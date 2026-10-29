Chris Godwin Jr. Doing the "Dirty Work" in Bucs' Run-Heavy Offense

"Yeah, there was one specifically that I should have canned the play," Mayfield described. "You know, we motioned him over into the boundary, and it looks like they're just rotating the safeties, going from the safety down on the right side to safety down on the left side, and they end up bringing a pressure, so I'm supposed to can the play. Chris makes it right, makes it completely right, ends up inserting and washing Nick Scott down [and] Bucky [Irving] ends up splitting the track between Tristan [Wirfs] and him, and it's just things like that that are not going to go on a stat sheet, but it's vital for us to stay ahead of the chains.

"A guy like Chris that's the caliber of player he is, the true professional he is, he's going to continue to do the right things in the run game for us to set the example for the young guys that it does take everybody to have success in this league. So, Chris, he does a ton of dirty work, so [we've] got to continue to try and get him more and more involved."

The Bucs knew their game plan going into the Panthers contest was going to be very run heavy, presuming they were able to get that attac going. Carolina has statistically one of the poorest run defenses in the league and the Bucs wanted to control the game clock in order to limit the amount of time that Bryce Young and an explosive offense were on the field. That kind of script might not excite every wide receiver in the league but it was perfectly fine with Godwin.

"In order to be a good blocker…in order to block somebody you've got to want to block somebody," said Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon. "That's the first thing. When it's called upon for him to do so, he has absolutely no problem doing it and actually likes that part of it. Him embracing that part of the game, moreso than anything else just kind of shows the person that he is and his approach to everything. When it comes to knowing what to do and how to do it in any part of the game, he's always done a great job of it, and doing that in the blocking part of the game. He takes the same approach."

Godwin doesn't merely line up wide and block the opposing cornerback one-on-one. Thirteen percent of his snaps this season have come with him lined up tight to the offensive line like another tight end, and on other plays he is put in motion only to block down at the snap. That means he's often punching above his weight class when he takes on a defender.