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Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers-Bears

The Bears are heavy favorites on Sunday night with the Buccaneers coming to town, but some national NFL analysts believe the Buccaneers can keep it close by leaning on their run defense

Nov 06, 2026 at 10:40 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

expert picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Chicago in Week Nine for a battle of two streaking teams in front of a national audience. The Buccaneers have won two straight and have established the number-one rushing attack in the NFL plus a defense that is averaging three takeaways per outing over the last four weeks. The Bears have won three straight, most recently dominating the defending-champion Seahawks in Seattle. The two teams get the Sunday Night Football spotlight at Soldier Field on NBC. To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game, click here.

Some analysts don't believe the Buccaneers can sustain the formula of a dominant rushing attack and a turnover-happy defense, though one thought the run defense against a strong Bears' ground game will keep it close. Several experts think Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the difference in this matchup, with one noting his growing MVP chatter. There is, of course, muchconsideration about the impact that recent trade acquisition has already had and will continue to have on the Chicago defense. One reporter thought the Bucs would ramp up their passing attack, but not enough to keep up with the Bears' aerial attack, and another noted Chicago's big-play juice.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports likes the Bucs' defense and can see the visitors keeping it close but explains why he thinks the home team comes out on top:

"The Bears are coming off that impressive victory over Seattle Monday night on the road. That was domination. But there might be a little letdown here. The Bucs have played impressive defense this season and have cranked up their running game. They will run it well here, but in the end, Caleb Williams will make late plays to win it."

The Buccaneers are 6.5-point underdogs on the road and most analysts do expect the home team to win, thought not all believe they will cover that spread. Here's what some of them are predicting will occur on Sunday night in the Windy City:

NFL.com – The Bears' hot streak is enough to draw five out of five votes here

ESPN.com – We have a hero and his name is Jeremy Fowler, the one out of the Mighty 11 to go Bucs

CBSSports.com – As noted above, Pete Prisco thinks the Bucs have a shot but goes with Chicago

USA Today – Nate Davis sides with Chicago, and his five colleagues agree

Bleacher Report – Seven experts pick against the spread and the Bucs have one on their side

Pro Football Talk – Like Prisco, Mike Florio foresees a tight game and a three-point Bears win

Sports Illustrated – How many of the eight MMQB analysts pick the Bucs? Zero. That's how many

Sporting News – Vinnie Iyer picks the Bears and doesn't think it will be close

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