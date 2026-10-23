Performance Preview: Week Seven Standout – Chris Godwin, Chase McLaughlin or Yaya Diaby?

Gabriel Kahaian: Chris Godwin Jr.

I'm going back to the well with Chris Godwin Jr., the same player who won me Week One, and I am hoping to receive the same result. Godwin has been a hot topic lately as the team remains committed to getting him more involved in the offense. So far this year, he has yet to eclipse 50 receiving yards in a game and still is in search of his first touchdown. I think Godwin is poised to have his best game of the season in the Bucs' division opener this Sunday.

Within the past week, Todd Bowles, Zac Robinson and Baker Mayfield all mentioned their desire to get Godwin the ball, and to beat the Panthers, they may have to put the pedal to the metal. Carolina boasts the NFL's most lethal passing attack, leading the league with 295.6 passing yards per game. Even with Tampa Bay's secondary performing as well as they have, the Bucs will likely have to put up numbers to keep pace with an incoming Panthers' aerial onslaught.

As of this writing, Mayfield has been a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices and is in line to make his first start since leaving the Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with a thumb injury. The Panthers also have their top two cornerbacks on injured reserve, which could make it easier for Godwin to exploit Carolina's coverage. With Mayfield back, I fully expect him to lean on his most experienced pass catcher and for Godwin to fill the stat sheet in Charlotte.

Brianna Dix: Chase McLaughlin

This may not be a flashy pick in Week Seven, but at this point I am going for effective and no one has been more consistent than kicker Chase McLaughlin in 2026. Against the Steelers in Week Six, McLaughlin went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts on the day, converting from 43, 47, 33 and 53 yards out. On the season, McLaughlin is a perfect 14-of-14 on field goal attempts, and his 53 kicking points are tied for the sixth-most in the league.

In critical moments when the Bucs have needed a boost, McLaughlin has delivered from various ranges. Each of the Buccaneers' first six games of the 2026 slate have been decided by one possession – the longest such streak to start a season in Buccaneers franchise history. In close games when three points could dictate the outcome, much like McLaughlin's 53-yarder with :08 in regulation that sent the game to overtime against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay's kicker has been automatic. Divisional games are always chippy and usually a close battle, so I predict McLaughlin's' legs will play a pivotal role in the Week Seven matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

Scott Smith: Yaya Diaby

After recording 7.5, 4.5 and 7.0 sacks in his first three seasons in Tampa, Diaby is still looking for his first one of 2026 with four games gone. That does not, however, he has been a disappointment this season. Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote contended earlier this week that Diaby is the best run-stopping edge rusher in the entire NFL, which explains why he generally plays the most snaps of any of the team's outside linebacker each week. He and the rest of the gang are doing something right, as the Bucs' rush defense ranks second in the NFL in both yards allowed per game (75.5) and yards allowed per carry (3.41). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Diaby's run-stop total (when a defender stops a run from being a successful play) of nine and his run-stuff mark (when a defender stops the ballcarrier at or behind the line of scrimmage) of four are both second on the team behind Josiah Trotter.

Next Gen Stats also suggest there is nothing wrong with Diaby's pass-rush game, either. He still has a pressure rate of 10.2%, down a bit from last season but not much, and his average get-off time at the snap of 0.88 seconds show that he still has the same quick step that has helped him pile up sacks in his first three seasons.