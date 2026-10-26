Passing Optional in Win at Carolina | Data Crunch

Most Rushing Yards Per Game, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Bears: 154.3

2. Bills: 148.8

3. Buccaneers: 146.4

4. Ravens: 141.7

5. Chiefs: 141.5

Most Yards Per Carry, NFL Teams, 2026

1. Chiefs: 5.27

2. Bills: 5.07

3. Buccaneers: 4.88

4. Falcons: 4.75

5. Rams: 4.70

After allowing the Panthers to run for 88 yards on 18 carries, the Buccaneers are also second in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up 77.3 yards per game, while also ranking fifth with 3.58 yards per carry. Tampa Bay and Chicago are the only two teams currently ranked in the top five in both rushing offense and rushing defense.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' pass defense took on Bryce Young, who entered the game with a league-best 305.8 passing yards per game and Carolina's top-ranked passing attack and held Young to 14 completions in 27 attempts for 163 yards. Young threw one touchdown in the game but was intercepted twice, lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and was sacked five times. After also dropping Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers five times in Week Six, this marks the first time Tampa Bay's defense has had two consecutive games with five or more sacks since September 20 and 27 in the 2020 Super Bowl season. If the Buccaneers are able to get five more in Week Eight against Atlanta it would tie the team record for consecutive five-sack games, set in the first three weeks of the 2000 season.

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby led the five-sack attack with his first career three-sack game. It was the first three-sack game by a Buccaneer since Devin White pulled off the feat at Atlanta on Dec. 20, 2020, and the 25th three-sack game overall in franchise history.

The Bucs other two sacks were turned in by outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad and nose tackle Vita Vea. Muhammad's second sack of the season caused a fumble by Young that was recovered on the run by defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and returned 32 yards for a touchdown. It was the first touchdown of Kancey's career and the first fumble-return score by a Buccaneer since Antoine Winfield Jr. had a 58-yard scoop-and-score at New Orleans on oct. 13, 2024. Vea's sack was the 36th of his career and he ranks eighth in team history in that category, needing four more to pass David Logan for seventh place.

Tampa Bay's two interceptions were secured by cornerback Zyon McCollum and safety Tykee Smith. McCollum's pick and 18-yard return to the Panthers' 32 late in the first half set up Mayfield's 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson. Smith's interception in the third quarter led to a 44-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. The Buccaneers scored 20 points off turnovers in the win, their most in any game this season.

McCollum and Smith also combined to make a bit of Buccaneers history on Sunday. After Carolina scored on Darren Waller's 50-yard catch in the second quarter, Smith blocked the extra point attempt by Ryan Fitzgerald and McCollum caught the deflection and raced all the way to the opposite end zone for what was ruled a defensive two-point conversion. That was the first defensive two-point conversion in Buccaneers history, per StatsPerform.

Cornerback Jacob Parrish also broke up a pair of passes, giving him 11 on the season. Prior to Monday Night Football, that is the highest total of passes defensed in the NFL through Week Seven.

Most Passes Defensed, NFL, 2026

1. Jacob Parrish, Buccaneers: 11

2. Deonte Banks, Giants: 10

3t. Quentin Lake, Rams: 9

3t. Jaylen Watson, Rams: 9

6t. Four tied with: 8