack games. The Bucs' defense also got its hands on six Young passes, including two by CB Jacob Parrish.
The Bucs won the opening coin toss and elected to take the ball first, with WR Kam Johnson returning the kickoff to the 30. The offense tried to start with a tunnel screen to Godwin and it was blocked up well but the receiver bobbled and dropped the pass. Fortunately, Irving found the right edge on his first carry and broke free for a 15-yard gain. Two more Irving runs moved the chains again as they went for three and seven. Mayfield was pressured quickly on the next snap and his desperation pass was batted away, and on second down he had to settle for a flat checkdown to Irving (technically a run) that gained nothing. On third down, Mayfield scrambled to the right and directed action downfield, eventually firing a 19-yard strike to WR Tez Johnson. Mayfield was flanked by both Irving and RB Kenny Gainwell on first down and he gave it to the former, who spun downfield for a gain of five. Irving made two tacklers miss on a short carry and he ended up getting to within a few inches of the first down. Guard Dan Feeney came in to play fullback on third down and helped pave the way for irving to get to the 15 for a first down. A catch and a run by Irving made it third-and-one at the six, and another plunge up the middle moved the chains again, making it first-and-goal at the four. One more handoff to Irving, who started up the middle and shifted right to trot into the end zone upright, got the job done.
Carolina's first drive started at its own 25 and got going with a swing pass to Hubbard, who ran out of bounds with a six-yard gain. Hubbard took handoffs on the next two plays and got enough for a first down at the 40. Three plays later, after a short catch by WR John Metchie made it third-and-six, Young threw over the middle to McMillan in a crowd and it was off his outstretched hand for an incompletion. Tez Johnson called for a fair catch on the resulting punt at the Bucs' 18.
Gainwell got the next carry, which went for three, then Irving came back in to do the same, making it third-and-four. Mayfield had to use a timeout before the next snap, and then took a shot to Godwin down the right sideline, which drew a pass interference call on CB Akayleb Evans. That made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 45, and Gainwell turned his next two handoffs into eight yards. Unfortunately, Gainwell was bottled up completely and lost three yards, leading to a punt that bounced off WR David Moore's chest, with TE Ko Kieft recovering the loose ball at the Panthers' 18.
A fake to Irving and a pitch to Tez Johnson on an end-around worked to perfection as Johnson accelerated around the corner for a gain of 14. A one-yard run on a keeper by Mayfield took the ball to the three as the first quarter expired. After the switch of sides, RB Sean Tucker came in to run behind a jumbo package but slipped trying to make a cut and lost a yard. Mayfield tried to throw a shallow out to WR Ted Hurst on third-and-goal but the ball was deflected at the line by LB Bobby Okereke and the Bucs settled for McLaughlin's 22-yard field goal and a 10-point lead.
Carolina's next possession started at the 31, with Hubbard getting four on a sweep right on first down. A delayed swing pass to Hubbard with multiple rushers closing in on Young worked well as Hubbard had room to scamper for nine yards. Similarly, a tunnel screen to McMillan was blocked perfectly and gave him room for a seven-yard pickup. A holding call on the edge on TE Mitchell Evans erased a long run by Hubbard into Bucs territory and Diaby caught Young from behind for a one-yard sack on second-and-13. Muhammad made it two sacks in a row but this one was a huge play as Young lost the ball on nine-yard sack, with Kancey catching it on a hop and sprinted untouched for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Panthers started anew at their 28 and got nine right away on a quick curl to WR Jalen Coker. OLB David Walker pressured Young on second down and his throw to TE Darren Waller was too tall. Hubbard kept the drive moving by getting around right end for an eight-yard run. On the next snap, Young found Waller deep down the middle of the field and he split the defense for a 50-yard touchdown. The Bucs managed to score some points on the exchange, though, as Smith blocked the extra point attempt by Ryan Fitzgerald and McCollum scooped up the ball and dashed all the way to the other end zone for two points.
Carolina's coaching staff was flagged for sideline interference on McCollum's runback, which made Fitzgerald kickoff from the 20 instead of the 35. Gainwell found room on the right sideline to get back to the Bucs' 41 and Irving hesitated and then zipped through a seam for 11 yard to get the drive started and the ball into Panthers territory. Two more Irving runs added up to 11 yards to the Panthers' 37 but the Bucs backed up five yards on a delay-of-game flag. Gainwell erased that by weaving through the defense for a 29-yard run down to the 13. Two plays later, Godwin got another shot on a tunnel screen and made the most of it, powering it down to the four. On third-and-one, Irving went over right tackle down to the one, and he stretched his first-and-goal carry to the left until he found a gap to cut up into the end zone for his second touchdown.
Trevor Etienne got out to the Carolina 29 on the ensuing kickoff return and Young threw quickly over the middle to McMillan to jump start the drive. On the next play, Young and intended receiver Coker appeared to be on different pages and McCollum took advantage with an interception that he returned to the Carolina 18.
