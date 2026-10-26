 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Made Statement to Themselves in Week Seven Win

QB Baker Mayfield, who made his return Sunday from a thumb injury in the Bucs' 43-13 thrashing of the Panthers, says the win validated the process the team has been following after the disappointment of a 1-5 start

Oct 25, 2026 at 09:17 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thoroughly dominated the Carolina Panthers in all three phases of the game on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, leading with a 43-13 win that included scoring on offense, defense and special teams. Was it a "statement game," with that statement being to the rest of the NFC South that they are not to be forgotten despite a 1-5 start to the season? Quarterback Baker Mayfield saw it a little differently, seeing the win as an affirmation of what the Buccaneers believed they were capable of heading into the season.

"I think it's a statement internally for us, not to anybody else, but for us," said Mayfield. "This is what it's supposed to look like. No, it's not always going to look like that, it's the NFL, but operation-wise and when it comes to complementary football, this is what the potential for this team can have so it's a statement within ourselves."

The Buccaneers had played 12 straight games decided by one score leading into Sunday's lopsided affair, and unfortunately had gone 3-9 in those contests. The team's surprisingly rough start to the season included two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh in which it surrendered 10-point leads in the second half. The Buccaneers had trouble finishing games, and the offense, led by new coordinator Zac Robinson, was struggling to find a rhythm. Mayfield said the Bucs stayed the course and trusted the process in getting the offense on track and now have something to build on.

"I think it's just taken time," he said. "We talked about earlier in the week, talked with you guys back in Tampa about the pass game not having the details and clicking on the same page where we want to be. Then, I think it's just taken time for the guys up front and Z-Rob to get on the same page with what schemes are working. Sometimes, that happens. It takes time but when you're able to lean on it like that and the confidence just keeps building, we just got to feed off that and keep going. It was the most important one because it was the next one. So, check that off the list and now we're on to another division opponent."

Mayfield returned on Sunday from a three-game absence caused by a dislocated right thumb suffered against Minnesota in Week Three. Because the rushing attack was so dominant, producing 258 yards and helping the Buccaneers control the ball for almost 36 minutes, he only had to throw 11 passes. He completed seven of them for 64 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He says he came out of the game no worse for the wear, though it wasn't really the 11 passes that tested his injured joint as much as giving it to the backs 49 times.

"These handoffs, I don't know," said Mayfield with a smile. "My thumb might be pretty sore. It's good form, though."

Related Content

news

Bucs Come Alive in 30-Point Thrashing of Division-Leading Panthers

The Bucs won their first game against an NFC South opponent, dominating in all three phases of the game in a 43-13 win at Carolina that ranks as the third most lopsided road win in team history

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 43, Panthers 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 43-13 at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven

news

5 Notes Against the Panthers | Week 7

In the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team

news

Bucs vs Panthers Game Blog | Week 7 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. the Carolina Panthers

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Panthers | Week 7 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Returns to Action

QB Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday against the Panthers after missing three games, but WR Emeka Egbuka, T Luke Goedeke and S Antoine Winfield Jr. are all inactive in Week Seven

news

Caden Fordham Activated for Panthers Game

Two days after placing LB Christian Rozeboom on injured reserve, the Buccaneers used a practice squad elevation option on LB Caden Fordham to provide needed depth at the position on Sunday against Carolina

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Oct.23: Egbuka, Goedeke and Winfield Jr. Ruled Out; Mayfield Questionable

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup

news

Baker Mayfield's "Next-Level" Leadership, Getting the Ball in the Hands of Chris Godwin Jr. and More | Bucs Blitz

A look at key topics from the previous week, including Baker Mayfield's leadership qualities, putting the ball into the hands of Chris Godwin Jr. at a higher frequency and David Walker's impact on the field

news

Week Seven Expert Picks: Buccaneers-Panthers

The Bucs are minor underdogs against their division rivals on Sunday, with the status of Baker Mayfield being a particular concern for national NFL analysts

news

Performance Preview: Week Seven Standout – Chris Godwin, Chase McLaughlin or Yaya Diaby?

Who will step up and lead the way as the Buccaneers seek an extremely important victory at Carolina in Week Seven? Our three Buccaneers.com contributors date that as our pick-to-click style competition continues

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 43-13

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs Come Alive in 30-Point Thrashing of Division-Leading Panthers

The Bucs won their first game against an NFC South opponent, dominating in all three phases of the game in a 43-13 win at Carolina that ranks as the third most lopsided road win in team history

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Made Statement to Themselves in Week Seven Win

QB Baker Mayfield, who made his return Sunday from a thumb injury in the Bucs' 43-13 thrashing of the Panthers, says the win validated the process the team has been following after the disappointment of a 1-5 start

Buccaneers' Next Game: Critical Division Play Continues with Falcons Visit

The Buccaneers will play a second consecutive game against an NFC South opponent in Week Eight, following up their 43-13 drubbing of the Panthers in Charlotte with a visit from the Atlanta Falcons

Todd Bowles' Speech Following Week 7 Win vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team in the locker room following the Bucs' 43-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Baker Mayfield on 30-Point Victory vs. Panthers | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed his return to the field, RB Bucky Irving's two-touchdown day and building momentum going forward.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 43, Panthers 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 43-13 at Bank of America Stadium in Week Seven

Todd Bowles on Division Win in Carolina: Full-Team Effort | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed the three defensive takeaways, the special teams unit's performance and OLB Yaya Diaby's three-sack day.

Bucs Best Runs from 258-Yard Game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers racked up 258 combined yards on the ground in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucky Irving Highlights vs. Panthers

View RB Bucky Irving's top plays against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Photos: Postgame Celebration | Bucs vs. Panthers

View the postgame celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regular season Week 7 win vs. the Carolina Panthers

5 Notes Against the Panthers | Week 7

In the Buccaneers' 43-13 win over the Panthers in Week Seven, five notes stood out for the away team

YaYa Diaby Notches 3 Sacks vs. Panthers | Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB YaYa Diaby recorded three sacks against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Yaya Diaby, Calijah Kancey & More on Division Win vs. CAR | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby, DL Calijah Kancey and C Graham Barton spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Sean Tucker Rushes for 46-Yard TD | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

RB Sean Tucker scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Tykee Smith Intercepts Bryce Young | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

S Tykee Smith intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield Scrambles, Tosses TD to Tez Johnson | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

WR Tez Johnson catches a touchdown pass from QB Baker Mayfield against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Zyon McCollum Picks Off Bryce Young | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

CB Zyon McCollum intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bucky Irving Scores 2nd TD of the Day | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

RB Bucky Irving scores a 1-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Smith Blocks Extra Point, McCollum Returns for 2 Points | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

CB Zyon McCollum returns a blocked extra point for two points, forced by S Tykee Smith, against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

Single Game Tickets

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising