The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take to the prime-time stage on Monday night, welcoming in the Carolina Panthers for what will undoubtedly be a pivotal game in their 2026 season. A win for the Buccaneers would move them within a game of first place in the NFC South and give them a 2-0 tiebreaker over the first place Panthers. A loss would mean a three-game deficit with six weeks to play. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

The experts seem split on who they believe will come out on top in this division showdown. One predicted a repeat of the Bucs' rushing success from their win in Charlotte in Week Seven, and another noted that this game is the beginning of a let-up in the Bucs' schedule down the stretch. One expert noted the difference between the Bucs' point differential, which is positive, and that of the Panthers, which is negative. However, another pointed out that Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seems to have gotten "locked in" since that Week Seven game against the Bucs while running back Chuba Hubbard has gotten on a roll. There is a general belief that the Buccaneers' defense is "legit." Perhaps the most prescient prediction came from one analyst who expected the gam will be decided by one "silly final-possession scenario."

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com picked the Bucs, explaining:

"I truly believe this is the showdown that begins their ascent to divisional supremacy. While Tampa Bay has dropped its last two games, both defeats came on the road to powerhouses from the mighty NFC North: 31-21 at Detroit and 27-24 at Chicago. In the two contests before that, the Bucs beat up on familiar foes from their downtrodden division, winning 16-0 vs. Atlanta and 43-13 at Carolina. Are the Panthers suddenly poised to close that 30-point gap and win at Raymond James Stadium for the first time since 2017? I don't think so. And if the Buccaneers triumph in this prime-time tilt, they're set up to make a run."

The Buccaneers are 3.0-point favorites at home and. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium:

NFL.com – A rare 5-0 sweep for the Buccaneers among these league experts

ESPN.com – The Mighty 11 convene their tribunal again, with eight picking the Buccaneers

CBSSports.com – Pete Prisco likes the Bucs by six, relying on their defense

USA Today – The Bucs pull four of six votes from Jarrett Bell and company

Bleacher Report – Picking against the spread this one is close, with four of seven taking Carolina

Pro Football Talk – Mike Florio picks the Bucs by a touchdown

Sports Illustrated – The MMQB staff is decidedly pro-Panther, with five of eight leaning in that direction