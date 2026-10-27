 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week Eight Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Ramps Up Playtime

Second-year WR Tez Johnson was the primary beneficiary of the snaps made available by Emeka Egbuka's absence, and he turned in three of the biggest plays of the day on offense against the Panthers

Oct 27, 2026 at 11:35 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tez

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Ted Hurst*, David Sills

WR: Chris Godwin, Kameron Johnson

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Benjamin Chukwuma

LG: Ben Bredeson, Billy Schrauth*

C: Graham Barton, Dan Feeney

RG: Cody Mauch, Luke Haggard

RT: Luke Goedeke, Justin Skule

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Bauer Sharp*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels*

RB: Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

Second-year man Benjamin Chukwuma drew the start at right tackle with Luke Goedeke out with a calf injury and contributed to an unstoppable run game that finished with 258 yards, the fourth-most in a single contest in team history. It was the third career start for Chukwuma, who signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State in 2025, and Head Coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that the young blocker has a "huge future" as a full-time starter in the NFL.

Another second-year player, wide receiver Tez Johnson, also started the game in a three-receiver set with Emeka Egbuka sidelined by a concussion and a foot injury. Johnson was intricately involved in the offense, logging a season-high 41 snaps and leading the team with 33 receiving yards and a touchdown. He had three touches in the game: a 14-yard end-around that set up a field goal; a 19-yard catch on third-and-10 that kept the game-opening touchdown drive alive; and a 14-yard touchdown catch on a broken play just before halftime.

Running backs Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker made the most of their relatively limited playing time. Gainwell got 19 snaps on offense and turned them into 88 yards on 14 carries. Tucker only had nine snaps but he got a handoff on seven of them and produced 52 yards and a touchdown.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Elijah Roberts

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Elijah Simmons

DL: A'Shawn Robinson, DeMonte Capehard*

OLB: Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker

ILB: Josiah Trotter*, SirVocea Dennis

ILB: Alex Anzalone

OLB: Rueben Bain Jr.*, Al-Quadin Muhammad

CB: Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison, Ayden Garnes*

CB: Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott*, Kevin Knowles

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Ifeatu Melifonwu

S: Tykee Smith, Miles Killebrew

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby drew a significantly lower snap count than usual, playing 22 of a possible 56 snaps (39%) but that didn't stop him from having a big impact. Diaby produced the first three-sack game of his career and the first by a Buccaneer since 2020. Al-Quadin Muhammad also had a sack and a forced fumble that led to a Calijah Kancey touchdown, but he only played 16 snaps. The leader in reps for the Bucs' OLB crew was rookie Rueben Bain Jr. with 37, but it was David Walker who continued to see his playing time increase, with a season-high 30 snaps in this one.

With some late-game substitutions on both sides of the ball when the game was out of hand in the fourth quarter, the only two defenders to play all 56 snaps were cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish. McCollum had two tackles and his first interception of the game, setting up Johnson's touchdown, and Parrish added two stops and two passes defensed to increase his league-leading total to 11.

SPECIALISTS

P: Riley Dixon

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Chase McLaughlin

H: Riley Dixon

LS: Evan Deckers

PR: Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson

KR: Kenny Gainwell, Sean Tucker

KR: Kameron Johnson

Tez Johnson continued to fill the punt returner role and turned in a season-long 22-yarder on his only runback of the game. He also got one rep as a kickoff returner.

The Bucs had 13 combined tackles on special teams in the game, largely because they kicked off eight times and all eight were designed to invite returns. None of the Panthers' eight kickoff returns went for more than 28 yards. Defensive back Keionte Scott played 34 snaps on defense but was also active on special teams with one solo tackle and three assists. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis also had a solo tackle and an assist. In addition to his steadily increasing role on defense, Walker tied for the team high with 15 special teams snaps and added a kick-coverage tackle.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Bucs Utilize 4-3 Look with Christian Rozeboom

Christian Rozeboom joined fellow off-ball linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter on the field for 32% of the defensive snaps against Pittsburgh as the Bucs mixed up their defensive front with some new looks

news

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Getting More Snaps

Second-year WR Tez Johnson has seen an uptick of playing time in the past two weeks and in the win over Dallas he produced the Bucs' longest passing play of the season so far

news

Bucs' Release Week Five Depth Chart: Ifeatu Melifonwu Next Up at Safety

S Ifeatu Melifonwu has been a fixture on special teams through the fourth month of the season but is now in line for a bigger job on defense in the absence of injured S Antoine Winfield Jr.

news

Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Christian Rozeboom Gets In On Defense

