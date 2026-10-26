Bucs Come Alive in 30-Point Thrashing of Division-Leading Panthers

Carolina's coaching staff was flagged for sideline interference on McCollum's runback, which made Fitzgerald kickoff from the 20 instead of the 35. Gainwell found room on the right sideline to get back to the Bucs' 41 and Irving hesitated and then zipped through a seam for 11 yard to get the drive started and the ball into Panthers territory. Two more Irving runs added up to 11 yards to the Panthers' 37 but the Bucs backed up five yards on a delay-of-game flag. Gainwell erased that by weaving through the defense for a 29-yard run down to the 13. Two plays later, Godwin got another shot on a tunnel screen and made the most of it, powering it down to the four. On third-and-one, Irving went over right tackle down to the one, and he stretched his first-and-goal carry to the left until he found a gap to cut up into the end zone for his second touchdown.

Trevor Etienne got out to the Carolina 29 on the ensuing kickoff return and Young threw quickly over the middle to McMillan to jump start the drive. On the next play, Young and intended receiver Coker appeared to be on different pages and McCollum took advantage with an interception that he returned to the Carolina 18.

Gainwell got eight yards up the middle on first down, bringing on the two-minute warning. Gainwell got it again on second down but this time was stopped at the line of scrimmage. On third-and-short, Gainwell got it one more time and slammed through the line to just get past the sticks. The Panthers used timeouts after each of the last two runs. Irving came back in and ran for four, with Carolina using its last timeout with 1:45 left. Seven more up the gut for Irving made it third-and-two and Mayfield moved the chains with a short, low pass to Godwin at the nine. With the clock down to 22 seconds in the half, the Bucs used their second timeout to talk things over. An attempted end zone fade to TE Cade Otton was incomplete, and an illegal shift penalty erased a touchdown pass to Godwin on the next snap. However, Mayfield scrambled out of trouble on the next play and lobbed a pass to a wide open Tez Johnson to complete the drive with seven points. A kickoff and a return burned the last four seconds of the half off the clock.

The Bucs kicked off to start the second half and trapped return man Anthony Tyus at the 24. A quick square-in to McMillan got the Panthers' drive going with a gain of 12. Young was presured into a throwaway on the next snap, then Diaby bulled his way up the middle to get Young down on a nine-yard sack to make it third-and-19. Diaby made it two in a row with an 11-yard sack.

Tez Johnson found an opening on the resulting punt return to get 22 yards back to the Carolina 45. Irving got five yards on a first down carry but lost one back on second down. A false start turned it into third-and-11, and a handoff to Irving didn't gain much but did keep the clock moving. Riley Dixon punted it back and it bounced into the end zone for a touchback, putting the ball at the Carolina 20.

The Bucs' rush collapsed the pocket quickly on Young on first down and he nearly escaped before being spun down for a three-yard sack by Vea. Two plays later, Young convered a third-and-10 with a sharp pass over the middle to McMillan. However, after an incompletion on first down, Young tried to hit Metchie near the right sideline and Smith dived in front of the receiver to intercept the pass at the Carolina 32.

A one-yard run by Irving and a holding penalty put the Bucs behind the sticks and a screen to Godwin only got six. On third-and-13, Mayfield threw essentially the same play to Godwin on the other side of the field and he got nine more to set up a 44-yard field goal attempt by McLaughlin. McLaughlin drilled it to increase the Bucs' lead to 30 points with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Carolina's next drive began at third 31 and on first down blitzing LB Josiah Trotter leaped to bat away Young's pass. On the next snap, CB Jacob Parrish closed quickly on a sideline route to Metchie and dived to bat away the pass. However, Young once again converted a long third down, finding Metchie down the middle for 16 to the Carolina 47. Hubbard ran across midfield for five yards, but a deep shot to Coker was over the head of the open receiver. On third-and-five, a tricky direct snap to Hubbard worked just enough to get the first down on a run up the gut. A short pass to Hubbard over the middle also worked, to the tune of nine yards, and Etienne slipped a leg tackle on the next play to get a first down at the 25. Young decided to go back to Etienne on first down and was rewarded with eight yards, followed by Etienne run that made it first down at the 14. Young's pass in McMillan's direction went out of bounds in the end zone, and his second down pass was incomplete, as well. Young scrambled around the right end on third-and-10 and came up a yard short of the first down so Carolina went for it on first down. Young was able to get the ball quickly to WR Brycen Tremaine near the goal line but he bobbled the ball and dropped it to turn it over on downs.

The turnover on downs put the Bucs' offense on the field at their own six and Irving dashed up the middle for 12 yards on second down get some breathing room from the goal line. Another false start cost the Bucs five yards as the third quarter came to an end. As the fourth quarter began, the Bucs gave Gainwell some work as he ran four straight times for 34 yards. Tucker then got his chance but was stopped for no gain, before Gainwell came back and moved the chains with another five-yard run. Tucker subbed in again and this time he broke free to the left side and sprinted all the way to the end zone untouched for a 46-yard score.

The Panthers pulled Young from the game to start the next drive and Pickett handed off to Etienne for three yards. Pickett got af irst down with a short pass to TE Tommy Tremble. The Bucs stopped Etienne for one-yard losses on the next two snaps but Pickett scrambled away from trouble on third-and-long and was able to run for 15 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 47. After a 33-yard deep connection from Pickett to TE Mitchell Evans, Tyus scooted around right end for a 12-yard touchdown with 5:28 left.

Kam Johnson took the ensuing kickoff back to the Bucs' 36. Jalon Daniels replaced Mayfield at quarterback and gave it to Tucker up the middle for a gain of two. He got seven more on second down but was stopped for no gain on third-and-one. The Bucs decided to try to end it without punting but Tucker was dropped for a loss of two to turn it over on downs at the the Bucs' 45.