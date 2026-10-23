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Week Seven Expert Picks: Buccaneers-Panthers

The Bucs are minor underdogs against their division rivals on Sunday, with the status of Baker Mayfield being a particular concern for national NFL analysts

Oct 23, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin intra-division play in Week Seven, traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers fell to 1-5 with their Week Six overtime loss to Pittsburgh while the Panthers won in Philadelphia to open up a more sizeable lead in the division standings. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

One expert noted his concern over the fact that the Bucs simultaneously have a very high blitz rate on defense but one of the league's worst pressure rates. There is also concern about the availability of Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka, and how that would affect the visitors chances of keeping up with a high-scoring Panthers team. On the other hand, another analyst said the potential return of Mayfield would be "big" for the Bucs' hopes for an upset. One reporter sided with the Panthers on the basis of how "locked in" Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is and how he is throwing the ball all over the field.

Ian Hanford explains why he expects the game to come down to the wire, as do the rest of his colleagues at the Bleacher Report:

"It's possible Baker Mayfield returns this week, but even if he doesn't, Jalon Daniels has shown the ability to compete every week. Carolina is playing well thanks to a surging Bryce Young, but these divisional games this time of the year tend to stay tight. The Panthers hang on to win, but it'll be by a field goal or less."

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs on the road and it seems the experts are agreeing it will be close but not giving the Bucs much chance to actually get the victory. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday at Paycor Stadium:

NFL.com – Only one of five analysts picks the Bucs, though all expect it to be very tight

ESPN.com – All hail Dan Graziano, the only one of the Mighty ESPN 11 to take the Bucs

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco goes with the home team, but only by a single point

USA Today – Jarrett Bell? No? How about you Nate Davis? No. Bucs are 0-6 here

Bleacher Report – Against the spread, five of seven side with Tampa Bay

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio says the Bucs play another one-score game…and lose

Sports Illustrated – A shutout! Bucs get no love from Albert Breer and seven other MMQB-ers

Sporting News – Even picking against the spread, Vinnie Iyer says the Panthers take this one

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Single Game Tickets

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Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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December 6

1:00 PM ET

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