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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Notes Against the Panthers | Week 7

In the Buccaneers’ 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team

Oct 25, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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1. Sunday's game against the Panthers marks the first time that Tampa Bay's defense has amassed 5.0-plus sacks and four-or-more takeaways in a single game since 10/26/25 at New Orleans.

2. Tampa Bay's +27 first half point margin is the fifth-highest in franchise history and the team's highest since 10/24/21 against Chicago. Tampa Bay's 33 first half points are its third-most in franchise history, trailing only 10/24/21 vs. Chicago (35) and 12/26/20 at Detroit (34).

3. Tykee Smith blocked Carolina's extra point attempt, which was returned for a defensive two-point conversion by Zyon McCollum. Tampa Bay's last PAT block was by Will Gholston at Carolina in 2017.

4. The Buccaneers tallied 258 yards on the ground in Week Seven, with Bucky Irving leading the charge with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Gainwell produced 88 yards, while Sean Tucker scored on a 46-yard run. Irving eclipsed the 3,000 career scrimmage yards milestone on Sunday, becoming the 22nd player, and 12th running back, to reach that mark for Tampa Bay.

5. Yaya Diaby sacked Bryce Young three times, notching his third career game with 2.0-plus sacks.

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