Quarterback Baker Mayfield will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions after overcoming a foot injury suffered in Week Nine in Chicago. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday but has been cleared to play on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is also returning to action after missing one game (and the bye week) with a knee injury. However, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out due to an ankle injury sustained in the Bears game. Former Lion Ifeatu Melifonwu will start in his place next to Tykee Smith.

The Buccaneers and Lions submitted their list of inactives at 11:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 11 meeting at Ford Field. The Buccaneers elevated safety J.J. Roberts from the practice squad for the game to give them 54 eligible players, meaning they had to name six inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Lions elevated linebacker Owen Pappoe from the practice squad and therefore had to name six players inactive as well.

The Lions will be without one of their starting cornerbacks, as D.J. Reed will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury. One of the team's reserves at that spot, Ennis Rakestraw, is also out thanks to a shoulder injury. Running back Sione Vaki, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is active and ready to go

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

DL DeMonte Capehart

CB Ayden Garnes

G Trevor Keegan

G Billy Schrauth

QB Easton Stick (3rd QB)

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield is out due to injury.

LIONS INACTIVES

CB Keith Abney

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

CB Ennis Rakestraw

CB D.J. Reed

DE Tyrus Wheat

DT Mekhi Wingo