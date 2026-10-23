Performance Preview: Week Seven Standout – Chris Godwin, Chase McLaughlin or Yaya Diaby?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a number of notable injury situations they are monitoring in Week Eight, with quarterback Baker Mayfield in the brightest spotlight as he tries to return from a dislocated right thumb and a three-game absence. A little more quietly, there's a "quarterback" on the defense who is trying to get back on the field, as safety Antoine Winfield has returned to practice after missing two games with a cracked rib. Winfield worked out in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday and would only be a candidate to return to action this Sunday at Carolina if he can shed that black shirt for a red one before the season is over.
The Bucs would certainly love to have Winfield back in action, in part because he has a history of strong performances against the division-rival Panthers. In 10 the games he has participated in against Carolina, Winfield has amassed 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, one interception, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
If any single play stands out from all the ones that built that stat line, it was the time in 2023 when he covered half the field to shock D.J. Chark by forcing a fumble just inches before the ball crossed the goal line for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown in a scoreless contest. Jamel Dean recovered in the end zone for the Bucs and Tampa Bay went on to secure a 9-0 victory that gave them the NFC South title.
That type of play is what wins weeks in what we call Performance Preview, a weekly pick to click-style competition being waged this season between Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and me. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter almost had one of those last Sunday against Steelers when he jumped a short pass intended for Jaylen Warren and appeared to have nothing but green grass in front of him for what could have been his second pick-six of the season. Gabe had been Trotter's choice in this competition for Week Six. So close. Instead, the win for Gabe slipped away; more on that below.
The rules to this competition are simple: Each week, Bri, Gabe and I pick one Buccaneers player apiece on Friday and explain why we think that player is poised for a big game. We can't duplicate picks so order may matter, and that's why we rotate that order each week. Following the game, Team Reporter Casey Phillips serves as our unbiased judge, picking which of the three selected players had the best game, in her opinion. She is also allowed to issue a "push" if there simply isn't a best choice. (And apparently, she can split a win down the middle, which is a thing she invented this season and explains our strange scoreboard.)
Again, Gabe took Trotter while Bri and I went with receivers Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka, respectively. And hark, here is our judge with her ruling:
"Thank goodness for a clear winner because I was tired of ties and unclear results. Scott takes the day as Emeka had a team high and season high 7 catches. He also hauled in his second TD of the season. Now if my Mizzou guy Trotter had hung on to that potential pick 6 we might be having a different discussion. But for now, the W goes to the OG."
"The OG." I like that. Come at me, you johnnies- and joannas-come-lately! Here are the updated standings:
Gabe: 2.5
OG Scott: 2.0
Bri: 0.5
Push: 1.0
Our rotation has brought Gabe back into the pole position, and Brianna going second and taking this in a direction I wasn't expecting.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice during Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season.
Gabriel Kahaian: Chris Godwin Jr.
I'm going back to the well with Chris Godwin Jr., the same player who won me Week One, and I am hoping to receive the same result. Godwin has been a hot topic lately as the team remains committed to getting him more involved in the offense. So far this year, he has yet to eclipse 50 receiving yards in a game and still is in search of his first touchdown. I think Godwin is poised to have his best game of the season in the Bucs' division opener this Sunday.
Within the past week, Todd Bowles, Zac Robinson and Baker Mayfield all mentioned their desire to get Godwin the ball, and to beat the Panthers, they may have to put the pedal to the metal. Carolina boasts the NFL's most lethal passing attack, leading the league with 295.6 passing yards per game. Even with Tampa Bay's secondary performing as well as they have, the Bucs will likely have to put up numbers to keep pace with an incoming Panthers' aerial onslaught.
As of this writing, Mayfield has been a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices and is in line to make his first start since leaving the Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with a thumb injury. The Panthers also have their top two cornerbacks on injured reserve, which could make it easier for Godwin to exploit Carolina's coverage. With Mayfield back, I fully expect him to lean on his most experienced pass catcher and for Godwin to fill the stat sheet in Charlotte.
Brianna Dix: Chase McLaughlin
This may not be a flashy pick in Week Seven, but at this point I am going for effective and no one has been more consistent than kicker Chase McLaughlin in 2026. Against the Steelers in Week Six, McLaughlin went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts on the day, converting from 43, 47, 33 and 53 yards out. On the season, McLaughlin is a perfect 14-of-14 on field goal attempts, and his 53 kicking points are tied for the sixth-most in the league.
In critical moments when the Bucs have needed a boost, McLaughlin has delivered from various ranges. Each of the Buccaneers' first six games of the 2026 slate have been decided by one possession – the longest such streak to start a season in Buccaneers franchise history. In close games when three points could dictate the outcome, much like McLaughlin's 53-yarder with :08 in regulation that sent the game to overtime against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay's kicker has been automatic. Divisional games are always chippy and usually a close battle, so I predict McLaughlin's' legs will play a pivotal role in the Week Seven matchup at Bank of America Stadium.
Scott Smith: Yaya Diaby
After recording 7.5, 4.5 and 7.0 sacks in his first three seasons in Tampa, Diaby is still looking for his first one of 2026 with four games gone. That does not, however, he has been a disappointment this season. Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote contended earlier this week that Diaby is the best run-stopping edge rusher in the entire NFL, which explains why he generally plays the most snaps of any of the team's outside linebacker each week. He and the rest of the gang are doing something right, as the Bucs' rush defense ranks second in the NFL in both yards allowed per game (75.5) and yards allowed per carry (3.41). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Diaby's run-stop total (when a defender stops a run from being a successful play) of nine and his run-stuff mark (when a defender stops the ballcarrier at or behind the line of scrimmage) of four are both second on the team behind Josiah Trotter.
Next Gen Stats also suggest there is nothing wrong with Diaby's pass-rush game, either. He still has a pressure rate of 10.2%, down a bit from last season but not much, and his average get-off time at the snap of 0.88 seconds show that he still has the same quick step that has helped him pile up sacks in his first three seasons.
All of which is to say, Yaya Diaby is playing quite well, just without racking up many statistics. And to win this competition, you need statistics. Judge Casey is an astute observer of football, but I don't think she's going to give me the win if Diaby does a good job of blowing up blockers and sealing the edge on run plays. So my prediction is that this is the game where it comes together for Diaby, he gets to the quarterback for at least one sack and if he could throw a turnover in there somewhere I think I would be golden. I just wonder if I'm making a mistake by not taking the low-hanging fruit of Bucky Irving, who has averaged 136.0 yards from scrimmage in four career games against Carolina.