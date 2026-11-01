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Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Antoine Winfield Jr. Makes His Return

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is back in the lineup for the Bucs after missing three games with a rib fracture but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will miss a second consecutive contest

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:31 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has missed three games thanks to a rib injury suffered against Green Bay in Week Four, but he is cleared to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and expected to start. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, however, was ruled out on Friday and will be sidelined for the second game in a row by a foot injury. He had previously been listed with a concussion as well but was able to clear the league's concussion protocol late in the week.

Tackle Luke Goedeke will also return to action after missing one game with a calf injury. Goedeke did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned during Friday's session in a limited capacity.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 11:32 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Eight meeting at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers did not make any practice squad elevations this week and thus have 53 available players on Sunday, meaning they had to name five inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Falcons elevated linebacker Brian Asamoah and running back Khalil Herbert from their practice squad and therefore had to name seven players inactive for the game.

Atlanta's offense will be without it's complementary backfield weapon for Bijan Robinson, as Brian Robinson is out due toa  hamstring injury. Starting linebacker Divine Deablo will also miss the game due to a forearm injury, though fellow starter Kendal Daniels was cleared after missing some practice time due to an Achilles tendon ailment. Cornerback Billy Bowman will join Deablo on the sideline thanks to a hamstring strain, but cornerback Avieon Terrell, who was considered questionable for the game due to illness is good to go.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL DeMonte Capehart
  • WR Emeka Egbuka
  • CB Ayden Garnes
  • T Luke Haggard
  • G Billy Schrauth

Egbuka is out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

  • CB Billy Bowman
  • QB Andy Dalton (3rd QB)
  • LB Divine Deablo
  • OLB Drake Jackson
  • CB Robert Longerbeam
  • RB Brian Robinson
  • QB Jack Strand

Bowman, Deablo and Robinson are out due to injury.

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