LBs Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis split time during Josiah Trotter's absence in Week Three, while veteran DL Al-Quadin Muhammad picked up the slack in Rueben Bain Jr.'s absence

news

Bucs' Release Week One Depth Chart: Two Rookie Starters on Defense

OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and LB Josiah Trotter, the Buccaneers' first two picks in the 2026 draft, are listed as starters on the team's first depth chart of the regular season

news

Looming Preseason Opener Means First Bucs Depth Chart of 2026

The Buccaneers' 2026 depth chart remains a work in progress as the team proceeds through training camp and the preseason, but the upcoming game against the Jets requires the release of a first draft

news

Bucs' Release Week 18 Depth Chart: Chris Godwin Leads the Way

Third-year safety Christian Izien was inserted into Sunday's game in Miami to provide a second-half spark, though Tykee Smith remains the starter going forward, according to Head Coach Todd Bowles

news

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Benjamin Morrison Steps In

Rookie second-rounder Benjamin Morrison made his first NFL start in Charlotte in Week 16, replacing injured CB Zyon McCollum, and played every defensive snap, while fellow rookie Jacob Parrish settled into his role in the slot

news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: Receivers Restored, Rearranged

With Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back on the 53-man roster, both the Bucs printed depth chart and the structure of their passing attack has changed significantly heading into the final three weeks of the season

news

Bucs' Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Michael Jordan Back in at Left Guard

With Ben Bredeson landing on injured reserve, veteran lineman Michael Jordan has been elevated to the starter's line on the depth chart at left guard, where he has already opened four games this season

news

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: Bucky Irving Pushes Pitch Count

It didn't take long for RB Bucky Irving to reassume a prominent role in the Buccaneers' offense in Week 13 after he had missed the previous seven games with shoulder and foot injuries

Latest Headlines

Danny Smith: The Power of Preparation | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith following the Bucs' game against the Panthers. They discussed the preparation that goes into every game, the experiences he has had throughout his coaching career and the importance of each players' role on special teams.

Top Play Breakdown: Al-Quadin Muhammad Strip Sack and Calijah Kancey Touchdown

A behind-the-scenes look at the moment that impacted the Bucs Week Seven clash with the Panthers, building a substantial lead that Tampa Bay never relinquished

Bucs Add RB Barika Kpeenu to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought back rookie RB Barika Kpeenu on Tuesday, signing him to their practice squad and making room by releasing QB Brett Rypien, who was added when Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury a month ago

Danny Smith "Sees the Stuff Before It Happens"

A behind-the-scenes look at the impactful blocked extra point against the Carolina Panthers through the lens of Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith and Outside Linebacker David Walker

Expect Epic Battle on the Ground vs. Falcons | By the Numbers, Week Eight

It's strength-on-strength in terms of trying to run the football on Sunday against Atlanta, no matter which team has the ball…The Bucs' pass rush is on a tear but Kyle Pitts has been a problem for Tampa Bay

Bucs' Release Week Eight Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Ramps Up Playtime

Second-year WR Tez Johnson was the primary beneficiary of the snaps made available by Emeka Egbuka's absence, and he turned in three of the biggest plays of the day on offense against the Panthers

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Eight across Power Rankings?

Benjamin Chukwuma Has 'Huge Future' in the League

In his third career start, tackle Benjamin Chukwuma filled in for Luke Goedeke and helped pave the way for 258 rushing yards against Carolina.

The Krewe is Resilient

Relive the best moments from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Todd Bowles and Danny Smith: Explosive Run Game | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith following the Bucs' game against the Panthers. They discussed the biggest takeaways from Week 7 vs. Carolina, success in the run game and looking ahead to another divisional game this week vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight Coverage by Bucs Corners Helped Juice Pass Rush at Carolina

Cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish had another very strong outing in Sunday's lopsided win over the Panthers, and the tight coverage they provided helped give the pass-rushers up front more time to get home for five sacks

David Walker: Overcoming Adversity | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker after Week 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers. They discussed takeaways from the team's big divisional win, his journey back from injury and the upcoming divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

3 Stars of the Game Against Carolina

Against the Panthers in Week Seven, three players stood out for the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium

Bucs vs. Panthers Week 7 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 25, 2026

Yaya Diaby Takes Step Forward with Three-Sack Game Against Carolina

Against the Carolina Panthers, Yaya Diaby showed his development as a finisher with three sacks on Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium

Passing Optional in Win at Carolina | Data Crunch

The Bucs only threw 11 passes on Sunday in Charlotte, their fewest in a victory since the 1970s, thanks to an unstoppable rushing attack, a turnover-happy defense and the first score of a certain variety in franchise history

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 7

Top observations from the Buccaneers' dominant 43-13 victory over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven

Bucs' Three-Headed Monster Runs Through Panthers

Bucky Irving, Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker powered the Bucs to a 30-point win in their NFC South opener as Tampa Bay established its identity on the ground

Breaking Down Week 7 vs. the Panthers | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle", Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio sideline reporter Jay Recher looks back at the Bucs 43-13 throttling of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte. We've got interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, QB Baker Mayfield, LT Tristan Wirfs, CB Zyon McCollum and OLB Yaya Diaby. ALSO, the top highlights from the victory & a chat with the voice of the Buccaneers, Tony Castricone!

Bucky Irving: Go Out There & Execute | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running back Bucky Irving spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 8 practice. RB Irving discussed trying to replicate the Bucs' 2024 offense, the talent inside of the RB room and looking ahead to Week Eight vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising