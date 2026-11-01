Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 8 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 8 2026
- Sun. 11/01 at 1:00 p.m.
- Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 5 game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game vs. the Green Bay Packers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 game vs. the Cleveland Brown
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 2 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
The Buccaneers ran for a single-game franchise-record 324 yards amid very wet conditions and the defense intercepted Michael Penix four times in a one-sided 16-0 victory that stands as the Bucs' first shutout since the 2023 season finale
Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell became just the second duo in Bucs history to each top 100 rushing yards in the same game, joining the "Lightning and Thunder" pairing of Warrick Dunn and Mike Alstott exactly 28 yards after the first occurrence
Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 at Raymond James Stadium in Week Eight
Following wins at Carolina and Atlanta that propelled the Bucs back into the NFC South race, they will now take on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night in Week Eight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed the offensive line taking over, the defense's dominance and being thrilled with the W vs. the Falcons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke, CB Zyon McCollum, T Tristan Wirfs, LB Alex Anzalone, S Tykee Smith and CB Jacob Parrish spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed succeeding while playing in rough weather, the big day on the ground and the defense intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season. RB Irving discussed the historic game from the rushing attack, his mentality as a ball carrier and QB Baker Mayfield's leadership.
View RB Bucky Irving's best plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
View RB Kenny Gainwell's best plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
In the Buccaneers' 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, five notes stood out for the home team
View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 8 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons
CB Zyon McCollum intercepts the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Bucky Irving rushes for a big gain against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
RB Kenny Gainwell picks up a long first down rush against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.
CB Jacob Parrish intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.