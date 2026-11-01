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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 8 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 8 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Nov 01, 2026 at 01:10 PM
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by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 8 2026
  • Sun. 11/01 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Raymond James Stadium

What You Need to Know

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Latest Headlines

Falcons vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 16-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

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The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale

"Lightning and Lightning" Put On Historic Rushing Display

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke, CB Zyon McCollum, T Tristan Wirfs, LB Alex Anzalone, S Tykee Smith and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Todd Bowles Discusses Historic Victory vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed succeeding while playing in rough weather, the big day on the ground and the defense intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times.

Bucky Irving on Career-High 170 Rushing Yards vs. Atlanta | Press Conferences

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. RB Irving discussed the historic game from the rushing attack, his mentality as a ball carrier and QB Baker Mayfield's leadership.

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RB Bucky Irving scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

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Kenny Gainwell Flashes Footwork, Picks Up 28 | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Kenny Gainwell picks up a long first down rush against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jacob Parrish Picks Off Michael Penix Jr. | Falcons vs. Bucs Highlights

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Single Game Tickets

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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