Gainwell got eight yards up the middle on first down, bringing on the two-minute warning. Gainwell got it again on second down but this time was stopped at the line of scrimmage. On third-and-short, Gainwell got it one more time and slammed through the line to just get past the sticks. The Panthers used timeouts after each of the last two runs. Irving came back in and ran for four, with Carolina using its last timeout with 1:45 left. Seven more up the gut for Irving made it third-and-two and Mayfield moved the chains with a short, low pass to Godwin at the nine. With the clock down to 22 seconds in the half, the Bucs used their second timeout to talk things over. An attempted end zone fade to TE Cade Otton was incomplete, and an illegal shift penalty erased a touchdown pass to Godwin on the next snap. However, Mayfield scrambled out of trouble on the next play and lobbed a pass to a wide open Tez Johnson to complete the drive with seven points. A kickoff and a return burned the last four seconds of the half off the clock.
The Bucs kicked off to start the second half and trapped return man Anthony Tyus at the 24. A quick square-in to McMillan got the Panthers' drive going with a gain of 12. Young was presured into a throwaway on the next snap, then Diaby bulled his way up the middle to get Young down on a nine-yard sack to make it third-and-19. Diaby made it two in a row with an 11-yard sack.
Tez Johnson found an opening on the resulting punt return to get 22 yards back to the Carolina 45. Irving got five yards on a first down carry but lost one back on second down. A false start turned it into third-and-11, and a handoff to Irving didn't gain much but did keep the clock moving. Riley Dixon punted it back and it bounced into the end zone for a touchback, putting the ball at the Carolina 20.
The Bucs' rush collapsed the pocket quickly on Young on first down and he nearly escaped before being spun down for a three-yard sack by Vea. Two plays later, Young convered a third-and-10 with a sharp pass over the middle to McMillan. However, after an incompletion on first down, Young tried to hit Metchie near the right sideline and Smith dived in front of the receiver to intercept the pass at the Carolina 32.
A one-yard run by Irving and a holding penalty put the Bucs behind the sticks and a screen to Godwin only got six. On third-and-13, Mayfield threw essentially the same play to Godwin on the other side of the field and he got nine more to set up a 44-yard field goal attempt by McLaughlin. McLaughlin drilled it to increase the Bucs' lead to 30 points with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
Carolina's next drive began at third 31 and on first down blitzing LB Josiah Trotter leaped to bat away Young's pass. On the next snap, CB Jacob Parrish closed quickly on a sideline route to Metchie and dived to bat away the pass. However, Young once again converted a long third down, finding Metchie down the middle for 16 to the Carolina 47. Hubbard ran across midfield for five yards, but a deep shot to Coker was over the head of the open receiver. On third-and-five, a tricky direct snap to Hubbard worked just enough to get the first down on a run up the gut. A short pass to Hubbard over the middle also worked, to the tune of nine yards, and Etienne slipped a leg tackle on the next play to get a first down at the 25. Young decided to go back to Etienne on first down and was rewarded with eight yards, followed by Etienne run that made it first down at the 14. Young's pass in McMillan's direction went out of bounds in the end zone, and his second down pass was incomplete, as well. Young scrambled around the right end on third-and-10 and came up a yard short of the first down so Carolina went for it on first down. Young was able to get the ball quickly to WR Brycen Tremaine near the goal line but he bobbled the ball and dropped it to turn it over on downs.
The turnover on downs put the Bucs' offense on the field at their own six and Irving dashed up the middle for 12 yards on second down get some breathing room from the goal line. Another false start cost the Bucs five yards as the third quarter came to an end. As the fourth quarter began, the Bucs gave Gainwell some work as he ran four straight times for 34 yards. Tucker then got his chance but was stopped for no gain, before Gainwell came back and moved the chains with another five-yard run. Tucker subbed in again and this time he broke free to the left side and sprinted all the way to the end zone untouched for a 46-yard score.
The Panthers pulled Young from the game to start the next drive and Pickett handed off to Etienne for three yards. Pickett got af irst down with a short pass to TE Tommy Tremble. The Bucs stopped Etienne for one-yard losses on the next two snaps but Pickett scrambled away from trouble on third-and-long and was able to run for 15 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 47. After a 33-yard deep connection from Pickett to TE Mitchell Evans, Tyus scooted around right end for a 12-yard touchdown with 5:28 left.
Kam Johnson took the ensuing kickoff back to the Bucs' 36. Jalon Daniels replaced Mayfield at quarterback and gave it to Tucker up the middle for a gain of two. He got seven more on second down but was stopped for no gain on third-and-one. The Bucs decided to try to end it without punting but Tucker was dropped for a loss of two to turn it over on downs at the the Bucs' 45.
A holding penalty hurt the Panthers' ensuing drive and they couldn't recover, eventually giving it back with an incompletion on fourth-and-five. Two kneel-downs by Daniels ran out the clock.