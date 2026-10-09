5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5

- Jacob Parrish recorded three-plus passes defensed in a game for the first time in his NFL career. Parrish's six passes defensed on the season are tied for the fourth-most across the NFL this season (teammate Zyon McCollum is also tied for 4th).
- Bucky Irving punched it in from the 1-yard line to give Tampa Bay a 21-10 lead. It marks the first time in Irving's career that he had both a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.
- The 64-yard completion from Jalon Daniels to Tez Johnson marked the longest completion and longest reception of their respective careers.
- Yaya Diaby recorded his first career interception on a pass deflected by both David Walker and Tykee Smith.
- Jalon Daniels is one-of-two undrafted rookie quarterbacks since 1991 – and the first since 2013 – to earn a 100.0% completion percentage in a single quarter, while completing seven-or-more passes (also Matt McGloin, third quarter, 12/15/13 vs. Kansas City).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 Notes Against the Packers | Week 4
In the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers in Week Four, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Vikings | Week 3
In the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Vikings in Week Three, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Bengals | Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week One, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Chiefs | Preseason Week 2
In the Buccaneers' 16-15 victory over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Preseason Week 2, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 18
In the Buccaneers' 16-14 victory over the Panthers, five notes stood out for the home team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Dolphins | Week 17
In the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Panthers | Week 16
In the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers, five notes stood out for the visiting team
5 Notes for Bucs Against Falcons | Week 15
In the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
Latest Headlines
Bucs vs. Cowboys Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 24-16
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Bucs Explode for Season-Changing Win over Cowboys
With explosive plays in both the run and pass game plus three takeaways, the Buccaneers shocked Dallas on Thursday night with a 24-16 win that could be the start of a season turnaround
Todd Bowles on Jalon Daniels: 'Excellent' vs. Cowboys | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the team's performance on TNF, RB Bucky Irving's huge game and the leaders stepping up.
Jalon Daniels on Thursday Night Victory: First-Career Win | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed the defense's dominance, playing with confidence and the play of the offensive line.
Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football
Todd Bowles' Speech Following TNF Victory vs. Cowboys | Victory Sound
Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season.
5 Notes Against the Cowboys | Week 5
In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win to the Cowboys in Week Five, five notes stood out for the away team.
Zyon McCollum on TNF Win in Dallas | Press Conferences
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season. CB McCollum discussed the secondary's resilience and the team's mindset.
Bucky Irving's Top Plays vs. Cowboys
View RB Bucky Irving's best highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jalon Daniels Highlights vs. Cowboys
View QB Jalon Daniels' best highlights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Photos: Postgame Celebration | Bucs vs. Cowboys
View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 5 win vs. the Dallas Cowboys
Alex Anzalone Grabs 4th Quarter Interception | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
LB Alex Anzalone intercepts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Killebrew Forces Fumble, Knowles Recovers | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
CB Kevin Knowles recovers a fumble forced by S Miles Killebrew against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
RB Bucky Irving scores a 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Jalon Daniels Fires Deep Pass to Wide Open Tez Johnson | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
WR Tez Johnson gains 64 yards on a catch and run against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Yaya Diaby Picks Off Dak Prescott | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
OLB Yaya Diaby intercepts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Emeka Egbuka Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
WR Emeka Egbuka runs for a 14-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Bucky Irving Bursts Ahead for 72 Yards | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
RB Bucky Irving rushes for 72 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.
Jalon Daniels Caps Long Drive with TD Pass to Bucky Irving | Bucs vs. Cowboys Highlights
RB Bucky Irving catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from QB Jalon Daniels against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.