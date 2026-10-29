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Chris Godwin Jr. Doing the "Dirty Work" in Bucs' Run-Heavy Offense

Chris Godwin Jr. has long had a reputation as one of the league's best run-blocking receivers, and that ability, plus the desire to use it, was on full display in the Bucs' run-heavy game at Carolina in Week Seven

Oct 29, 2026 at 03:36 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Chris Godwin Jr., now in his 10th year in the NFL and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has had some good seasons catching the football and some others that were great, such as his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign when he snared 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. Mike Evans is the only player who has caught more passes for more yards and touchdowns than Godwin in franchise history, and the gap between Godwin and third place is substantial.

Godwin's numbers through the first seven games of this season are not in line with those other seasons, at least not yet. He has 27 catches for 243 yards and has yet to top 50 yards in a game this season. It's not hard to see why. After their 64-yard passing output in a lopsided win over Carolina last Sunday, the Buccaneers' passing attack as a whole dropped to last in the league in yardage. Tampa Bay's offense, which just five short years ago averaged a league-leading 307.6 passing yards per game, does not yet have an outing with even 200 yards this season. The numbers are just not there at the moment for anyone whose primary job it is to catch the football.

But there is a lot more to playing wide receiver in the NFL, and Godwin knows it as well as anyone. If you're offense is built around running the ball and consistently getting your running backs going for six, seven or eight yards on first down, you are going to be called upon to block quite a bit in order to get those second-level finishes. And Godwin, who has a very well-earned reputation as one of the NFL's best blocking receivers, is very eagerly leaning into that task this season.

That was on full display in the 43-13 win over Carolina in which the Bucs ran for 258 yards and only threw the ball 11 times. After the game, coaches and teammates were expressing intense gratitude for how seriously Godwin took his blocking assignments and how well he executed them.

"I think him and Ted [Hurst III] both did an outstanding job blocking and sustaining blocks," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "So, when we say the O-line did a heck of a job, we're talking about the tight ends and [wide] receivers, too. You don't get to the second level without the [wide] receivers blocking, and I thought they did a heck of a job getting Bucky [Irving] and [Kenny] Gainwell to the second level."

In addition to being willing and physically capable of the job, Godwin helps the team on the blocking front with his recognition and sheer experience. Quarterback Baker Mayfield described a play in particular agains the Panthers that only worked because of an on-the-fly adjustment by Godwin.

Photos: Buccaneers Practice Week 8 2026

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 8 of the 2026 NFL Season.

TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerbacks Coach Rashad Johnson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Easton Stick #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Easton Stick #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Easton Stick #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Easton Stick #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - October 28, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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"Yeah, there was one specifically that I should have canned the play," Mayfield described. "You know, we motioned him over into the boundary, and it looks like they're just rotating the safeties, going from the safety down on the right side to safety down on the left side, and they end up bringing a pressure, so I'm supposed to can the play. Chris makes it right, makes it completely right, ends up inserting and washing Nick Scott down [and] Bucky [Irving] ends up splitting the track between Tristan [Wirfs] and him, and it's just things like that that are not going to go on a stat sheet, but it's vital for us to stay ahead of the chains.

"A guy like Chris that's the caliber of player he is, the true professional he is, he's going to continue to do the right things in the run game for us to set the example for the young guys that it does take everybody to have success in this league. So, Chris, he does a ton of dirty work, so [we've] got to continue to try and get him more and more involved."

The Bucs knew their game plan going into the Panthers contest was going to be very run heavy, presuming they were able to get that attac going. Carolina has statistically one of the poorest run defenses in the league and the Bucs wanted to control the game clock in order to limit the amount of time that Bryce Young and an explosive offense were on the field. That kind of script might not excite every wide receiver in the league but it was perfectly fine with Godwin.

"In order to be a good blocker…in order to block somebody you've got to want to block somebody," said Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon. "That's the first thing. When it's called upon for him to do so, he has absolutely no problem doing it and actually likes that part of it. Him embracing that part of the game, moreso than anything else just kind of shows the person that he is and his approach to everything. When it comes to knowing what to do and how to do it in any part of the game, he's always done a great job of it, and doing that in the blocking part of the game. He takes the same approach."

Godwin doesn't merely line up wide and block the opposing cornerback one-on-one. Thirteen percent of his snaps this season have come with him lined up tight to the offensive line like another tight end, and on other plays he is put in motion only to block down at the snap. That means he's often punching above his weight class when he takes on a defender.

"Chris is one of the those guys that, whatever you ask him to do he wants to be the best at it," said McClendon. "So whether that's blocking, whether that's running, whatever it is. Obviously we got into a ballgame where it was called upon that we had to do a good job of blocking out there on the perimeter. Whether it's blocking a D-Lineman or blocking a 'backer or blocking a safety, blocking a corner, it doesn't matter right now to Chris. He wants to own it all the same. He did a fantastic job of doing that. There were some assignments that kind of put him on different players. Some assignments put him on a D-Linemen or a 'backer or a safety and he attacked it all the same way and just did a great job at it."

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