Bucs Add RB Barika Kpeenu to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers switched out one of the spots on their 17-man practice squad, signing running back Barika Kpeenu and releasing quarterback Brett Rypien.

Kpeenu is back for a second stint with the Buccaneers after a two-week stint during the preseason, as he was signed on August 16 and then waived in the league-wide roster cutdown on August 30. He appeared in two of the Bucs' three preseason games, handling six handoffs for 24yards.

Kpeenu was signed as an undrafted free agent after finishing is collegiate career at North Dakota State last fall. For the Bison, he appeared in 47 games with 19 starts, amassing 434 carries for 2,277 yards (5.2 avg.) and 32 touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 369 yards and two scores. As a senior in 2025 he was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team after rushing for 1,005 yards and 20 touchdowns.